Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Two teams desperately hoping to better their position on the A-League table will go head to head to kick off Round 17 when the Brisbane Roar host the Perth Glory. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.
Brisbane have endured a significant fall from grace so far in the 2017-18 A-League season, after being one of last year’s finalists, they now seem more likely to be contender for the wooden spoon.
The departure of Jamie Maclaren from the club certainly hasn’t helped their position and coach John Aloisi so far hasn’t been able to find a way to get them back in the top six.
They have just three wins for the season and only one in their last nine games, coming against Adelaide United 2-1 four weeks ago.
Other than that their best result in the last two months is a nil-all draw with last-placed Wellington Phoenix, and they’ve kicked only five goals in their last nine appearances.
As for Perth, they very much seem to be the Jekyll and Hyde of the A-League, capable only of winning or losing, and never of salvaging points through a draw.
While the average A-League team has experienced four draws for the season so far in 2017-18, Perth have only one, the only side in the league not to have played in multiple draws.
That might be a good thing if the column balanced in favour of wins, but it doesn’t. They’ve got five wins to their name, but ten losses – more than any other side in the competition, even though they sit in seventh.
They also have the worst goal difference in the competition at -16.
Prediction
Perth had one of their good weeks when these sides last played less than a month ago. Can lightning strike twice? Odds are probably not.
Brisbane Roar 1-0.
9:56pm
John Aloisi looks a very relieved man. Just outside the six now.
9:55pm
The win tonight propels Brisbane from second last up into 7th on the ladder, just one win behind the Wanderers who are holding onto that last finals position at the moment.
For Perth, they slip down one spot beneath tonight’s opponent in the standings now on equal points.
But with a goal difference of -17, a whole seven goals lower than the next worst in the league, it’s going to be a tough slog for them to gain positions in the coming weeks.
9:53pm
9:53pm
Crowd figure anyone?
10:54pm
Crowd was 6,258 Roar's lowest crowd of this season at Suncorp reducing their 10 game average crowd to 9,136, down from last season's 10 home game average of 14,681 per game a drop of some 38%.
9:53pm
Full Time
The final whistle sounds and Brisbane have snapped the losing streak, snapped the goalless streak and they are headed back towards the top six after a very rough first half of their season.
A thrilling contest of attacking football throughout the 90 minutes kept the game unpredictable with five goals coming across the night.
Brisbane was able to jump ahead twice only for Perth to hit straight back in very quick fashion both times, but a third goal late in the second half was one hurdle too many for the Glory to stay in the game and they leave Brisbane without a competition point.
It was a highly entertaining game to watch from start to finish with plenty of goals, but both sides left a few huge chances on the pitch in what could have easily been a seven or eight-goal contest, but it wasn’t to be and the home side take the points with goals to Avraam Papadopoulos, Ivan Franjic and finally the returning Brett Holman to finish the job.
For Perth, it was a brace to Chris Harold that kept them alive and kicking in the game for as long as they did.
Brisbane Roar: 3
Perth Glory: 2
9:49pm
It might be time to go Kenny.
9:48pm
90‘ – +4
Brisbane taking all the time in the world to keep play moving, happy to burn the clock as they win a free kick deep in the Perth half on the right edge of the box. Will they have a crack at goal number four? Or will they just play the ball back and take the whistle?
It’s definitely the later and Maccarone just holds and works it back defensively
Brisbane Roar: 3
Perth Glory: 2
9:48pm
We did it Waz, never in doubt, I told you I would get your boys home.