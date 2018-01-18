Young Windies have pushed the laws to their absolute lowest

For whatever it’s worth, I find ‘Spirit of Cricket’ arguments to be mostly spurious. There is, as you’d probably know, no such thing as a hard-and-fast, properly codified, clearly defined Spirit of Cricket.
The Laws of Cricket certainly are clearly defined. They’re quickly and easily referenced because they actually exist. You can buy a printed, hard copy version of the Laws from the Lord’s online shop for £3.50.
You can’t buy a copy of the Spirit of Cricket, though. Mainly because it only exists in our mind, and it’s only referenced for use in subjective arguments, usually (and most recently) about obscure dismissals.
There is, of course, a Preamble to the Laws entitled ‘Spirit of Cricket’. It comprises 162 words of single line platitudes like ‘Play hard and play fair’ and ‘Respect the umpires decision’.
It has nothing on common Spirit of Cricket topics such as when captains should and shouldn’t withdraw appeals, nothing on mankadding, and nothing on sneaking extra runs after a throw deflects in another direction off one of the batspeoples. Nothing on sledging, either, for the record.
Regardless, the Spirit of Cricket is in the news again – for the second time in the last week – because of a really ordinary event that took place at the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand on Wednesday.
Batting in the in the 17th over against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui, South African opener Jiveshan Pillay was given out Obstructing the Field. Pillay had been going at a pretty decent clip; 47 off 51 balls faced to that point, and with five fours and two sixes. The other three South African batsmen and sundries had only made 30 between them at the other end, and the Windies were obviously wanting to get Pillay out before he really got away.
Pillay bottom-edged the fourth ball of the over onto his back pad from well outside off stump, and quickly turned around, shaping to knock the ball away from his stumps if required. And to legally knock the ball away, I might add, adding a small irony to what was about to follow.
The ball came to its natural rest a few inches away from his off stump. Pillay, playing what surely all cricketers would agree was well within the Spirit of Cricket, casually bent down, picked the ball up, and tossed to the West Indian wicketkeeper and captain, Emmanuel Stewart.
Pillay was probably thinking he was doing the Windies skipper a favour. No problems mate, save yourself, I’ll get this one for you. Spirit of Cricket and everything.
I know I did this a few times in my playing days. South African Test Captain Faf du Plessis tweeted after the event that he’s “done this almost 100 times”. Most batsmen, at some point in their cricketing life have done it, and probably even did it knowing that technically, yes, they could be given out.
But you know, Spirit of Cricket, right?
Stewart caught the ball as he walked toward the stumps, and promptly appealed to the square leg umpire.
The umpires did what they had to do and conferred, before sending the decision up to the third umpire. It’s unclear on the few replays I’ve seen of the event whether the umpires asked Stewart is he wanted to continue with the appeal or withdraw it, and in complete fairness, they’re not obliged to do that if they didn’t.
The third umpire looked at numerous replays, and finally returned the correct decision according to the Laws.
Pillay was out. Obstructing the Field.
Social media, unsurprisingly, blew up immediately. I strongly suspect Twitter’s never seen such traffic during an Under-19s game. Everyone had their say, because everyone’s now well across Law 37.
Thanks to Alex Ross’ dismissal in the BBL game in Brisbane last Wednesday, we all now know that Law 37 states:
37.1.1 Either batsman is out Obstructing the field if … while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action.
And specifically, the new playing condition that essentially says a batsman running between the wickets can’t deliberately change his line to protect the stumps, like we were all taught to do as kids, back when the Laws didn’t explicitly say we couldn’t.
The Handling the Ball Law as been clarified to remove possible overlaps of Laws, too, specifically ending “…when the striker has “finished playing the ball” – before that point in time Handled the ball applies, and afterwards Obstructing the field takes over.”
In Pillay’s case, Law 37.4 ‘Returning the ball to a fielder’ is what brought him undone:
Either batsman is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder.
