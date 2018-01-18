Show me the players to bring Australia the 2019 World Cup

In my rather short Roar career, I have a had a decent crack at the Wallabies ‘brains trust’ because of the attacking and defensive structures they employ. In doing so, I have also had a decent crack at their selections.

It’s easy to criticise but it’s much harder to offer solutions and alternatives. I have already put forward my ideas in the 2-4-2 attacking structure and the rush/spread defence, as used by the All Blacks. The one thing I have not touched on is selections.

My guess is that the first response from the Wallabies “brains trust” upon being confronted with the possibility of using different structures would be: “well, show me the players who would be able to play in those structures” (because blaming the players’ skill sets and fitness seems to be their answer to any other problem and criticism they are confronted with).

To start off this debating tornado, I will now select my 15 to take to the 2019 World Cup if the Wallabies were to start utilising these structures right now.

Disclaimer

Before I bellyflop into this debate igniting topic, I just want to clear up a few points.

• It is a catch 22 situation – if you want to use the use the 2-4-2 you need the players with the requisite skill sets and if you want players with the requisite skill sets you need to use the 2-4-2. A genuine, fully committed start will have to made at some point, just as the AB’s did shortly after their disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign.

• When I mention players, it will not only be because of the skillset and ability they possess right now but also because of the skillset they could possess (and have shown glimpses of) given a bit of attention and guidance.

• No overseas players are mentioned because they should be banned a la New Zealand selection policy (which is a whole new topic for debate)

• Some players are a getting a bit on but this is team is purely for competing at the 2019 World Cup – I don’t subscribe to ‘building for the future’, win every match at all costs when playing in the hallowed gold!

The Squad

01. Ben Alexander

I rate his deceptive speed and agility but also his handling skills. More importantly I rate his experience and rugby knowledge for the squad in general and on the side of the scrum which involves most of the skulduggery and dark tactics.

I have never had a problem with his scrumming at loosehead, he has only had his problems at tighthead when moved there for God knows what reason. I remember his early years at the Brumbies when he was a dynamic try scoring machine and I think he can still be that player up to 2019. The haters will keep hating though.

2. Damien Fitzpatrick

My pick to fit the 2-4-2 hooker mould. The glimpses I’ve seen in his limited game time at the ‘Tahs since returning from overseas has shown good speed, handling and ability to identify gaps. Also, can’t fault his throwing from what I’ve seen.

In his late twenties, he has plenty of life and overseas playing experience. I rate his maturity and exposure to different structures and tactics to be an asset in this key position. Jordan Uelese would bench for impact.

03. Sekope Kepu

Our best prop on either side of the scrum, just a pity he is asked to do grunt work all the time by running into brick walls. When he decides to tuck it, and run, he has shown glimpses of just how dynamic he can be. His experience also can’t be priced. Along with Ben Alexander in that middle four-man pod, I can see real damage being done.

04. Steven Cummins

At 202cm and 122 kegs, he is a very agile, physical and surprisingly trim player. Apart from his skillset, it’s his calmness during the game that impresses me and I think he is one of those players who doesn’t need ‘experience’ to remain that calm on an international stage. I can see his brain constantly ticking over on the field – my choice for captain.

05. Adam Coleman

Been a fan since I first saw him. Our own Brodie Retallick. Just need to remove the unnecessary anger out his game that sometimes clouds his vision – a trait which only started developing under Cheika. From what I’ve seen, especially in his early days, he is a very fast and agile player for such a big unit. Imagine giving this unit licence to roam.

06. Jed Holloway

Been a fan since day one. He is a massive unit with some incredible speed and handling. The All Blacks upgraded their mobility from Jerome Kaino to Liam Squire, we don’t need to upgrade, because we have this guy. I want to see this unit roam the sidelines in the 2-4-2 structure. Also a lineout option.

07. Jack Dempsey

Big call, but not really. Richie McCaw and Sam Cane are not your usual short, stocky, over the ball players and it is not required in the 2-4-2. We all know how good Dempsey is and he has the ability to turn over ball, but more importantly, he is smart and skilful enough to slow the ball down. And for those Pocock advocates – he is too short, immobile and is not agile and dynamic enough taking the ball into contact. Also a lineout option.

08. Isi Naiserani

His talent is obvious and this is largely why he has been picked. My concern is his rugby IQ given the positional and tactical importance of this position. If this can be overcome, there is no reason why he can’t run around the field like Kieran Read, except, Naiserani would be more powerful into contact. Also a lineout option.

09. Jake Gordon

The complete package but have not seen enough of his general kicking game (which would be worked on overtime is it was lacking). Fit, fast, tenacious with an obvious eye for a gap – he is Aaron Smith on steroids. Love this guy’s electricity.

10. David Horwitz

I just plain like what I see and I think he is an unearthed diamond. Played fly half his whole life until Daryl Gibson moved him to inside centre in his debut season and his NRC team decided to play him at outside centre. He is very well conditioned and a very good defender. He also has a very good kicking game both out of hand and at the posts.

The thing I like most is his persistent calmness. I have not seen him take the reins in a playmaking capacity but from what I’ve seen so far I think he will not lack in this department.

Also, strikes me as the type of unselfish player who would be willing to be instructed from outside (from the 13 and 15) as to options and calls a la Beauden Barrett. Duncan Paia’aua missed out very narrowly because I think his kicking game is just that bit below par compared to Horwitz’s.

11. Israel Folau

The closest, and most likely better, thing we have to Rieko Ioane. We all know he is an out and out left wing and a sure bet to win any contest in the air near the opposition try line or from a kick off. Selects himself here. Will need work on positional awareness though.

12. Andrew Smith

Andrew who you say? Andrew Smith, under-utilised Brumbies inside centre. Standing at 194cm and weighing in 104 kegs, he is the perfect fit for the 2-4-2 inside centre mould.

With the limited game time he got for the Brumbies towards the end of last year he showed what natural instincts and ability he has – very impressed by his running lines and handling. I keep repeating calmness and experience and this bloke has both.

Not seen too much of his work at the breakdown and this would be worked on overtime is found lacking. At 34 he is teetering on retirement but I think, given his obvious physical conditioning, that he can make the 2019 World Cup, no sweat.

13. James Dargaville

Big call you say? I stick to my guns. This guy is the all-round package for the 2-4-2 outside centre and is very unassuming – one of those reliable players that almost never makes a mistake. When I think James Dargaville, I think Conrad Smith.

Strikes me as an unselfish team player who really would put the team first. Also has a very decent fend when going on the outside.

14. Jack Maddocks

The requisite second fullback in the back three. At 194cm tall he is also an excellent option for the cross-field kick close to the opposition try line. His talent and potential is undoubted.

15. Reece Hodge

Solid is what I think when I think Reece Hodge. A fly half but messed around by being played on the wing and in both centre berths. The only reason I didn’t pick him at fly half is because he’s clearing kick is a bit too laboured for my liking, a trade-off for having a howitzer boot I guess.

The ABs are obviously grooming Jordie Barret here but we already have this guy. Can’t fault anything of his, especially his commitment. And most importantly, I could not leave out a boot that can score World Cup winning 3 pointers from 60m out.

I am now at your mercy Roarers, please be gentle