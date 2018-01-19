Perception is reality Todd, and your mob is on the nose with fans

The NRL Integrity Unit’s prime duty is to investigate poor player behaviour. However, any cursory glance at social media will show you that lots of fans think the major integrity issues in the game emanate from those who are running it.
Just the other day this meme appeared on The NRL Roast’s twitter feed:
With the exception of Sydney Roosters fans, people found this playful depiction of Boyd Cordner – representing the Roosters as a whole – dodging the auditor, signing multiple million-dollar players, receiving under-the-counter payments and unlimited third-party deals quite amusing.
Of course, being amusing doesn’t make it true.
If you actually look at the comings and goings for the Roosters’ roster, the allegations of salary cap rorting don’t necessarily hold water. Sure, Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco are both $1 million-plus value players.
However, the salary cap has increased to $9.4 million and the Tricolours have released Mitchell Pearce, Kane Evans, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Jayden Nikorima, Aidan Guerra and Connor Watson. Angus Crichton doesn’t come onto their books until 2019.
If you look at their list for this year, they’ve relying on Cronk instilling a Storm-like discipline and work ethic into the team, empowering their skinny depth to great heights, Tedesco doing a passable Billy Slater impression, with Jake Friend playing the role of Cam Smith-lite.
But I digress from my actual point: this video accuses the Roosters of cheating.
Of the multitude of tweets that responded to the meme, there were numerous allegations that the Roosters could get away with such rorting as Todd Greenberg is in the pocket of Nick Politis. A few even said Greenberg was a Roosters fan. Others asserted the NRL hierarchy was too inept to police the clubs.
The big problem for Greenberg and his administration is the power of perception.
That is a very bad thing when the overriding perception is that you are either corrupt, incompetent or both. There is a prevailing attitude among a huge number of fans that third-party agreements have created a chronically uneven playing field, where the have-nots are at the mercy of the haves, and that the CEO is doing nothing about it – and is possibly even okay with it.
You could forgive a Wests Tigers fan for feeling bitter and bereft of hope having watched the Eels, Bulldogs and Roosters sign Mitchell Moses, Aaron Woods and James Tedesco respectively. You could forgive them for feeling aggrieved with the leadership from Moore Park.
I could understand families in Ingleburn, Minto or Macquarie Fields not renewing their membership in 2018. Fans need to feel like their club is getting a fair go, that they’ve got a chance and that the NRL shares their concerns.
At present, the silence from NRL HQ is deafening in regards to such allegations raised in the above meme. As a result, any sort of fan confidence in a level playing field is at an all-time low.
There are three very possible ramifications of this:
1. Fans will get sick of wasting their emotion on lost causes, stop actively supporting their clubs and be drawn away to other sports
2. Enough clubs will feel disenfranchised and another horrible schism in the league may occur; but most likely
3. The undercurrent of dissatisfaction with the administration will become so large that the most expedient thing to do will be to roll heads to appease the discontent.
If Greenberg and his crew want to avoid losing their lucrative positions, there are three things they should do immediately to get the fans back on side.
1. Release the aggregate values of third-party agreements for each club
No specifics, just the overall amounts. Hopefully these figures will dispel the perception that TPAs have created an uneven playing field. If they don’t, then Greenberg needs to fix the system – and to be seen fixing it.
2. Greatly increase the scope and independence of salary cap auditing
Put someone, who is clearly independent and beyond reproach, in charge of auditing clubs’ salary spending. Also, increase the reach of the auditing itself to close more loopholes.
3. Become more transparent and visible
Greenberg needs to engage more with the public about the issues facing the game and what he is doing about them. He needs to be seen as the fans’ representative, working to ensure that they feel they are being treated well.
Whoever orchestrated the handing out of tickets to the 2017 NRL grand final to junior players did an excellent job in heading down that pathway. The reduction in the cost of State of Origin tickets and pre-sale to club members was also a great move.