I still believe Ross was unlucky last week, despite the fact that he did indeed change his line deliberately. I still believe that Ross changed his line to avoid the direct line of the ball from the fielder to the stumps he was running toward; the fact that the throw still hit Ross when he was more than a metre off that line shows how far out of the way he tried to get. I still believe the umpires interpreted his deliberate actions incorrectly.
But in Pillay’s case, the umpires made the only decision they could. The ball wasn’t dead, because it had neither come to rest in the bowler or ‘keepers hands, nor did the West Indies – given they appealed – ‘consider the ball no longer to be in play’ as the Dead Ball Law requires.
So this is where the Spirit of Cricket arguments take over, and in this incredibly specific case, where they have merit.
At the very least, this incident has identified a small disconnect between the Dead Ball Law and the Obstructing the Field Law that needs to be addressed. For another thing, as a Twitter follower rightly raised, what is Law 37.4 ‘Returning the ball to a fielder’ trying to prevent?
The ball had come to a natural rest. The batsmen weren’t looking for a run, and Pillay was in his ground. No fielder was trying to effect a run out.
Yet the West Indies wicketkeeper and captain Emmanuel Stewart still appealed.
Again, by the absolute letters of the Law, the dismissal is technically correct.
But let’s be honest here. If you’re appealing for a wicket by no other method than technicality, then are you still playing cricket, really?
January 18th 2018 @ 7:35am
Chris Kettlewell said | January 18th 2018 @ 7:35am | ! Report
37.4 is a weird law. Don’t know why it needs to be there really, and few would ever appeal for something like that. But it also comes down to the fact that, as I was brought up, as a batsman, the ball doesn’t belong to you, never pick it up. Leave it for the fieldsmen. If there aren’t any near you and you are inclined to “help” by picking it up and throwing it, you look at the nearest fieldsman and effectively ask if it’s okay to pick it up and throw it to them, by word or simple gesture. If they give the okay then you do it. Once that okay is given, then they have acknowledged they consider the ball dead and it’s all okay.
I think it’s a low act appealing for things like that, but I also think that batsmen continually doing things that technically would lead to their dismissal if someone appealed, just assuming some sort of “Spirit of cricket” would avoid such an appeal coming is just a bit stupid. Just don’t do it.
As for the reference to the mankad: I have no problem at all with the mankad. The batsman has to remain in the crease until the bowler delivers the ball, if a batsman gets out this way then effectively he’s trying to cheat, to sneak down the pitch early and they deserve everything they get. When I was playing I always watched the bowler and the moment he’s delivering the ball that’s when I left my ground to back up. Not that hard to do.
This one is very different, because it comes down to the batsman thinking they are doing something nice, helping out the fielding side. In reality, they shouldn’t, but nonetheless they aren’t seeking to gain anything themselves, they are just looking to help out the fielding side, which makes it much more of a “spirit of cricket” issue than the mankad. But no less difficult to avoid!
January 18th 2018 @ 8:40am
Brett McKay said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Agree with all that Chris, though the mankad reference is only there because it’s a common Spirit of Cricket topic. I have no issue with mankad dismissals either.
Regardless, batsmen around the world have had a couple of solid reminders what not to do in the last week!
January 18th 2018 @ 9:43am
JamesH said | January 18th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Just get rid of the law. If the batsman touches the ball in a situation where he falls within the general wording of the obstructing the field law then the umpires can still give him out. Alternatively, include an exception to the current law where the umpires consider the ball to be effectively dead – i.e. the ball is stationary and neither batsman is attempting a run or at risk of being run out.
As for Mankading, I’d be happy to get rid of it altogether. I’ve always thought it was weird that a batsman could be out before the ball leaves the bowler’s hand. If the batsman is unfairly ‘cribbing’ then the umpires can give them an official warning and disallow any runs scored from the delivery; if the same batsman does it again then the batting team is docked 5 runs. No need to end an innings over such a trivial thing.
January 18th 2018 @ 10:59am
Geoff Parkes said | January 18th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
James, care to explain how an umpire, looking down at the bowler’s front foot, then up again at the striker, might also be able to look across to the other side of the crease and determine if the non-striker is getting a flyer? That’s quite an ask.
