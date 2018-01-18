Picking an A-League XI of each club’s best performers

While Sydney FC is the A-League’s current gold standard, every team has at least one quality player worthy of mention. So, who would make a combined XI?

The only rule is that all ten clubs must be represented at least once. Be it the pitch-perfect precision of Brandon Wilson, or the clinical Bobô, these are the best performers for each club, put together in a 3-5-2 formation.

GK – Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

Sydney’s custodian has only conceded 12 goals in 16 appearances. He has played every minute for the defending champions this season. It’s easy to understand why.

CB – Avraam Papadopoulos (Brisbane Roar)

The Roar enforcer wins two-thirds of tackles attempted, including 50 clearances and more than 20 interceptions. He’s also chipped in with three goals in a meagre team total of 16.

CB – Alan Baró (Central Coast Mariners)

The Spaniard wins over three-quarters of his tackles, including 73 clearances and 11 blocks so far. The Mariners are equal third for clean sheets thanks largely to him.

CB – Michael Jakobsen (Melbourne City)

The big Dane has played every minute for his club, making 32 interceptions along the way. He also has a crossing accuracy of 45 per cent.

LM – Leroy George (Melbourne Victory)

George has the most A-League assists, as well as the most crosses. In the process, he’s created a league-best 49 chances, including 40 key passes.

CM – Isaías (Adelaide United)

The Reds linchpin has played every minute this season. In that time, he’s made the second most passes in the league and 50 interceptions.

CM – Brandon Wilson (Perth Glory)

Wilson is the man who makes the Glory tick. The former Burnley youth product boasts passing accuracy of nearly 90 per cent. Impressively, that only drops to 85 in the opposition half.

CM – Roly Bolevacia (Western Sydney Wanderers)

The Dutchman is a handful both in and out of possession. He’s won 33 fouls, while also having a tackle success rate nudging 80 per cent.

RM – Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets)

The attacking utility has scored six goals and assisted a further five, helping the Jets sit comfortably in second place. As the league’s equal top chance creator (49), he and the aforementioned George sit 16 clear of the next best.

ST – Andrija Kaludjerovic (Wellington Phoenix)

The Serbian journeyman has scored eight goals this season. Wellington Phoenix have 19 in total. Where would they be without him? Well, still last, but a lot less competitive.

ST – Bobô (Sydney FC)

Of course, the league leaders get to double up in the leftover spot. The Brazilian scores a goal every 88 minutes. 16 appearances. 15 goals. That’s 40 per cent of Sydney’s total. Bobô’s also had the most shots in the league, not to mention five assists.

Coach: Graham Arnold (Sydney FC)

Having lost just one of 16 games in charge this season, Arnold is a walk-up start as the gaffer for this 2017-18 dream team.

So Roarers, who would make your combined A-League XI?