Ultimately, the NRL will be successful if it puts bums on seats at the ground and in front of the telly. To do that, Greenberg and his posse must have at the forefront of their minds that the most important stakeholders are not the suited men in boardrooms but the fans.
The men in suits are only interested because of the money those fans have to spend. The suits want those fans to spend that money in the places where it most benefits them and their boardrooms. If those fans dwindle, so will the suited men. They’ll be off to wherever those fans and their money have gone.
Fans just love their teams. Often their team, and the feeling of belonging to something bigger that they get from it, is the most important thing in their lives.
Todd Greenberg’s number one job is to keep that at the forefront of his mind and strive to make every fan feel that their club is getting a fair go.
He’d better get busy, because right now there’s a perception that NRL HQ cares little for the everyday fan.
And if the Bastille could be stormed, so can Moore Park.
January 19th 2018 @ 7:37am
The Barry said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:37am | ! Report
Happy new year Tim.
The NRL is on a hiding to nothing if they try and respond to every rumour and complaint that appears on social media.
The Roosters salary cap sombrero has been the big off season gripe. But as you’ve intimated it’s mostly sour grapes from jealous fans from other clubs. I wrote an article on it recently if you’re interested.
http://www.theroar.com.au/2017/12/22/five-reasons-roosters-wont-cap-2018/
The NRL is not a level playing field. Junior catchment areas are not the same, facilities are not the same, staff are not the same, grounds are not the same, membership numbers are not the same, ownership models are not the same. Yet it seems everyone expects sponsorships to be the same.
If I was a third party sponsor, I’d be far more likely to align with players from a professionally run club like the Roosters than I would with some of the slipshod organisations around. Nothing to do with unfair advantage.
Tigers fans shouldn’t be angry with the NRL. They should be angry at the inept management that has seen their three best players, local juniors to boot, not to be able to stand the thought of staying at the club.
The Tigers didn’t lose Woods, Moses and Tedesco because of money. Their offers were in line with what other clubs offered and they’ve subsequently signed players for the sort of money their three were asking.
The Bulldogs have lost Graham and Reynolds who meant more to our club than the often maligned Tigers players. If you want evidence look at the respect Reynolds and Graham have been afforded by Bulldogs fans versus the public bagging Woods and Moses copped from Tigers fans.
Yet there’s no thoughts that Bulldogs fans would hand in their memberships and spit the dummy. The reason why is the Tigers are one of a few clubs that are perpetual victims.
How many times do we hear about their injury crises and their players being ‘stolen’ and how hard it is for them to attract third party sponsors?
Yet they have two supporter bases, heaps of fans, a massive junior nursery. They got eight million bucks from the NRL (that they blew). High profile supporters, rich backers, two leagues clubs behind them. They’ve got plenty going for them but all we hear is moaning about how the whole comp is set up to keep them down, what advantages other clubs have and what are the NRL going to do to help them.
That’s the attitude that needs to change. While I’ve singled out the Tigers, there’s plenty of clubs like them.
Releasing TPA amounts will fuel the fire not quell it…
January 19th 2018 @ 8:00am
KingCowboy said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:00am | ! Report
Wow, that is one of the best comments I have ever read on the Roar. Nothing to add but to just say well done!
January 19th 2018 @ 8:08am
jamesb said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report
Superb post The Barry.
We need all clubs to improve off the field. Stop having the victim mentality and just get on with it.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:32am
Greg said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
It’s a catch 22 – more money from sponsorships = more money for the club = more money to spend on professional people to run the club. Less money from sponsorships = less money to hire outstanding people to run the club = a less professional club.
What I’d like to see is equal opportunity with free to air coverage. There are three FTA games a week which means six teams get a run. There are 16 teams in the comp so over a 3 week period EVERY team should get at least one game on FTA, with two more slots for the ‘favourites’ ie Broncos. That would help spread the sponsorship money around and hence help the poorer teams rather than the rich getting richer.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:58pm
Mushi said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:58pm | ! Report
But that means less money for all clubs. So let’s commence a race to the bottom.
