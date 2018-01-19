Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers will welcome the Melbourne Victory to ANZ Stadium in Round 17 of the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.
The Wanderers come into this game continuing their good run of form, having not lost in four games and conceding the three points late on in the last two games against Wellington and Adelaide.
Josep’s imprint on the team is finally starting to show, they continue to improve as the season gets deeper into the campaign.
Victory’s Jekyl and Hyde season continues getting the win last weekend thanks to a last-gasp Kosta Barbarouses winner – after the week before putting in a dismal performance against the lowly Phoenix, losing away.
Kevin Muscat hasn’t been able to find that consistency in performance nor in his starting 11 as more forced changes are made this week.
The Wanderers will have a new look defence this week and for the rest of the season as captain Robbie Cornthwaite accepted an offer to play in Malaysia.
Jonathan Aspropotamitis is back from U23 duty and should be expected to partner Thwaite in defence.
Melbourne Victory will welcome back their player of the season so far in Rhys Williams while injury replacement Dino Djulbic’s three-game contract has come to an end.
Thomas Deng also returns from U23 duty and will be assessed on on game day if he is fit to start.
James Troisi copped a one-game suspension for his fifth yellow so expect new signing Terry Antonis to make his first start for the club.
Prediction
In the previous two meetings between these sides they have shared the spoils on both occasions. That is all about to change with Victory to come away from ANZ stadium with all three points.
It’s a blessing in disguise that Troisi will miss a game as he’s been horrible all season. Antonis has looked great every time he has come on and should complement Milligan perfectly.
2-1 Victory
9:51pm
Mat Datson said | 9:51pm | ! Report
Full Time
92‘ – Melbourne Victory have come away with a comprehensive victory against the Wanderers away 3-0.
9:47pm
Mat Datson said | 9:47pm | ! Report
Goal
92‘ – WOWZA!
Barbarouses from 25yards absolutely burys the ball into the back of the net
Western Sydney Wanderers: 0
Melbourne Victory: 3
9:44pm
Mat Datson said | 9:44pm | ! Report
89‘ – There will be 4 minutes of added time and it looks like Melbourne will be taking all 3points and moving into 3rd while Wanderers will remain 6th pending the Brisbane game.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 0
Melbourne Victory: 2
9:41pm
Mat Datson said | 9:41pm | ! Report
87‘ – Substitute
Berisha OFF
Ingham On
Western Sydney Wanderers: 0
Melbourne Victory: 2
9:40pm
Mat Datson said | 9:40pm | ! Report
85‘ – CHANCE
Barbarouses is found with a lot of space in the box but his shot is a shocker
Western Sydney Wanderers: 0
Melbourne Victory: 2
9:39pm
Paul said | 9:39pm | ! Report
Another missed offside call on Vics
9:39pm
Mat Datson said | 9:39pm | ! Report
Free-Kick
84‘ – Geria gives the free kick on the edge of the box. Ball deflects for a corner. The resulting corner leads to a Herd shot but Acton saves the day again.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 0
Melbourne Victory: 2