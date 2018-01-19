No, seriously – the north are coming!

A couple of weeks ago I wrote an article that suggested that the gap between Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere rugby was closing if not closed.
I used data from matches between the top six teams from each hemisphere from two years before and two years after the 2015 World Cup, where the south demonstrated their dominance by selfishly taking all four semi-final spots.
While the article received positive feedback and certainly inspired a good amount of debate, there was one consistent piece of feedback that stood out regarding the teams included in the dataset.
For those who haven’t read the original article, the focus was on the results when these teams went head to head:
Southern Hemisphere
New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina, Fiji and Samoa.
Northern Hemisphere
England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and France
The British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand was also included, and boy did that incite some debate.
Some of the feedback suggested it was inappropriate to include Fiji and Samoa. Many pointed out that they didn’t have their own domestic leagues or decent structures in place. The feeling of several Roarers was that including these two sides heavily skewed the data in the favour of the north.
It’s worth noting though that many of the Samoan and Fijian national players play their club rugby at some of the best clubs around the world and are exposed to top-level training, facilities, insight and competition week in week out.
Thirteen of the starting 15 Fijians who played tn their recent northern tour play in the top English or French leagues and many are also playing in the European Champions Cup or European Rugby Challenge Cup. That’s not to say that this replaces the value of a solid competitive domestic league, but let’s not kid ourselves – the Samoan and Fijian players are not stuck at second-rate clubs in third-tier rugby nations.
It’s also worth noting that the overall debate is about comparing the hemispheres. Yes, the focus has definitely been on head-to-head results between nations to create the data, but there is a broader context here that is being considered: how is each hemisphere performing as a whole.
But it is interesting to see what happens if we do remove some of the weaker sides from both hemispheres and review the data. So here we go – two years of internationals either side of the 2015 World Cup with matches between the following sides considered with their rankings:
Southern Hemisphere
New Zealand (1), Australia (4), South Africa (6), Argentina (8)
Northern Hemisphere
England (2), Ireland (3), Scotland (5) and Wales (7)
2017
12 matches
South: three wins (25 per cent)
North: nine wins (75 per cent)
2016
20 matches
South: eight wins (40 per cent)
North: 12 wins (60 per cent)
2014
19 matches
South: 11 wins (58 per cent)
North: eight wins (42 per cent)
2013
13 matches
South: eight wins (62 per cent)
North: five wins (38 per cent)
In the discussion on the previous article many people were suggesting that one of the major points to consider is that a lot of Southern Hemisphere players and coaches are moving North and helping to improve both club rugby and international rugby. While it might be absolutely true that we’re seeing more players of Southern Hemisphere heritage turning out for Northern Hemisphere teams, it’s worth noting a couple of things.
First, France – a common destination for talented players from Southern Hemisphere countries – is not included in the above numbers. Second, it further supports the case that rugby in the north is on the charge if they are able to support domestic competitions that can attract talent from the south with the promise of bigger salaries and good quality rugby.
It’s easy to scoff and say that the north’s success owes a lot to Southern Hemisphere talent, but nowhere in the record books will there be a note that says that England’s current winning streak over Australia is all down to an Australian coach and nowhere on the Web Ellis trophy is there a footnote that explains that the holder won because French clubs were able to pay more cash to their players.
It’s also fair to say that the Southern Hemisphere teams are far from dead and buried. New Zealand are still by far and away the best rugby nation on the planet and Australia and South Africa have plenty of quality upon which to rebuild success. We’re also two years away from the big dance in Japan, where we’ll really be able to see if the north’s progress has amounted to anything.
But this past year has demonstrated in great clarity in both Australia and South Africa that the underlying structures and processes that help to grow quality rugby are broken. Without quickly fixing them both these giants of the world game are going to fall further and further behind.
Make no bones about it, the north are coming.
January 19th 2018 @ 4:18am
Poth Ale said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:18am | ! Report
No such thing as North or South in rugby. They don’t play each other.
It’s individual records you need to look at it over a period of time. Results since RWC 15 are meaningless. You need at least a decade to see any useful trends because matches are played so infrequently and home/away is skewed.
Besides all that, any of the teams from the Six Nations that you’ve selected have at least half their squads filled with SH players. They’re also coached by SH coaches.
Is the revised data telling us anything new?
January 19th 2018 @ 5:19am
Taylorman said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:19am | ! Report
I fail to understand why so many northerners take the view that there is no northern and southern rugby. Of course there is.
The divide has obvious traits. North and south have different seasons. North play the Six nations every year. South play the RC. Neither play in each others comp.
North have their own club comps, as do the south, bar the exception of whatever the Kings are doing.
North send teams south, south send teams north, both occur at the same time.
North don’t tour the north, they do the south. South don’t tour the south, they do the north.