No other comp I follow in world sports has this issue which makes me think this is an “us” (the “fans”) issue than a “them” issue.
Leaving aside the obvious legal impediment.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:40am
Emcie said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
I think people forget how much the tigers board did to sabotage their attempts at retaining those players. During the negotiations it was heavily implied through club releases that the players were after more money. The Tigers then sack the coach a couple games into the season and bring in an intrim coach. Rumors originating from the club then imply there was a player revolt against the coach. Woods (the team captain) felt the need to clear his name and clarify that he didn’t want to sign until he knew who was going to be coach next season, basically wanting a guarantee of some club stability not the removal of the coach. It shouldn’t be that surprising that players weren’t tripping over themselves to stay, Moses didn’t just want out, he wanted out immediately.
Is it just me, or do the clubs with the most fractured boards seem to have the most leaks and rumors circling them? In any case, the Tigers situation is a poor example to rely on to make a point about how the NRL administration is poorly percieved
January 19th 2018 @ 9:08am
Justin Kearney said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
I am in awe of the Barry. Brilliant post.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:32am
Sleiman Azizi said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
One of a handful of great posters on this forum.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:13am
Tim Gore said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Bazza!
Great article, great comment!
The Wests Tigers issue is just one point here. Yes they are dysfunctional.
The major point is that perception becomes reality to punters. The perception needs to be countered – I hope I helped that process by examining the Roosters comings and goings.
But the NRL isn’t doing it. And this isn’t just any allegation. I agree that they cant respond to every thing they are accused of. However, this is the big ticket item.
This issue cuts to heart of the game and how it is regarded.
And here’s the thing: if releasing the aggregate TPA amounts will fuel the fire and not quell it, then the system is broken.
Again, the money men are only interested in the game because of the bums on seats. Those bums – mostly – just want a fair go.
I’m sure Todd can achieve that.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:30am
Greg said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
It’s not just a case of who’s in and who’s out when looking at a salary cap, you also need to look at who stayed. Blake Ferguson has played for Australia since he signed his last contract, do you think when he re-signed last year he would have signed for the same money? He would have most likely been signed on an upgraded contract. Dylan Napa became an Origin player last year, hard to think that he didn’t earn a massive contract upgrade as well when he re-signed last year with other clubs chasing him.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:41am
Tim Gore said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:41am | ! Report
My understanding is that Blake didn’t have any other suitors and his value went down.
Pearce and Guerra would have been on good money.
The offers for Evans were bigger than they could match. They wanted to keep Watson.
Look, I’m not a huge fan of the Roosters but I don’t think these accusations hold much water.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:37am
Nat said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:37am | ! Report
Hi Tim,
Good article and welcome back.
You more than most understand that professional league is a business. I don’t understand why you are trashing the “suits” for their role in the business. The most successful clubs are run by business people while those run are ex-players have proven their worth. An educated person can be as passionate about their club as a labourer except one has the knowledge to promote the product far better than the other. Only a good product sells and the suit has put in the work to make the game the commercial success it is today.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:46pm
Tim Gore said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
Not back yet Nat.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:45am
The Barry said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:45am | ! Report
No such thing as a fair go.
Tigers fans complain that TPAs are unfair
Roosters fans complain that junior catchments are unfair
Raiders fans complain (about many, many things😉 including) that FTA scheduling is unfair
Manly fans complain the stadium policy and having to cross the harbour is unfair
Warriors fans complain the travel is unfair
Non-Broncos fans complain Friday night footy is unfair
Broncos fans complain no Sunday footy is unfair
Sydney teams complain that one team towns are unfair
Everywhere else complains that Sydney is unfair
Adelaide and Perth fans complain that having no team is unfair
Storm fans complain
There’s no way Todd Greenberg (or anyone) can guarantee the perception or otherwise of a “fair go”
January 19th 2018 @ 12:48pm
Tim Gore said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
But in the end it’s the cattle Baz.
