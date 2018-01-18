It’s time for John Aloisi to go

Australian football clubs are more forgiving of their coaches compared to the rest of the world.

We see coaches get sacked after a month or two in countries like Italy and England. While these moves can sometimes be costly, they’re often imperative to shake up a squad or improve results.

Italian clubs are notorious for their unforgiving nature. Palermo, for example, changed five coaches in Serie A before being relegated last season. Giants AC Milan have gone through seven in four seasons with the recently appointed Gennaro Gattuso already hanging by a thread.

No matter what the reason, these numbers are ridiculous. But it all points to clubs, owners and fans demanding results.

Coming back to Aussie shores, club owners seem scared to pull the trigger. Two seasons ago, Adelaide United’s patience with Guillermo Amor proved golden as the club took out the grand final, but rarely have such decisions borne fruit.

Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe springs to mind as one that has some extra credit with owner Tony Sage, although their results haven’t been all that horrific under his command.

But one does stand out in the A-League.

John Aloisi is a Socceroos icon. Yes, he scored the penalty that finally sent us to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Yes, he scored at that same tournament. Yes, he scored some massive goals in the A-League. No, he isn’t a good coach.

The statistics speak for themselves. His time at Melbourne Heart (now City) can’t be forgotten, where he managed just eight victories in 39 matches.

He did okay in his first two years at the Roar, finishing third in both campaigns, albeit in seasons not as strong as this one. Yet his stats tell a different story, winning just 40 per cent of games in two-and-a-half seasons.

This takes Aloisi’s overall A-League win record to just 33 per cent – a poor return by any country’s measure. Don’t forget, we aren’t talking about the Wellington Phoenix or the Central Coast Mariners, this is one of the biggest teams in the competition.

The Roar currently sit second-bottom in the league, only ahead of the Phoenix who can jump them if they win their game in hand. Aloisi has blamed injury and ‘crisis’ at the club for poor results. Isn’t he the one who should be physically preparing the players and knowing how to manage ageing stars like Brett Holman, Thomas Kristensen and Jade North? That trio is the heart and soul of the Roar team.

If the club won’t pull the trigger, maybe Aloisi should put his hand up. That doesn’t seem likely though, especially after his tenure at the Heart where he often claimed they were ‘unlucky’ rather than acknowledging their obvious failings.

Craig Moore has already left, seeking ‘new opportunities’. It’s time for Aloisi to follow suit.