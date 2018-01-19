Where in the world is Tim Cahill?

As if Australian football doesn’t have enough to deal with, six weeks after he dramatically left Melbourne City and the A-League in search of more game time, Tim Cahill is still searching the world for a club that will give him some.

This week, after a dearth of news other than a puff profile in GQ, came word of a potential return to the club that started his journey, Millwall.

No sooner was the link announced than it was denied by the club, and now the rumour is that he is touting his wares to struggling clubs in Scotland.

Cahill is not doing himself or Australian football any favours by remaining clubless and gameless, as his search increasingly resembles James Troisi’s farcical around-the-world club search.

This weekend will mark the seventh week and ninth game of football Cahill might have played had he stayed in Australia, whether he had bitten his lip and stayed at City or moved to an Adelaide, Central Coast, Brisbane or Wellington.

As he now looks for a Lucas Neill style ‘three month get fit for the World Cup’ contract, I alternate between a hope he can make the cut for Russia and the hope that the new coach will have the cojones to say, “Time’s up mate.”

Because Tim, you’re not doing yourself any favours.

Should he get through a dozen games unscathed with Hibernian, Hearts or even Crawley Town, he will likely make the trip to Russia. But with no playing time over the busiest part of the year, it’s 50-50 whether he can withstand the rigours to get there.

An underdone or injury-affected Cahill should not displace another with World Cup aspirations.

I hope Tim can find his groove, wherever he ends up. But has his decision to leave the A-League and Australia affected his chances for Russia?