January 19th 2018 @ 1:09pm
KingCowboy said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
100% right TB. The problem is now everyone has a voice with the advent of social media. Everyone now has a platform. Some media outlets now have stories based on what is being said on social media. People just like to complain and it is only going to get worse!
January 19th 2018 @ 1:47pm
Tim Gore said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:47pm | ! Report
It’s the new world KC. The great unwashed now has a very public platform. It isn’t going to disappear. It needs to be dealt with. Doing nothing isn’t an option.
And I don’t think every crank should be listened to by any means, but these accusations are so widespread and common they are almost de riguer. That situation can’t stand.
January 19th 2018 @ 1:25pm
Don said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
The other thing that people either don’t realise or just choose to ignore is; a player like Cooper Cronk can massively increase his off field income opportunities simply by moving to Sydney and being more readily accessible to media and sponsors.
Then, also by being the highest profile player in a club with strong corporate support he sees a larger slice of potential sponsorship offers rather than competing with Smith and Slater for fewer opportunities.
I doubt the Roosters are actually paying Cronk as much out of their salary cap as he was being directly paid in Melbourne. But when his personal deals now he is in Sydney at the Roosters are added, he will be on significantly higher coin overall.
And I also imagine that Cronk actually isn’t costing the Roosters as much as Mitchell Pearce was.
There is a well used strategy among strong clubs where they target high profile “clean skin” corporate friendly players who can attract their own sponsors and fund a chunk of their salary with 3rd party sponsorships.
In reality, a guy like Cameron Smith can and probably does take up less of Melbourne’s salary cap than Mitchell Pearce represents of Newcastle’s spend.
If you have a club where your best players are not media friendly, fan friendly and/or come with “baggage” then you have to pay them more out of the salary cap because quality sponsors won’t touch them.
Notice that within the first year of Darius Boyd playing for the Broncos again they had him working harder on repairing media relations, had some positive articles out about him and did the whole redemption thing with a “bad boy comes good” series of interviews.
Now sponsors see Boyd as a viable option to front their brands when they wouldn’t go near him 2 years ago. Those sponsorships mean Boyd costs the Broncos less.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:22am
Nat said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Well said TB.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:12pm
BigJ said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
TB when you dont go on about me supporting five (not six) teams, you actually make alot of sense. Although one point, i have never heard Broncos fans that I know complain about not playing on a Sunday, i think you would find that they would start complaining if they did. Sunday in Brisbane is reversed for QCup games. Broncos games would take away the focus of that if they played on Sunday. Great comments though
January 19th 2018 @ 3:08pm
The Barry said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:08pm | ! Report
A reversed Sunday sounds horrible…just like Monday. Ugh.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:36pm
matth said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:36pm | ! Report
Very well said.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:58pm
BigJ said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
Thanks mate.
January 19th 2018 @ 1:58pm
BigJ said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
Thanks mate
January 19th 2018 @ 4:32pm
Mushi said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:32pm | ! Report
Great post Barry.
The whole level playing field argument is typically a self serving one. Leaving aside the legal aspects that roar “experts” have clearly surmounted in ground breaking cases they can’t discuss… it is also one that beggars belief because at what point do we stop “leveling”.
Because the end game for a perfect level playing field is 8 coin flips a week and the Grand final winner is decided after 27 extra times by an unexpected gust of wind.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:01am
the_bear said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
^ like (@The Barry)
January 19th 2018 @ 8:03am
jamesb said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:03am | ! Report
“You could forgive a Wests Tigers fan for feeling bitter and bereft of hope having watched the Eels, Bulldogs and Roosters sign Mitchell Moses, Aaron Woods and James Tedesco respectively”
I think the Tigers have done alright on the player market for 2018. They have signed Josh Reynolds, Benji Marshall, Ben Matulino, Chris McQueen, Russell Packer, Robbie Rochow and Mahe Fonua.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:34am
Not so super said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Wow, Tigers signed a bunch of 6/10 players
January 19th 2018 @ 9:16am
jamesb said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Towards the end, Woods and Moses were 4/10 players. Although Teddy is a big loss.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:16am
Emcie said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
2 former origin players with Grand Final experience and a couple NZ internationals?
