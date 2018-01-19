With the World Cup on the horizon, why aren’t these players in the ODI squad?

The current Australian ODI team has won just one of their last nine matches. With the second ODI against England about to get underway, a number of members of the team need to make a case for inclusion in the 2019 World Cup side.

Perhaps more importantly, there are a number of players who should be in selectors’ minds who aren’t in the current set-up.

Matthew who?

With just four List A games and two T20s under his belt, Matthew Kelly is the perfect example of a bolter.

But he has shown massive promise in the few games he’s played, despite not having represented his state (Western Australia) in any format before last October.

With time we will get a better view of how good he is, but the stats look good so far – he’s miserly in the short-form (economy 4.3 in List A and 6.4 in T20), while also having the ability to take wickets (eight at 19.75 in List A and three at 15 in T20).

Again, more game time will tell us if he’s the real deal, but what’s coming from him so far is very promising.

Nice, Garry

With all respect to Adam Tampa, Nathan Lyon should be the main Australian spinner in all formats.

Lyon’s been putting pressure on the incumbent short-form spinners to perform via his recent performance for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

The ‘GOAT’ averages less in List A than first-class, and in his limited opportunities he has performed competently. With Tampa out of form, maybe it’s time to give Lyon a chance to show what he can do.

Age barrier

I don’t believe age should be a barrier, and if George Bailey or 35-year-olds (in 2019) Shaun Marsh and Cameron White are among the best batsmen, then they should be included in the squad.