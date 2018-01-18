Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Two teams desperately hoping to better their position on the A-League table will go head to head to kick off Round 17 when the Brisbane Roar host the Perth Glory. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.

Brisbane have endured a significant fall from grace so far in the 2017-18 A-League season, after being one of last year’s finalists, they now seem more likely to be contender for the wooden spoon.

The departure of Jamie Maclaren from the club certainly hasn’t helped their position and coach John Aloisi so far hasn’t been able to find a way to get them back in the top six.

They have just three wins for the season and only one in their last nine games, coming against Adelaide United 2-1 four weeks ago.

Other than that their best result in the last two months is a nil-all draw with last-placed Wellington Phoenix, and they’ve kicked only five goals in their last nine appearances.

As for Perth, they very much seem to be the Jekyll and Hyde of the A-League, capable only of winning or losing, and never of salvaging points through a draw.

While the average A-League team has experienced four draws for the season so far in 2017-18, Perth have only one, the only side in the league not to have played in multiple draws.

That might be a good thing if the column balanced in favour of wins, but it doesn’t. They’ve got five wins to their name, but ten losses – more than any other side in the competition, even though they sit in seventh.

They also have the worst goal difference in the competition at -16.

Prediction

Perth had one of their good weeks when these sides last played less than a month ago. Can lightning strike twice? Odds are probably not.

Brisbane Roar 1-0.