January 19th 2018 @ 10:31am
Albo said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Maybe some past experience there ! But these guys are mostly fringe or bench first graders these day ! Cleary will do very well to have the Tigers improve any on last season.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:05am
RandyM said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
Matulino was being talked up as potentially the best prop in the world a few years ago, what happened to him?
January 19th 2018 @ 8:23am
But said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
I used to be a league fan and watch all the games. If I didn’t support my team I wouldn’t watch it all these days. Everyone’s salary and TPAs should be public record. The players don’t want that but the fans do. So many people are disillusioned with rugby league at the moment and the biggest gripe is TPAs. We can sit here and say clubs need to be better managed but the reality is some clubs rosters are payed millions more then others some 4 rep players worth.Fans want to know their club has a chance of winning a comp within a decade but the status quo results in the same clubs year in year out at the top of the tree and TPAs are at the forefront.Does the NRL want to alienate or embrace fans, we’ll know by the way the TPA mess is resolved moving forward.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:39am
jamesb said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
“Everyone’s salary and TPAs should be public record.”
My view is that the salary cap should be scrapped and replace it with a points system. And there should be a monitoring mechanism in place to protect clubs from going broke.
What the salary cap does do is cause more controversy to the game. A player can earn as much as they want. They shouldn’t be capped. It is a body contact sport where players have a short amount of time to earn money.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:28am
Hanrahan said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
jamesb, how would your points system work? Might be better than the salary cap.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:39am
jamesb said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
One day I will write an article on this site about a point system.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:46am
Tim Gore said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
Today is that day.
Get on with it. Stop talking and write.
Talk to your friends about your ideas to help get them straight in your mind.
Write your arguments in dot points and then expand.
Then read it aloud to edit. You find lots of grammar and flow issues that way.
Then leave it for an hour and then come back and rewrite.
Then send it past a good judge and ask for frank opinion.
Don’t take their feedback too personally (that’s the hard bit for me)
Make sure you make clear your point in your opening para.
Keep it below 1000 words.
Now get going.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:32am
jamesb said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:32am | ! Report
I can’t today, I’m busy. But thanks for the advice. I’ll bookmark your comment Tim.
January 19th 2018 @ 4:37pm
Mushi said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:37pm | ! Report
I hope it reads “points systems are pointless”
Seriously how can anyone that has ever watched rugby-league think you can accurately and objectively assess the value of a player over the life of their contact.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:10am
RandyM said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
I hate that argument. Greg Inglis will earn more money in his 12-14 year career than most people will in 40 years.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:02pm
Dave_S said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
As will most other people who are particularly successful in their field – accountants, lawyers, doctors, real estate agents, writers, singers, retailers … none of them will likely suffer accelerated arthritis, dementia etc as a result.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:03pm
Dave_S said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
… that said, I am in favour of salary caps or some other system of keeping spending between teams at least roughly equal.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:56am
Emcie said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
The biggest problem with TPA’s is that most people don’t understand them and the NRL media would rather exploit the issue for clickbait then clarify it.
Disclosing TPA’s (assuming you could get around the legal roadblocks) wouldn’t do much more then muddy the issue as it would still be down to interpretation anyway. Companies don’t offer sponsorships to the best players, they offer them to players with the most appeal. You’d be effectively judging the fairness of teams on field potencial based on money recieved for having the most popular twitter account or the most recognisable look.
That being said, I’d love to see players acual salaries disclosed as it would remove a lot of the flat out guesswork that the media loves to promote.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:20am
Gray-Hand said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
That’s a good point.
You can bet that say, Sam Thaiday, will be getting paid more money in TPAs than Matt Scott, even though Thaiday will probably play off the bench for a fair chunk of the season.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:26pm
Don said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:26pm | ! Report
Yes. And even Sam Thaiday had to get his head around the TPA scheme when his last contract was negotiated.
