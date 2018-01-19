Adam Zampa under serious pressure to retain ODI spot

The two halves of Adam Zampa’s ODI career contrast starkly. In his first 14 matches, the young Australian leg-spinner took 26 wickets at an average of 23, but in the second half he’s taken only 14 wickets at 52.
Just as alarming is the way his economy rate has ballooned from a very impressive 5.01 runs per over to an awful 6.43.
This illustrates that, in this latter period, Zampa has not been able to put pressure on the opposition either by choking the run rate or making breakthroughs.
A spinner can be excused for leaking runs if they are a strike bowler, or forgiven for lacking penetration if they are consistently frugal. Zampa was both economical and penetrative early in his career but has become a weak link.
The selectors have shown confidence in Zampa by selecting him as the sole specialist tweaker in the initial 14-man squad for the current five-match ODI series against England. Zampa showed enough in the first half of his ODI career, and throughout his so-far-brilliant T20I career, to justify this faith.
But that loyalty won’t last much longer if Zampa remains ineffective.
Who, then, are the top three contenders to take Zampa’s ODI spot? I will rank them, based on where they likely sit in the pecking order.
First choice: Ashton Agar
24 years old, 36 wickets at 30 from 18 List A matches
Clearly rated highly by the selectors, Agar played both Tests and ODIs for Australia last year. He acquitted himself well in two Tests in Bangladesh, but found life tougher in two ODIs in India, where he was targeted by a hyper-talented batting line-up.
Agar’s strength is his precision and the sharp lift he gains thanks to his 189cm height. While he is not a match winner with the ball, Australia may well figure they already have enough strike power thanks to their dynamic pace unit, and that an economical spinner would be a good fit.
Agar also adds significant value with his free-flowing batting and superb fielding.
Second choice: Nathan Lyon
30 years old, 71 wickets at 33 from 55 List A matches
Lyon has long been ignored in ODIs, but there are two reasons the selectors might reconsider this position in 2018.
The first is Lyon’s rampant form. He is coming off comfortably the best year of his international career, played well in the recent domestic One Day Cup, and has made a fine re-entry to the Big Bash League, taking 4-42 across his two matches.
The second thing working in his favour is the fact the World Cup is on next year. Lyon’s vast international experience, albeit limited mostly to Tests, could sway the selectors when they consider which spinner is most likely to thrive under the extreme pressure of a world cup.
Aside from experience, Lyon’s main selling point is his control. The off spinner has been miserly in his 13-match ODI career, giving up just 4.93rpo, and has been even more frugal at domestic level, where his economy rate is 4.80rpo.
Cricket Videos See more »
Third choice: Cameron Boyce
28 years old, 55 wickets at 35 from 48 List A matches
If Australia sought to replace Zampa with another leggie, Boyce is the most likely option.
Victorian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed has a solid List A bowling average of 33, but turns 36 years old in two weeks’ time. Queenslander Mitchell Swepson, meanwhile, is more of a red-ball specialist, owning a good first-class bowling record but an awful one in 50-over cricket, where he averages 58. The fact Swepson is averaging 55 with the ball in this BBL certainly won’t help his cause.
That leaves Boyce, who is a bit of a forgotten man in Australian cricket, having rarely been spoken about since making a sensational start to his T20I career with eight wickets at 19, and a brilliant economy rate of 6.6rpo, in seven matches.
Boyce gets lovely loop on his deliveries and could be a decent wicket-taking option through the middle overs. If they were looking for an attacking spinner to replace Zampa then Boyce would be the standout, with Agar and Lyon the more reliable, economical options.
Left-field option: D’Arcy Short
27 years old, 12 wickets at 33 from 12 List A matches
The leading runscorer in this summer’s BBL has actually played as a bowling all-rounder for Western Australia this summer in both the Sheffield and the domestic One Day competition.
In his most recent Shield match, last month, he batted all the way down at nine, behind Agar. In the one-dayers he batted mostly at seven for WA, with the notable exception being their match against the Cricket Australia XI when Short opened the batting and made 119 not out from 92 balls.
In spin terms, Short is not on the same level as the likes of Zampa, Agar, Lyon and Boyce. But his ballistic batting will tempt the selectors.
His presence in the ODI XI could potentially allow them to play four specialist fast bowlers, with Short batting at six.
January 19th 2018 @ 7:09am
Jameswm said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:09am | ! Report
For me it’s Lyon, but we need a 2nd, hard to read spinner too. They perform better in than quicks. One of the two also needs to be a serious batting asset. For mine, a bit left field, it’s Nair, batting at 8.
Keeping wise we’ve got it wrong. Paine doesn’t offer enough to bat at 7, so we should take Carey, or better yet bat Handscomb at 4 who solves that issue too. That allows us to play Maxi, MMarsh and Stoinis, who can all dig in when needed, can all launch big time, and also of course bowl.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:08am
Chris Kettlewell said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report
Short actually gives the opportunity to have 2 spinners in the lineup.
Warner
Finch
Smith
Maxwell
Short
Carey
Stoinis
M.Marsh
Cummins
Starc
Lyon
Lot’s of powerful batting plus plenty of decent bowling options.
If I played Carey, I’d almost be tempted to use him as a bit of a floater in that lineup. If early wickets fall, put him in as the batsman to try and bat long, (Carey can hit, but he’s more the sort of batsman who can start really hitting it around once he’s been in for a bit). If the top 3 bat deep, then you start sending in the hitters like Short, Stoinis and Marsh in ahead of him.
If Faulkner ever gets back to his best I’d probably put him in that lineup in place of Marsh, but he’s a long way from his career best form at the moment.
