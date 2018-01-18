The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 17

Another interesting round of A-League action is done and dusted and some intriguing draws created much interest. Only the Victory and Jets managed wins and Sydney faced a committed Adelaide on the road, dropping points for one of the few times this season.

The experts were fairly solid, as was the crowd, yet Daniel Jeffrey scored four from five and has retaken a share of the lead in quite a tight race for honours at season’s end.

Here is the way the experts see things panning out over the course of the upcoming weekend. Once again, don’t forget to insert your tips into the form below to have your say as part of the voice of the people.

Mike Tuckerman

Brisbane, Victory, Newcastle, Sydney, City

Back to the tipping merry-go-round this week, and another Thursday night kick-off for the embattled Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory. Both teams are desperate for a win, but it should be the Roar to collect all three points in this vital encounter – potentially heaping more pressure on Glory coach Kenny Lowe.

New Western Sydney Wanderers coach Josep Gombau looks hell-bent on clearing out his squad, but there’s still plenty of points to play for over the final third of the campaign. Victory will be looking to pounce at the atmosphere-less ANZ Stadium, and despite being a long way from their best so far this season, they could have enough firepower to see off the disjointed Wanderers.

Former Wellington coach Ernie Merrick will look to mastermind another Newcastle Jets win at home against the mercurial Phoenix, while Sydney FC are likely to avenge their only A-League defeat of the season by taking all three points off Central Coast Mariners on Saturday night.

That just leaves Melbourne City’s clash with Adelaide United, and with the latter missing a host of key players – including goalkeeper Paul Izzo to Olyroos duty – City may just have enough class to claim another home win.

Stuart Thomas

Brisbane, draw, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide

The round begins on Thursday night with Brisbane hosting Perth and after the recent form of the visitors, it is hard to tip them. Additionally, Brisbane have done nothing to deserve support either. Despite the temptation to bail out and tip a draw, I feel Brisbane might get home on the back of the home advantage.

The Wanderers meet Victory in the Friday night fixture at ANZ Stadium, hopefully the Wanderers fans continue to drift back and they make a serious noise in the vast coliseum. I feel the points might be shared in this one and goals might just be hard to come by with so much at stake.

The Jets will demolish Wellington in the early Saturday clash, despite the Phoenix looking a little better in recent weeks. The Jets will put at least two past the visitors in a dominant performance.

Sydney host the Mariners in the late Saturday game, seeking for revenge after their shock loss in Gosford a few months back. The champs will respond and even up the ledger this time around, setting up a great return clash at Central Coast Stadium in a few weeks’ time.

Sunday’s only match-up sees Melbourne City meet Adelaide United at AAMI Park, a game I will be lucky enough to attend. Adelaide may struggle to lift after the immense effort against Sydney, however City haven’t been consistent by any stretch of the imagination. Adelaide to pinch all three points away from home.

Daniel Jeffrey

Brisbane, Western Sydney, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide

Tipping between the Roar and Glory, the two sides who probably inspire the least amount of confidence at the moment, isn’t the easiest way to get this round underway. To avoid sitting on the fence, I’ll go with the home side here, although I’m doing so with no great confidence.

Western Sydney look to be over the majority of the issues which arose when Josep Gombau was first appointed as the side’s coach (although some still exist) while the Victory are still refusing to live up to their on-paper potential. As such, I’ll give the nod to the Wanderers to get the job done against Melbourne.

Newcastle continue to be the only consistent side in the competition not named Sydney FC. A home match against the cellar-dwelling Wellington Phoenix should prove no trouble for the Jets. The same can be said for Sydney’s match against the Mariners, with the Sky Blues no doubt desperate for a win after being held scoreless last time out.

The effort from Adelaide to keep Sydney scoreless in the aforementioned match was outstanding. Their stopgap line-up had no right to earn a point against the best side in the comp, and that they did speaks volumes about the side. A full seven-day break will do Adelaide wonders, and I’ll tip them to steal a win on the road against Melbourne City.

Alan Kearney

Draw, Western Sydney, Newcastle, Sydney, draw

This game has a must-win feel about it. Both sides are in horrendous runs of form and could do with a win. Perth showed some encouraging signs against the Victory but ultimately tasted defeat. It doesn’t get any easier for the Glory with the loss of more players from their squad for this clash. I’m going to sit on the fence and go with a draw.

Western Sydney have shown signs of improvement under Josep Gombau in recent weeks while Victory got back to winning ways against Perth. Always a good game between these two sides. I fancy Western Sydney to get the win here at home.

The Jets are doing their best to stay hot on the heels of Sydney and had another win last week. I expect their good form to continue at home to Wellington, who have stopped the rot recently but the Jets will be too strong at home.

Central Coast can’t buy a win at the moment and face the runaway leaders in Gosford this week. It would be a brave man to back against Sydney and I’m not feeling that brave so it will be Sydney for me in this game.

Draws for both sides last week with Adelaide holding Sydney at home at City drawing away to Central Coast. Only one win in the last four games for the Reds against City but they also boast the second best defensive record behind Sydney FC. This is a tricky one to call and I will sit on the fence.

Round 13 Mike Stuart Daniel Alan The Crowd BRI vs PER BRI BRI BRI DRAW ? WSW vs MVC MVC DRAW WSW WSW ? NEW vs WEL NEW NEW NEW NEW ? SYD vs CCM SYD SYD SYD SYD ? MCY vs ADE MCY ADE ADE DRAW ? Last week 3 2 4 2 2 Previous Total 32 27 32 32 34 New Total 35 29 36 34 36