It was made public at the time that he would have to accept a pay cut in his Broncos salary and he and his manager generate more income via sponsorships if he wanted to stay.
Now, given Sam would have fewer opportunities for any sponsorships unless he was either at the Broncos or perhaps the Cowboys (but at the Cowboys he’d be fighting Thurston for the same deals) he had to accept he needed the Broncos more than they needed him.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:35am
Joe said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Thats a very good point. I’d say Benji would still be a TPA magnet although his best years are way behind him. I think though this would be still be more exception rather than the rule and I still think Clubs are very much involved in getting TPAs and strong clubs have more than others.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:54pm
Don said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:54pm | ! Report
It was reported last year that Benji was happy to accept a low money contract because he had his own off field deals which totalled $500k
But he needed to be playing NRL to keep those deals alive.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:33am
Nat said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:33am | ! Report
Exactly Emcie. Not many people understand TPA’s from the sponsors POV. It’s not just a bag of money for the next available player, it’s really a marketing cost. The player is a product and that product has to align with your brand, show up to events and most importantly add something that makes their brand memorable/familiar to their customers.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:37am
Peeeko said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
The roosters squad is pretty thin outside players 1-15. Playing for luck with injuries
January 19th 2018 @ 10:16am
Tim Gore said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
Absolutely.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:52am
Peter Phelps said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Several years ago, I wrote to the NRL suggesting they adopt a player ranking system based on experience, performance and achievements and then slot those players into bands. Each band would then carry a nominal value which could be used to identify a “salary” that would be used in calculating the cap. Since rankings for every player would be know then any joe blow could calculate compliance. Third party deals would not matter and would be an issue for club/player only.
For example
Cam Smith, Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk would all be tier 1 with say a 1000 salary or points level
Benji Marshall who is coming to the end of his career but has achievements/experience might be Tier 4 worth say 100 salary points.
Garath Widdop might be Tier 2 on say 800 points
Total salary points cap for 2018 say 10000 points
All of this is calculated by the NRL and is published each October. The key word there being published.
Third party deals would not matter under this system neither would actual salaries and back ended contracts would not matter The system is simple. Ranks could be calculated from actual verifiable match performance stats and things like dally m points or representative honours.
The NRL responded with a polite note and did nothing.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:11am
Emcie said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
The biggest problem with that policy is finding a way to accurately value players. You’d still have supporters and clubs crying foul over clubs with smarter recruitment policies. Successful clubs players would prepetually be “undervalued” while cellerdwellers would be “overvalued”. Recruitment would revolve around finding the best value players using proprietory statistics to exploit the mechenic which would in turn lead to the the most well resourced clubs gaining a definate advantage over smaller clubs. You’d just be switching the current problems for different ones, not fixing anything
January 19th 2018 @ 10:46am
Peter Phelps said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
Emcie, I strongly disagree. Calculating the rankings would be very easy. The stats are produced by player today. Most credible RL sites have stats on trys, hit ups, tackles, try assists etc etc. Provided the formula was determined up front it is pure maths and even clubs cannot dispute pure maths though I accept they may argue points on the formula. Still I am sure that the clubs coming to agreement on the formula would be a lot better than the constant tirade of issues over the cap/breeches/rumours/audits etc etc.
If Club A has smarter recruitment policies over club B then BRAVO club A in my view. We should not be trying to nanny clubs who cannot get their back office in order.
“Recruitment would revolve around finding the best value players using proprietory statistics to exploit the mechenic” I am sure an element of this would exist but really the scope would be very limited and I would argue that well resourced clubs would have less of an advantage than today simply because they cannot supplement low salaries with lucrative 3rd party deals.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:51am
The Barry said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
That’s just turning NRL into Super Coach…
January 19th 2018 @ 12:03pm
Peter Phelps said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
Have to say there are similarities but then again, who is to say that supercoach has got it wrong ?
The salary cap system we have today is a massive festering wound on the side of this sport and we need to find some way to fix it.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:42pm
Gray-Hand said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
It is well known that coaches and players have contempt for SuperCoach, at least as far as measuring the contribution and value of players.
