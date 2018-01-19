Is a spiritual return to Richlands the right move for Brisbane Roar?

Brisbane Roar’s 3-2 win over Perth Glory should come as a relief to coach John Aloisi, as the club looks to turn the corner in what has been a difficult campaign.
The win over the equally embattled Glory wasn’t exactly vintage football, but it proved just how tough the Roar are to beat when they’ve got their best players on the park.
And while the buck stops with the football department when it comes to the fact that was just Brisbane’s fourth win of the campaign, it’s hard to deny that just about everything that could go wrong has done for the Roar so far this season.
And when Football Federation Australia reschedules A-League fixtures to help Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory with their AFC Champions League campaigns – but not Brisbane Roar – it’s easy to see why fans in Brisbane are convinced there’s a Sydney and Melbourne bias in the FFA’s decision making.
Living in Brisbane, it’s impossible not to notice what a tough commercial landscape the Roar operates in.
This is a city where the Brisbane Broncos command the lion’s share of media attention – pun intended – and where Brisbane Heat are now playing in front of sell-out summer crowds.
And when the Roar are scheduled to play Perth Glory at home on a Thursday night for the second time in less than a month, it’s no wonder barely 6,000 fans showed up.
The Roar should arguably be the Queensland equivalent of Melbourne Victory, yet a series of missteps means the club is yet to live up to its full potential.
That’s something new managing director David Pourre – who is back for his second spell at the club – is eager to change.
I sat down for a coffee with Pourre the other day, and he left me under no illusion as to the size of the task in front of him.
We talked about many things – and Pourre is an administrator with deep-seated connections within the business world – and one topic in particular piqued my interest.
It was around an article the late Mike Cockerill wrote in September 2016 about Brisbane Roar reconnecting with the club that spawned them, Richlands-based Lions FC.
Cockerill argued that with a history dating back to 1957, the link between Brisbane Roar and the club that started as Hollandia should never have been ignored.
It’s a controversial stance – and certainly not one shared by everyone in the city – yet there are parts of Cockerill’s argument that make plenty of sense.
Foremost among them is the fact that the Lions club – whose senior men’s team kick off their long-awaited return to NPL Queensland with a derby against Brisbane City at Newmarket on February 3 – boasts some 22,000 members.
How many members do Brisbane Roar currently have?
And even if the Roar are set to move their training base to Logan – and a multi-million dollar facility for a club that previously had none is nothing to sniff at – that doesn’t mean the Roar need to turn their back on a shared history.
That’s precisely why the Roar and the Lions commemorated the 60th anniversary of Hollandia’s founding by squaring off for the Heritage Shield last July.
And it’s why it probably makes commercial sense for the Roar to salve some old wounds and solidify their relationship with the Lions going forward.
If Brisbane City can harbour expansion ambitions based on the club’s Italian heritage, then why should it be such a problem for the Roar to remember their Dutch roots?
It doesn’t mean they should stop playing at Suncorp Stadium, or abandon the move to Logan.
It doesn’t even mean that the Roar shouldn’t focus on winning over new fans in 2018, rather than worrying about what happened in the past.
It just means that in a league full of what many critics insist are franchises, perhaps it’s not the worst idea for clubs like Brisbane Roar to acknowledge their history.
It couldn’t hurt, could it?
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:41am | ! Report
I’m not quite sure where you’re going with this Mike? The late Mr. Cockerill would write regularly on this topic but to what point?
Roar have (or will have) a relationship with ten local clubs, including Olympic FC who compete with Lions, via their excellent academy structure. The shared history with Lions can not over-ride any of that.
Roar can’t train at Richlands, even if they wanted to, as they are committed to bigger and better facilities in Logan for at least the next decade. And there’s no stadium at Richlands nor ability to build one.
So there’s nothing of significance in any relationship, not even those 22,000 social club members you mention who are not in it for the football, Lions, Roar or otherwise; they’re in a social club.
That just leaves History.
A bunch of Dutch immigrants formed a football club called Holandia FC in 1957, that became Lions, and for a brief period Lions & Roar were one. And now we’re not.
Brisbane have to a knowledge and accept this history, otherwise it doesn’t make sense that we play in Orange, have the Dutch Lion in our crest, are called The Roar, and our active support is called The Den. The links are there and undeniable. Roars roots can be traced to 1957. That is all.
j,binnie said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
Waz – While agreeing in principle with most of what you have said here, the headline, and the opening comments in the original article by Mike, suggest that neither he, nor Mike Cockerill,nor for that matter David Pourre, really know of what happened in Lion’s “backroom” that saw the fall from grace as the NSL ‘s most affluent club, to an “also ran” in a local league, for it is a story that probably should remain hidden by history.
