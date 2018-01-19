Australia need to sort out their fielding to win in South Africa

South Africa made it 2-0 against India after surging to a 135-run win at Centurion, meaning the Freedom Trophy is hosts’ once again.

Australia will be hoping the Indians can halt the Proteas’ momentum in the final Test in Johannesburg, otherwise they could find themselves outclassed when they arrive in March.

What made the win all the more impressive was the state of the wicket, which was oddly reminiscent of the subcontinent – brown and slow, rather than green and bouncy.

It was an even performance by the South Africans, who batted well in the challenging and unfamiliar circumstances, while their bowling was lean and unforgiving. But it was their impressive fielding that set them apart.

There was an athletic diving catch by the beanpole, Morne Morkel. While Cheteshwar Pujara found himself run out (for the second time in the match) thanks to the good work by the ever-dangerous AB de Villiers with the support of debutant, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia’s fielding has been far from remarkable in recent times. There have been some great individual efforts, like Steven Smith’s blinder in the Sydney Test, but there have been many missed opportunities too.

The challenge in South Africa will be great enough without blunders in the field. Although the Australian batting line-up – led by the seemingly unquenchable Smith – performed consistently and with resolve over the summer, things won’t be so easy come March. Not only do they face a potent bowling ensemble that has genuine depth, but the conditions are far more fickle and less conducive to run-scoring.

Substandard fielding has been Australia’s status quo for years now – when compared to years past, anyway. The Aussies were once regarded as the best fielding unit in the world – not only did they create chances but, more often than not, they took them too.

This impressive Australian bowling quartet will produce its fair share of opportunities, but they can’t be missed if they’re to win.

The Big Bash League has had plenty of flawed fielding this summer. Outfields in Adelaide and Perth are carpet-like, yet balls are scooting between players’ legs as if they were playing tunnel ball. There have been dropped catches aplenty too – and not just half-chances, but straightforward, down-your-throat, easy-as-you-like bloopers.

While batting and bowling are the cornerstones of cricket, catches win matches. There needs to be an increased emphasis on fielding – at all levels. The Test side can motivate the lower tiers to up their game by showing the value of sharp fielding.

If they continue to miss chances, their South African safari will be one to forget.