I’d have Khawaja as my back-up top order player, Head and possibly Ashton Turner (though maybe when he’s fully fit and can bowl again) as backup for the middle order, Hazlewood, Stanlake my backup pace bowlers and Agar the backup spinner.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:27am
jameswm said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
You’ve only really got 3 proper bowlers in there though Chris. I think you’re a bowler short, excuse the pun.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:10am
Ronan O'Connell said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
I agree James, Hazlewood is Australia’s highest ranked ODI bowler and was number 1 in the world just a couple of months ago, no way I’d be leaving him out of the team to squeeze in an extra all-rounder.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:57am
Chris Kettlewell said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:57am | ! Report
This team is largely based on there being so much talk about following what England have been doing of late, which largely means picking a bowling lineup that allows them to bat really deep and that giving the batsmen more freedom to just go hard from go to wo. Of course, if you have a stronger bowling lineup you might not need to do that, but it all depends if guys like Stoinis, Marsh, Short especially, with potential help from Maxwell/Head, can do a job for you. As mentioned, Short has played a lot of his domestic cricket primarily as a bowler. Not saying it’s 100%. Could swap in an extra bowler.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:00am
Flemo said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
Lyon to come in as spinner if required and Khawaja should be backup batsman as mentioned by Chris
January 19th 2018 @ 11:05am
Ronan O'Connell said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:05am | ! Report
If batting deep is the aim Chris then I’d think the better option is to pick Agar instead of Lyon, then you have Agar, Cummins and Starc at 8/9/10 which is extremely deep, while keeping Hazlewood at 11 so you still have great bowling strength.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:51pm
Dan in Devon said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
Aussies are behind the eight ball. England have have changed one day cricket with a deep batting list that allows them to focus on the run rate. This England batting line up backs itself to chase down any target. Given that few one day wickets are now bowler friendly, Agar is the obvious choice or even Maxwell if Smith is prepared to bowl him.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:01pm
Josh said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
Honestly though whats tje ppint of batting deep. Usually that just means you loose by a little less. I dont know the facts but id say vert few teams win when tjier number 10 bats
January 19th 2018 @ 2:07pm
Josh said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
In 28 matches Zampa has played he has only scored 12 runs in the onky 3 inmings he has played in matches we have won. If you dont think Lyon could score 12 runs in 3 matches im not sure you have seen him play
January 19th 2018 @ 1:30pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
It’s always the balancing act. Do you have a longer tail in order to have a top bowling lineup and in doing so reduce the amount of runs your batsmen need to score, or do you weaken the bowling lineup by playing more allrounders but in doing so lengthen the batting lineup and have more freedom for the batsmen to keep going hard throughout the innings.
Either approach can fail. Starc and Cummins both started terribly in the first ODI. They just weren’t “on” for that match, and paid for it. So picking a strong bowling lineup can still fail if your specialist bowlers have off nights, and picking a longer batting lineup can fail if it means you are forced to chase bigger totals because of weaker bowling and can’t pull it off.
Does someone like Hazlewood suffer because of his lack of batting. If there’s another bowler who can perform the role but is a better late-order hitter, does he struggle to keep his spot regardless of how good he is?
January 19th 2018 @ 2:08pm
Ronan O'Connell said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:08pm | ! Report
Hazlewood averages 23 with the ball at an incredible economy rate of 4.69rpo – he’d walk into any ODI team in the world.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:18pm
Ouch said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:18pm | ! Report
Except the ODI team of the year.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:22am
Curious George said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:22am | ! Report
At this point in time the Sutherland Slimers 5th grade team is a better option than this weak Aussie lineup
January 19th 2018 @ 9:00am
Chris Kettlewell said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
Yeah, that’s pretty much what you were saying about them before they smacked England 4-0 in the Ashes too. Clearly being wrong consistently doesn’t bother you.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:09am
Paul said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
But at least he’s consistent, Chris.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:37am
The Bush said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:37am | ! Report
Very consistent.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:38am
Peeeko said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
It appears to me the CA uses the ODI team to experiment and give players a run.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:27am
zatoo77 said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
I think that the selectors are trying to find one day specialist bowlers and that is why all the experiments. They miss the day’s of Nathan Bracken and Brad Hogg who played all one dayers. When these people were there they were able to allow players to specialize in test cricket. I think they are on the right track with tye and Richardson they just need to keep to it. Agar may be a good option in this line. He can hold the bat and seems to be accurate. I think he will always be second fiddle in the test team so needs to develop his game else where and ODI is best fit.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:28am
jameswm said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Between WCs, anyway.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:17am
Paul said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
The simple question selectors need to answer is, which spinner is likely to have the greatest impact moving forward towards the World Cup, bearing in mind the tournament is being played in England?
Lyons and Agar wold probably have the inside running for a trip to England where they’ll probably get a little spin, similar to what Moeen Ali was able to achieve over there last summer. The only factor they then need to decide is whether the spinner would chosen for their ability to get wickets or contain because we don’t seem to have one who can do both (Lyon might be the exception but he’s not been given many chances).
History suggests Australia plays its best one day cricket when it has attacking bowling options, having the confidence its batting will be good enough to win games. That’s the way I think the selectors should go in this instance too. Who that spinner would be, I have no idea
January 19th 2018 @ 9:28am
jamesb said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Lyon should be first choice. But i’ll throw in a left field option- Ashton Turner.
He is recovering from a shoulder injury. That’s why he hasn’t bowled in the BBL. But he is a talented spinner. If he starts bowling again soon and performs well with the ball, then he could be a handy number seven or eight in the ODI side.