If you can’t see such an obvious divide then you’re obviously in some sort of denial for some reason.
Every year the scheduling decides who’s going to travel north to play , and who’s going to tour south to play.
The only blur might be that within all that, southern coaches and players blot the landscape of the north at all pro levels.
So if it’s about individuals, it’s only about individual players and coaches, not teams, for there is a clear demarcation there.
Again I take umbrage at the title Oliver, the north aren’t coming. I don’t see them here. It is the south that is going…north.
Your analysis completely fails to include analysis of the players unavailable to southern side selections.
For instance, there are more All Blacks since 2008 playing northern club rugby than there are playing Southern, and that includes the entire current AB squad in those numbers.
So we have access to half the ABs that could potentially play. Regardless of the reasons, that impact is significant.
Consider this. Getz Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England to place fifty internationals each since 2008, doesn’t matter which ones, in the SH comps, then do a test comparison. And that isn’t taking our players back.
Yes it’s our choice not to play them but I’d say asking a northern based club to release a player for full playing international rugby… fifteen tests… would be unacceptable to clubs.
Anyway, same argument different day.
Agree with Pot in one respect, it’s not North vs south, it’s North/ south vs south.
Sure the stats won’t include those considerations but is having your head in the sand all day a fun alternative?
January 19th 2018 @ 5:44am
Poth Ale said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:44am | ! Report
my View is that NH v SH collective comparisons are practically useless. They hide good and abysmal performances by individual teams.
Hence my scorn for these general north v south comparisons. Waste of time.
January 19th 2018 @ 4:40am
Oliver Matthews said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:40am | ! Report
I haven’t looked at the data any earlier than 2013 but my guess is that if we looked at matches between these sides for 2012 back to 2007 we’d see that the Southern Hemisphere sides have had higher win percentages over their Northern rivals until the past 2 years where there has been a significant change in fortunes.
So the trend would be in line with what I’m saying here – that the top teams from the North are closing the gap on the South’s top teams. Not just one team being successful, but more consistent, better performances across all of the top teams from the North specifically in their matches against the top sides from the South.
No such thing as North or South in rugby? Of course there is. The North v South debate has gone on for years and is witnessed in numerous discussions and matches. The Rugby Championship is the best of the Southern Hemisphere competing against each other while the 6 Nations is the best of the North so there’s a distinction there and that distinction leads to discussions around comparisons. Comparisons in terms of team performances, attendance figures etc etc etc.
Super Rugby until recently has been only for Southern Hemisphere sides and the move of two of the SA club sides into the Pro14 raised a lot of discussion about how the Super Rugby/Southern Hemisphere style of playing would compare to the Northern Hemisphere style of club rugby.
There’s been plenty of debates over the years about how the top sides from Super Rugby would do against the best sides from the Top 14 or English Premiership.
The British and Irish Lions is a Northern Hemisphere side that tours to take on the top nations in the South and has done for decades.
So the discussion about North v South has been around for a very long time and continues today in many aspects of the game from on the field results to finances and grass root structures.
The revised data tells us that previous comments from Roarers that had said that the larger data set that included Fiji and Samoa was unfairly skewing the results in favour of the North are fair to raise but turn out to be wrong. If you look at the top 4 from each group you see that the data supports the hypothesis that the Northern teams are preforming better than they have since 2013.
And the point that NH teams are using SH players and coaches doesn’t make the South’s results better. It just highlights that rugby in the South has problems that they are failing to overcome and it’s impacting their performances on the pitch.
January 19th 2018 @ 5:35am
Taylorman said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:35am | ! Report
“And the point that NH teams are using SH players and coaches doesn’t make the South’s results better. It just highlights that rugby in the South has problems that they are failing to overcome and it’s impacting their performances on the pitch“.
I think we know that, but you seem to use that as an afterthought, some excuse being used here. It is central to the argument. You can’t have one without the other. The number of higher quality players moving north has increased significantly in the last two years.
Since 2015 we had DC, Nonu, Smith, Piutau, Faumuina, Cruden, Luatua and a few others, all of whom if playing here would be potential test selections, and all would probably have toured north with the ABs last year. That would have resulted in significantly better results, even though they didn’t lose.
January 19th 2018 @ 5:29am
Poth Ale said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:29am | ! Report
What’s Wales record against Aus, SA and NZ since 2007?
January 19th 2018 @ 5:41am
Poth Ale said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:41am | ! Report
Wales played 38 matches since 1 Jan 2008 against SA, NZ, Aus.
P38 W4 Lost 34 10.52%
Scotland played 19
P19 W 5 L14 26.3%
January 19th 2018 @ 5:37am
Taylorman said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:37am | ! Report
Oh, and after Sapoaga it seems Kaino and Messam are now headed to Toulon. It’s a daily event losing All Blacks it seems😉