And if the answer is to add this to the list of duties of the video umpire, surely we don’t need to be introducing anything else that helps grind the game to a halt. As it is video umpires seem incapable of adjudging if a boundary fielder has touched the rope in less than ten replays.
January 18th 2018 @ 11:34am
ken gargett said | January 18th 2018 @ 11:34am | ! Report
so because it might be difficult to adjudicate, batsmen should be allowed to get away with it? how does that make any sense?
i suspect you’ll find it is a lot easier to make a decision on that than you might think but in any event, it would almost certainly be referred. unless a batsman is run out by half the pitch these days, it gets referred so why would this be any different? but merely because it might delay the game by a few moments (and yes, it would be great if we did not have these interruptions but sadly they are now part of the game) should not mean we allow a batsman to cheat – which is effectively what this is.
January 18th 2018 @ 12:54pm
Geoff Parkes said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Ken, I’d imagined that most people wanted less umpire/video intrusion in the game but perhaps not…
Who is letting the batsmen get away with it?
It’s the fielding side.
All a bowler has to do is stop and embarrass a batsman who is cheating. Once for a warning then a mankad the 2nd time.
No need to bother the umpires, it would only need to happen once or twice to keep non-strikers behind the line.
January 18th 2018 @ 2:39pm
Geoff Parkes said | January 18th 2018 @ 2:39pm | ! Report
I don’t even mind if there’s no warning. The point is, there’s no need to complicate things, the players can sort this out very easily, all within the existing rules.
January 18th 2018 @ 1:34pm
JamesH said | January 18th 2018 @ 1:34pm | ! Report
Because they don’t have to pick it up every time. If the fielding side notices it and mentions it to the umpire then I’m sure he’ll keep an eye on it for a few deliveries. If there’s an appeal for a Mankad then it’s going to end up with the third umpire anyway.
January 18th 2018 @ 2:56pm
elvis said | January 18th 2018 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
So how does that work in backyard cricket with no umpire?
Cricket should be a game between two teams, not an umpire orchestrated event. This obsession with getting a higher power to sort out everyone’s problems is a very modern nanny state view.
January 18th 2018 @ 3:31pm
ken gargett said | January 18th 2018 @ 3:31pm | ! Report
sorry, geoff, you did not have a reply link on your posts – or at least it did not show up. this was closest.
understand what you are saying but i don’t see it as something for players to sort out. not up to them.
and certainly not give warnings. do we give a batsman a warning that if he is out of his crease again, we’ll stump him? or if he hits it in the air again, we’ll catch him? i really do not follow the difference. he is out of his crease contrary to the rules and hence can be run out. he is trying to take an unfair advantage. surely that should be the end of it.
shaun mentions elsewhere about it being against the spirit of the game to get a headstart on the run. i’d go further.
i do agree that it would be preferable for less interruptions, however the genie is out of that bottle. other sports are turning more and more to more video reviews. i’m not really in favour but in the end, better we get the right decision, provided it is not too disruptive. i suspect that after the first two or three run outs in this manner, the number of opportunities would plummet like a stone in water. at the moment, batsmen think they can get away with this. as soon as they know they can’t then i suspect it will rarely happen.
January 18th 2018 @ 11:16am
Tanami Mehmet said | January 18th 2018 @ 11:16am | ! Report
If the umpires can’t call every no ball by eye, how are they going to work out if the batsman is “cribbing”?
Having played a bit of cricket in my time, the only time you see someone threatening or appealing handled ball for this sort of thing is when the games getting a bit willing. There doesn’t seem to have been any niggle mentioned in the articles I’ve read, which makes this an unusual occurrence.
January 18th 2018 @ 12:40pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Agree with Geoff and Tanami on this one, that just seems to overly complicate it.
Once the bowler starts running in the ball is considered live, which is why the umpire signals dead bowl when the bowler pulls up half-way through his run up and goes back to try again. While the ball is live, if the batsman is out of his crease then he is at risk of being run out. Quite simple. Don’t see the issue with it. If you don’t want to be dismissed that way, then don’t leave your crease until the bowler delivers the ball. If you do and they run you out, don’t complain about the spirit of the game when you were effectively trying to cheat a little by getting a head start on a run before the delivery.