Suffice to say ,as you rightly point out , the social club at Richlands is booming,not surprising, when one considers the change in population growth the area has experienced in recent years.
Brisbane Roar, are to all intents and purposes, completely divorced from, and connection whatsoever with, the former Hollandia/Lions connection. In fact there is a football club still based at Richlands.
There are still people around who know and experienced the history of the two identities and it is obvious none of these people were interviewed by any of the men mentioned above in the compiling of this article. Cheers jb
ps The original ” Den” was a little building on the Richlands property where the players and fans used to congregate after every home game. another very slight connection.Cheers jb
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
The DIY superstore over the road is perhaps the most evident connection jb, where once there were green training fields there now sits a superstore on land sold off to keep Lions afloat from the debts generated by starting up a professional club. That should never be forgotten.
The two Mikes and Roar as a club struggled with this heritage, it needs to be acknowledged even though both clubs have moved on.
j,binnie said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:04am | ! Report
Waz -Speaking from experience your reasoning only scratches the surface of what caused the “downfall” of Brisbane Lions, an NSL “financial power house” for 4 years before the “rot” set in.
In 1981 they finished 6th in a very tight 16 team league and won the national trophy in Canberra.
By 1988 they finished last in the NSL and were “dumped “, never to return.
What happened in the following 16 years is better forgotten. Cheers jb.
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:24am | ! Report
This article poses another question for me .
What can the A league do to showcase the rich history of football in Australia. In Newcastle , Wollongong and Sydney there are clubs that are over 100 years old .
Tapping into the heritage of the game pre ww1 and post ww2 even if done in symbolic ways through heritage rounds or more awareness of the past ,, can only be a good thing .
We are much more then just the A league.
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:44am | ! Report
It’s very simple. The Entertainment Franchise mentality has to change to a Football Club Mentality.
We need FIFA to help end the autocratic control of football and then let football people into key positions at the ffa to change the ethos of football.
We are not unique in any way shape or form. We should have a football pyramid, promotion and relegation, loans, transfers, international breaks – not until the clubs and the players are at the Center of football, and the only reason we organise, can we truly celebrate club culture.
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
Waz
I agree.
AR said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
I think some ALeague licences pay tribute to their heritage, but others are undoubtedly spawned from ponytailed marketing think-tanks. Not that there’s anything wrong with that necessarily.
Take Melbourne Victory for example…
– Victory…as in Victoria! get it? – check.
– navy blue state colours – check.
– The Big V on the shirt (borrowing from the state tradition of Vic football and cricket) – check.
But MV has now grown to be the biggest ALeague franchise club in the country. You’d have to think in 20 years it’ll be bigger.
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
“I think some ALeague licences …” and there is the problem: A League “licences”.
Nemesis said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
“others are undoubtedly spawned from ponytailed marketing think-tanks.”
Same as the franchises in every competition:
West Coast Eagles
Fremantle Dockers
Gold Coast Suns
GWS Giants
Who comes up with such ridiculous names?
Which cricket team had a “Big V on the shirt”? I thought they play in all white? MVFC design can hardly be described as a “V”. It’s a chevron design. Similar to Bordeaux. ManUtd also had the exact same chevron in black with an Adidas shirt template.
Bob said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Realfootball said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:10am | ! Report
“Pony tailed marketing think tanks…”
I have never, ever dealt with a marketing male with pony tail, AR.
You want pony tails, head to Byron Bay, home of the receding hairline and grey pony tail combo.
Newie said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:56pm | ! Report
The term for a ponytail on a bald man is a “ponus”.
hahaha
At work said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Hey Kanga, a quick and easy way for the FFA to showcase our history is to combine the A League and NSL records.
That way Mori will forever be the leading scorer, SMFC and Hakoah will be up there as the most successful clubs, etc.
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
They’ve already combined the records. Did it two seasons ago.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:12am
At work said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:12am | ! Report
That’s what thought Waz, but where are they?
As far as FoxSports are concerned only A League stats count, I can’t even find on the A League website (or FFA) the records/stats apart from this season.
It should be out in the open when commentators and pundits talk about player and team records, otherwise it’s just lip service from the FFA.
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:40pm | ! Report
Good point. I don’t know where they are. I’ll have a look later
j,binnie said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
At Work -There is a website called “Australian National Football League – Oz Football” that will give you results,teams,sometime coaches and crowds in every NSL. game. cheers jb.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:08pm
At work said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:08pm | ! Report
Thanks JB, while that’s a great source of information, it’s hardly an official FFA website.
Until FFA openly acknowledge and integrate the NSL and A League records it will continue to make the old NSL followers feel like they aren’t part of Australian football.
