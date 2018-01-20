Ashleigh Barty vs Naomi Osaka: Australian Open live scores, blog

The last Australian woman left in the tournament, Ashleigh Barty goes up against Naomi Osaka in the third round. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at the 2018 Australian Open on Saturday starting from 3:30pm AEDT (estimated).
Ashleigh Barty must have a bad case of déjà vu. Following hard-fought victories against power players Aryna Sabalenka and Camila Giorgi in the first two rounds, the world No.17 needs to do it all again this afternoon when she plays Naomi Osaka, another player who hits the ball hard.
Barty comes into this third round match in great form. She has shown good composure in her first two rounds, coming from a set down in both to slowly gain control before dominating late. Prior to that, she was a finalist in Sydney last week going down to an equally in-form Angelique Kerber.
In short, she’s started 2018 like she finished 2017. While she would no doubt appreciate an easier path through to the round of 16, Barty will need to work hard for this one.
Naomi Osaka is ranked 68. However, with wins over Venus Williams in Hong Kong in late 2017 and the 16th seeded Elena Vesnina in the second round in Melbourne, her form is certainly ahead of her ranking at the moment.
Prediction
First up, we can discount the head to head history. Their only match was in qualifying almost four years ago in Acapulco. Osaka was 16, Barty 17. A lot has changed since then.
Barty will have to do it the hard way again, with Osaka winning the first set. On a cooler Rod Laver Arena this afternoon, I’m predicting a three-set win for Barty.
Ashleigh Barty to win in three sets.
6:08pm
David Holden said | 6:08pm | ! Report
Barty plays a poor service game, it has to be said, and Osaka takes an early break in the second set.
Barty 4 0
Osaka 6 1
6:04pm
David Holden said | 6:04pm | ! Report
Ash Barty has it all to do here. She did create chances to break Osaka’s serve but Osaka’s first serve percentage when under pressure has meant none of Barty’s 4 break point chances were converted. We know Barty can fight and will stay composed, and she will need all of that here against a player who is controlling most of the points.
Barty 4
Osaka 6
6:01pm
David Holden said | 6:01pm | ! Report
Barty takes the first point for 0-15 but has had a shoe blowout. Thankfully, she has another pair so no need for a Zola Budd impersonation.
A slding serve to the forehand court causes an error but its 15-30.
A great backhand winner from Osaka and its two break back points saved.
Set point after another big serve. And another Barty forehand error gives Osaka the first set.
Barty 4
Osaka 6
Barty 4
Osaka 5
5:55pm
David Holden said | 5:55pm | ! Report
A couple of Osaka errors and Barty holds a 30-0 lead.
Strong serve and 3 game points. Point of the match so far finishing with Osaka hitting a ball long.
Barty holds but Osaka has a chance to serve for the first set. She is proving very hard to break.
Barty 4
Osaka 5
5:52pm
David Holden said | 5:52pm | ! Report
Strong rally from both players and Barty draws the Osaka error. She gets the first point. 0-15.
A swinging ace to the forehand court but Osaka is down 15-30. Osaka finishes the next point with a smash and its 30-30.
A backhand slice into the net gives Osaka a game pount and she takes it with an 185km/hr ace. Its 5-3.
Barty 3
Osaka 5
5:47pm
David Holden said | 5:47pm | ! Report
You get the sense Barty is just hanging on at the moment. Its 30-15 after a couple of forehand errors from Osaka.
Better point from Barty finishing off a long rally. 40-15.
An 175km/hr serve down the “t” draws the error and Barty holds.
Barty 3
Osaka 4
5:44pm
David Holden said | 5:44pm | ! Report
Strong forehand from Osaka ends a long rally. Its 15-0.
A couple of forehand errors from Barty and its 40-0.
Barty defended that point well and an Osaka volley errors gets her one point back.
But Osaka prevails and holds to 15.
Barty 2
Osaka 4
5:40pm
David Holden said | 5:40pm | ! Report
Some well placed serves from Barty creates a 30-0 lead.
Barty mixing it up well and holds serve to love. This would appear her best option here.
Barty 2
Osaka 3
5:38pm
David Holden said | 5:38pm | ! Report
Very much a game of Osaka’s winners vs errors at this point. It’s 15-30.
Best point of the match from Barty moving Osaka around. She’s got 2 points to break back.
A 191k/hr ace from Osaka saves the second break point and its deuce.
Some big forehands from Osaka, ending with a winner, gets her the hold.
Barty 1
Osaka 3
5:31pm
David Holden said | 5:31pm | ! Report
A great body serve from Barty makes it 15-15. Important game for Ash.
Trading errors and its 30-30.
Barty mixing it up with some nice slice backhands to draw the error and she is up 40-30.
Barty holds.
Barty 1
Osaka 2
5:28pm
David Holden said | 5:28pm | ! Report
Osaka hits a backhand winner to go 30-0 up. She’s got Barty very much on the defensive early.
An ace finishes off a comfortable hold for Osaka. She leads 2-0.
Barty 0
Osaka 2
5:25pm
David Holden said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Barty starts with a couple of unforced errors and its 0-30.
A couple of strong serves and its back to 30 all.
A few more errors from Barty and Osaka gets the early break. Perhaps a few early nerves from Barty which is understandable.
Barty 0
Osaka 1