This sort of case is a bit different though, because the batsmen is effectively just trying to be nice.
But that being said, while the ball is lying there, before he picked it up, the non striker could potentially have come charging down and called him through for a run. The ball was actually live. Not many cricketers would appeal for that. But it doesn’t change the fact that the batsman actually did pick up the ball while it was live. So I don’t know that you could easily change the rule that much. The moment the ball becomes dead he can pick it up. If the ball is lying on the ground it basically becomes dead when everyone agrees it is. So if the batsman confirms with the fielder that they agree it’s dead and are happy for him to pick it up then he can do it.
So in the end it just comes back to the basic rule, just don’t pick it up. If there’s no fieldsman near and you want to help them out, by getting it for them, gesture to the fielder if they’d like you to get it for them and if they agree then they are confirming the ball is dead and you can do it.
January 18th 2018 @ 12:41pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
Amazing the randomness of comments that get marked as awaiting moderation. Can’t see anything in the comment I just did that should need moderation. Really just seems to be a random thing!
January 18th 2018 @ 12:49pm
ken gargett said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:49pm | ! Report
agreed. just had a comment sit awaiting for over an hour. wondered what on earth wrong but through now so perhaps just a slow day.
January 18th 2018 @ 1:22pm
shaun said | January 18th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
The mankad law debate really annoys me! Surely it is more against the spirit of cricket to get a head start on your run??
January 18th 2018 @ 12:31pm
jameswm said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
“When I was playing I always watched the bowler and the moment he’s delivering the ball that’s when I left my ground to back up. Not that hard to do.”
Me too Chris – I would never give them the chance to get me out.
January 18th 2018 @ 2:36pm
Griffo said | January 18th 2018 @ 2:36pm | ! Report
Regarding Mankad, I don’t have a problem with getting out a player who is leaving the crease early, however a non-striker who is backing up will typically commence their movement forward from well inside the crease, timing it so as to leave the crease just as the bowler releases the ball, an anticipation of the ball being delivered. If the bowler decided not to release the ball, then a batsman may find himself out of his ground, seeming as though he is leaving the crease early but how was he to know the bowler would not release the ball. In this I can see how a batsman could be dismissed Mankad through deception. Does it then become the batsman’s responsibility to wait a little longer and react to the ball being released rather than anticipating it? This is where I believe the arguments about the spirit of the game regarding Mankadding come in.
January 18th 2018 @ 3:00pm
elvis said | January 18th 2018 @ 3:00pm | ! Report
i believe (and check me on this) that you can’t be mankadded once the bowler commences his delivery action. So you can’t pretend to bowl and run someone out.
January 18th 2018 @ 7:44am
julius said | January 18th 2018 @ 7:44am | ! Report
Thankfully, a higher law came into play: Karma. The West Indies lost the match.
January 18th 2018 @ 7:46am
Christo the Daddyo said | January 18th 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
“If you’re appealing for a wicket by no other method than technicality, then are you still playing cricket, really?”
Cricket is full of technicalities.
For example, take the LBW laws. If you’re playing a shot, the ball needs to pitch in line with the stumps, but if you’re not it doesn’t have to.
Another example, a boundary is given if a player touches the boundary while touching the ball. In other words, a fielder could have his toes touching a boundary rope and have his arm fully outstretched; if the tip of his finger touches the ball, a boundary will be given. Despite the ball going nowhere near the boundary.
etc
etc
January 18th 2018 @ 8:34am
Brett McKay said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Yes, that’s true, Christo. There’s technicalities everywhere, like the fact you can knock the ball away with your bat, or both hands on the bat, but as soonas you take a hand off the bat and touch the ball, you can be out.
The big difference in this and your examples – and almost any other example you can think of – is that there is something going on in the game still. A shot is being played, or a fielder trying to prevent a run.
In this specific case here though, there was nothing happening. There was no running, no fielding, no advancement of the game. Just a batsman who thought he’d do a nice thing for the opposition.