January 19th 2018 @ 3:20pm
Don said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:20pm | ! Report
As should most people when measuring player input and value.
Look at a guy like Josh Jackson who is a super efficient defender and rarely requires any additional player assistance to bring guys down and hold them on the ground. His tackles are measured the same way that anyone else who is first into a tackle but receives help from 2 team mates to finish it.
Or, just measuring Sam Burgess’ run meters and comparing them with Aaron Woods’. Burgess has more impact, causes damage and draws more defenders often resulting in a fractured line for the next player to hit up against.
Woods is like a hairy mobile blancmange by comparison. His runs give opponents time to reset their defence while they lock him down.
But hey, they both ran for 150m…
January 19th 2018 @ 9:22am
Lachy said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:22am | ! Report
What happens if Widdop all of a sudden become a tier 1 player, when the dragons had budgeted their cap on him being a tier 2? All of a sudden they are over the ranking cap
January 19th 2018 @ 10:48am
Peter Phelps said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:48am | ! Report
He would accrue the extra points for the following season and have to be fitted under the new cap. Its exactly the same as with contract increases today, only difference is that the upgrade would be public and obvious.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:55am
The Barry said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:55am | ! Report
It’s not the same.
Clubs can control increases and they can be planned well in advance.
With your system you don’t know a players value until the end of the current season. It would be a shambles.
Vunivalu and JAC go from being players with hardly any first grade experience to massively expensive as the seasons leading tryscorers in the space of one season. It’s unmanageable.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:27am
Gray-Hand said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
That system would actually penalise players for playing well. Their market value would diminish by rising through the tiers.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:50am
Peter Phelps said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:50am | ! Report
Disagree, Every player would want to increase their tier since that would be a strong negotiating tool when contract discussions start. Its just a way of putting the whole thing in the public domain, putting some science to it and removing the emotion around remuneration.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:46am
Gray-Hand said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:46am | ! Report
It isn’t an advantage. It’s a disadvantage at the negotiating table. Clubs won’t think a player is better because the NRL has put a number on the player. They will use their own judgment about the playing quality of the player and will be more reluctant to hire players of a higher tier.
There are 2 players of basically the same quality, but one of them happens to have just squeezed into tier 2 instead of tier 3. The other one is at the top of the next tier. Basically both the type of players who would be paid $300k per year today.
There is a big benefit to hiring the lower tier player because he brings a point cap bonus, whereas the benefit to hiring the other player due to his marginally better quality is very slight.
It is easy toimagine how coaches would send out instructions to stop the scoring once teams have opened up a 3 try lead, or benching their stars in order to suppress their statistics.
The more I think about it, the worse an idea it is.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:18am
Big Daddy said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
Peter,
The only problem I have with a point system is if they are rated at their highest level and paid accordingly.
Look at someone like tony Williams who played SOO and now struggles to get into reserve grade.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:56am
Peter Phelps said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:56am | ! Report
This is where the grading formula comes in. A better example I think would be Benji. He would clearly have made Tier 1 at some stage in his career however performance stats and lack of NRL games in recent years would pull that down, hence the Tier 4 rating.
I was thinking about some sort of discount on stats over time e.g. performances 5 years ago only get counted at the rate of 10% whereas last year’s stats would carry full whack something like that. Getting that formula right is key and I am sure there are some Mathematics Professors out there that could come up with something meaningful.
Pay is irrelevant and an issue for clubs and players only
January 19th 2018 @ 11:27am
Big Daddy said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
I think some of the country league areas use a points system but not sure how it works. I know Newcastle rugby league use it but it still hamstring s richer club’s.
The club’s that have successful leagues (in the country) are always targeted but it’s sometimes the tall poppy sydrome.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:44pm
matth said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:44pm | ! Report
Peter, this penalises well run clubs. Believe it or not players will play for clubs that are well run, have a history of success, have a good coaching set up, have good training facilities, etc. But now there is no incentive there. you have you points to spend and that’s it.