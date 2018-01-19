Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers will welcome the Melbourne Victory to ANZ Stadium in Round 17 of the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.

The Wanderers come into this game continuing their good run of form, having not lost in four games and conceding the three points late on in the last two games against Wellington and Adelaide.

Josep’s imprint on the team is finally starting to show, they continue to improve as the season gets deeper into the campaign.

Victory’s Jekyl and Hyde season continues getting the win last weekend thanks to a last-gasp Kosta Barbarouses winner – after the week before putting in a dismal performance against the lowly Phoenix, losing away.

Kevin Muscat hasn’t been able to find that consistency in performance nor in his starting 11 as more forced changes are made this week.

The Wanderers will have a new look defence this week and for the rest of the season as captain Robbie Cornthwaite accepted an offer to play in Malaysia.

Jonathan Aspropotamitis is back from U23 duty and should be expected to partner Thwaite in defence.

Melbourne Victory will welcome back their player of the season so far in Rhys Williams while injury replacement Dino Djulbic’s three-game contract has come to an end.

Thomas Deng also returns from U23 duty and will be assessed on on game day if he is fit to start.

James Troisi copped a one-game suspension for his fifth yellow so expect new signing Terry Antonis to make his first start for the club.

Prediction

In the previous two meetings between these sides they have shared the spoils on both occasions. That is all about to change with Victory to come away from ANZ stadium with all three points.

It’s a blessing in disguise that Troisi will miss a game as he’s been horrible all season. Antonis has looked great every time he has come on and should complement Milligan perfectly.

2-1 Victory