And that’s why this is one of the few times I side with the Spirit of Cricket argument..
January 18th 2018 @ 8:42am
Christo the Daddyo said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
“In this specific case here though, there was nothing happening. There was no running, no fielding, no advancement of the game”
Well, not exactly. The batsmen could have taken off for a single. Suicidal I know, but technically they did have that right. A gray area I admit, but that’s one of the perverse beauties of cricket – there was both nothing happening, but something COULD happen as the ball was still ‘live’!
🙂
January 18th 2018 @ 9:27am
Brett McKay said | January 18th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Now we’re really getting into the weeds, Christo!
January 18th 2018 @ 11:28am
Christo the Daddyo said | January 18th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
I don’t like cricket – oh no, I LOVE it!
January 18th 2018 @ 4:35pm
Alan said | January 18th 2018 @ 4:35pm | ! Report
“Weed” singular I think Brett 👾
January 18th 2018 @ 12:45pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
That’s my general thought to. That’s why there’s no real way to change the law to avoid this. The ball was actually still live when he picked it up. He could have gone to do it only to have the non-striker, charging down the wicket, call him through for the run. It’s a live ball. As a batsman, just don’t pick up a live ball. If you really want to help out the fielders because there’s nobody nearby and you want to throw it to them, you confirm with them if that’s okay first. Then you are fine.
While I’d never appeal in that situation and don’t know anyone who would, the batsman is still being stupid. He simply shouldn’t have picked it up.
January 18th 2018 @ 2:52pm
Rob said | January 18th 2018 @ 2:52pm | ! Report
Exactly Chris. Batsman should leave the ball alone. Faf has never read the rules in my opinion. He thinks picking the ball up is okay and sticking lollies on the shiny side? If blokes steps forward and throws the ball to the fieldsman it opens up a can of worms. What’s to say a fieldsman is looking to have a sneaky shy at his partners end because he has back up to far?
January 18th 2018 @ 2:11pm
Mango Jack said | January 18th 2018 @ 2:11pm | ! Report
I’ve always wondered why the laws allow the batsman to push the ball away from the stumps after they’ve played at it. It’s a bit of a “second chance” rule that denies the bowler a potential wicket. I think he/she should have to leave it alone completely after playing at it (or electing to leave it).
January 18th 2018 @ 7:59am
Dasilva said | January 18th 2018 @ 7:59am | ! Report
I will say that it possible that they appeal because the ball only just went to a full stop a second before he grabbed it to return to the bowler.
It is possible that the West Indies interpreted it as obstruction because they thought the ball was still moving and it was near the stumps
January 18th 2018 @ 8:36am
kevin said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report
Yes, thats whati made of it, it had that look from the wicket keeper….he might not have seen the complete stop of the ball, and been curious as to why the batsmen used his hand to stop it
January 18th 2018 @ 8:38am
Brett McKay said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
And Das, that may well be true. I’d have my extreme doubts even when the ball was moving that it would’ve knocked a bail off, though.
There was only one player appeal though, it certainly wasn’t concerted…
January 18th 2018 @ 8:45am
SJ said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
No, the keeper knew. He admitted in the post-match interview that he was in the wrong.
January 18th 2018 @ 3:46pm
spruce moose said | January 18th 2018 @ 3:46pm | ! Report
He did no such thing.
He merely said in hindsight he’d do differently.
That is not an admission that he did wrong.
January 18th 2018 @ 8:21am
Brian said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:21am | ! Report
Seems like poor worded law from the icc. Why can’t the ball be dead when it is clearly so.
January 18th 2018 @ 9:31am
spruce moose said | January 18th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
It’s crystal clear
Rule 23:
(a) The ball becomes dead when
(i) it is finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or the bowler.
(ii) a boundary is scored. See Law 19.3 (Scoring a boundary).
(iii) a batsman is dismissed.
(iv) whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batsman or between items of his clothing or equipment.
(v) whether played or not it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a batsman or the clothing of an umpire.
(vi) it lodges in a protective helmet worn by a member of the fielding side.