Obviously there is much more to to than this, but this is a very easy start.
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:37pm | ! Report
The ffa have gone the amalgamation I just can’t find a site with all the details on:
http://www.watoday.com.au/sport/soccer/ffa-amalgamate-aleague-and-nsl-honours-for-new-national-list-of-records-20160108-gm21lp.html
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
At work
What about Adelaide city too , they have a glorious history and St. George and Marconi
I agree the records should be combined, but football historians could go even further back into the history of interstate football and all time goalscorers from each era need to be recognised, pre nsl .
For instance, Newcastle Jets need to showcase the Adamstown rosebuds club as part of our history . They are over 125 years old and produced many Socceroos including ray baartz and col curran .
January 19th 2018 @ 1:54pm
Newie said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
Build a Football Museum, that’s what.
FFA, here’s something else for you to do.
cheers
Bob said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
BRFC should put 1957 on their badge.
January 19th 2018 @ 1:56pm
j,binnie said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:56pm | ! Report
Bob- The team called Queensland Lions ,playing at Richlands complex, is the team that should show 1957 on their logo. Today there is no connection whatsoever between that identity and Brisbane Roar.
I have a copy of the Brisbane Lions 25 th anniversary programme which was published in 1982..On that day they played Brisbane City in the NSL.and lost the game 1-3 to their great city rivals Cheers jb
January 19th 2018 @ 3:15pm
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:15pm | ! Report
It’s an interesting point jb;
I worked for a tech company that was spun-out of HP and IPO’d on the NYSE. New name, new brand, new everything.
But the new company’s history still says, founded in 1939 in Palo Alto as HP blah blah blah.
You can not deny your roots – Roars roots go all the way back to 1957. What they’re struggling with is how to acknowledge and represent that, as well as crossing the NSL/HAL chasm.
(I think it’s actually the ffa who has the problem).
Brisvegas said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Purely looking at things from a location point of view …
Richlands is a perfect place to have a football team in Brisbane. It is easily reached from Ipswich and Logan and the city. If you were thinking of a second team here, this would be a great place to have it.
It would work for me if Roar moved to Richlands and Brisbane City became the 2nd team based in Newmarket.
And I dream of a third club covering the Bay. But I guess that might be a team too far.
Nick said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:04am | ! Report
This makes logical sense, so naturally it won’t happen.
I think the Roar wouldn’t be too pleased moving outside of the inner Brisbane area as well.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:54am
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
I don’t think fans would be pleased with such a move 😞
January 19th 2018 @ 12:34pm
j,binnie said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
Brisvegas – There are another 9000 who may or may not agree with your sentiments. Roar was “born” in 2005 and since that time the connection to Richlands, and the past, have slowly but steadily decreased until around 2012 when the connection disappeared completely.
Today we have a “club” that has not yet apparently woken up to the fact that they are the city’s only representative in a National professional football league. Now that fact raises a number of questions,
(1) Why has this Brisbane team that has filled Suncorp to capacity twice, apparently on the outer when compared with other football codes.
(2) Why after 12 years in existence are there still huge discussions about their past and their heritage.They are now a Brisbane team.
(3) Why is there no,or very little recognition of this organisation at government or council level when it is so evident now they are part of the city’s sporting identity.
To answer these questions it is comparatively easy to find localised arguments concerning who owns the media, governmental financial difficulties etc but one has to look to the club and ask, what have they done to sell themselves to the “city environment”. Answer that my friend and you may solve the problem. Cheers jb.
mattq said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Mike, doesn’t Roar have to win a play off before any consideration can be given to potential ACL games? Are you suggesting Roar games get moved now even with the 50/50 chance they won’t have a corresponding ACL fixture to contend with? Gee wipe the chip off man.
At work said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Yes Roar haven’t actually qualified for the ACL yet, once they do then can they get some consideration from the FFA.
I get your point somewhat, but let’s not disrupt the comp any further for an ACL qualifier which they realistically should win anyway.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:57am
Waz said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:57am | ! Report
Roar have qualified for the ACL.
In fact they play their first game in the ACL on Tuesday night.
Last year Borrello scored a hat full in the corresponding fixture and followed up with another goal away in China in the next game and remained top of the AFCs “Golden Boot” table up to the semi-finals I think …
Nick Symonds said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
I think that changing their walkout song to My Happiness will help, but it’s too soon to tell yet –
https://www.brisbaneroar.com.au/news/club-support-new-walk-out-song-
January 19th 2018 @ 4:02pm
Choco Muffin 911 said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:02pm | ! Report
Not too soon. It is entirely unsuitable.