(vii) there is a contravention of either of Laws 41.2 (Fielding the ball) or 41.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side).
(viii) there is an award of penalty runs under Law 2.6 (Player returning without permission).
(ix) Lost ball is called. See Law 20 (Lost ball).
(x) the umpire calls Over or Time.
Plainly clear that yesterday the ball was alive.
January 18th 2018 @ 9:45am
JamesH said | January 18th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
I think that was the point though, Spruce. The law could easily be altered to deem the ball dead in that situation too.
January 18th 2018 @ 10:07am
spruce moose said | January 18th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report
Yes, but that’s not the point.
The rule was clear. Just because people don’t agree with it, doesn’t mean it’s poorly written or unclear.
January 18th 2018 @ 10:15am
Brian said | January 18th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
The law was applied correctly I agree. Its poorly designed in that it does not serve the purpose as most would expect
January 18th 2018 @ 12:52pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
I don’t know that it could easily be changed to deem it dead. As mentioned elsewhere, when the ball pass the stumps and came to a halt, there’s still nothing at that point stopping the batsmen from taking off for a run.
In truth, even the “settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or bowler” aren’t entirely clear either. Obviously it’s not dead the moment the keeper catches the ball, or you’d never be able to have those situations where players run a bye through to the keeper, and you’d never be able to have a stumping or the chance for the keeper to throw out the player at the non-strikers end where the throw initially came into the keeper but the non-striker was a mile out.
So basically, there’s always going to be an aspect where the ball being dead is when everyone understands it to be. And if you, as the batsman, want to pick the ball up, you really need to clarify that the ball is dead before you do so, anything else is taking a risk of the protection of the proverbial “spirit of cricket”.
January 18th 2018 @ 1:43pm
JamesH said | January 18th 2018 @ 1:43pm | ! Report
(xi) The adjudicating umpire is satisfied that the ball has come to a rest and neither batsman is attempting a run or at risk of being run out.
There you go. The risk still lies with the batsman (i.e. the umpire needs to be satisfied of the above conditions) and it should be relatively simple to adjudicate, particularly with video evidence.
January 18th 2018 @ 8:43am
Michael Mills said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
Surely this isn’t a ‘spirit of cricket’ issue. This is an example of a poorly worded, or unnecessary even, law.
In an ideal world, the laws of the game would be consistent with a ‘spirit of the game’ whatever that means.
January 18th 2018 @ 9:29am
Brett McKay said | January 18th 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
I agree to an extent Michael, but I reckon debate around the intent and wording of the Law (37.4, specifically) doesn’t happen without the so-called Spirit of Cricket discussion brings it to the fore..
January 18th 2018 @ 10:50am
Michael Mills said | January 18th 2018 @ 10:50am | ! Report
Then maybe an legal action shouldn’t be deemed as outside the ‘spirit of the game’. Or, if a legal action if too unpalatable for said spirit, make it illegal.
January 18th 2018 @ 12:56pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
I must admit that I tend to feel that is the case. If the laws of the game say that something is out, then how can you be against the spirit of cricket to appeal?
I don’t think that the law could easily be changed to deal with this situation because the ball sitting on the ground there is still live, the batsman could still run, or alternately, if the batsman hadn’t known where the ball is and was out of his ground and a close-in fielder grabbed the ball and took the bails off then it’s run-out. Things like that. The ball having stopped moving next to the stumps doesn’t make it dead. A batsman can’t pick up a live ball. So how do you word the law to somehow get around this without allowing batsmen to interfere with a live ball in a way they shouldn’t be able to?
January 18th 2018 @ 12:56pm
Brett McKay said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
And that’s where the Spirit of Cricket being held up as some kind of beacon quickly falls over, Michael. We’re literally talking about Laws being ignored because a subjective ‘feeling’ about the way the game should be played..
January 18th 2018 @ 2:10pm
Michael Mills said | January 18th 2018 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
Completely agree. I’ve long thought that the ‘spirit’ was a poorly conceived indulgence. Thankfully it’s been an essentially harmless myth for most of the time.