BBL07: Here’s what’s grinding my gears this summer

Right, that’s it. I can’t hold this in any longer.

The Big Bash League has been mostly fantastic again this summer, but the longer it’s one on, the more some little things have annoyed the hell out of me. And I’m sure I’m not alone in this, so let’s have it out in this BBL07 cleansing session.

Here’s what grinds my gears this season.

Some of the fielding has been horrendous

Seriously bad! Alex Carey’s hundred was superb on Wednesday night, and his Australian squad call-up is very much deserved for his whole body of form, not just his BBL output.

But my goodness, Hobart gifted him some runs. Multiple fielders running toward a catch, and then all pulling out; no communication ensuring the chance of a catch falls into open space. It’s offensive to park cricketers to call it ‘park cricket level’.

And the Hurricanes are hardly alone in this department; all eight sides have been guilty of some seriously tragic fielding this season. Players at this level shouldn’t be taking their eye off the ball in the process of taking a catch.

Players at this level shouldn’t be mis-reading a possible so catch that they come in so far, only to see it fly over their head and not even go for six. Players at this level certainly shouldn’t be not bending down far enough to pick up a ball, only to sit it go through their legs for four.

An old coach of mine used to sing out in the middle of a fielding drill, ‘Down. Pick up. Throw.’

It was never said encouragingly; it was always said mockingly to point out the bleedingly obvious simple skill error that had been committed. And he didn’t discriminate; first grade players, fifth grade players, state reps alike.

He’d be having a field day with some of this BBL fielding. Down. Pick up. Throw. It just shouldn’t be happening.

And don’t get me started on commentators saying, “he shouldn’t drop this”. Wrong. He just did.

Some of the umpiring has been horrendous

Really bad! Have you noticed this? I reckon it’s only been in this last week that I’ve seen an umpire on the ground give a batsman out run out without referring it upstairs.

Earlier in the season, there was a game in which a batsman had passed the stumps by the time the bails lit up, yet it was still referred to the third umpire. Not two overs later, a batsman was so far out of his ground that he didn’t show up in the frame. And the umpire still sent it upstairs!

I’m still reasonably convinced it’s all very deliberate, and it’s done for two reasons.

Firstly, it adds to the drama and the theatre of the game. Another 60 seconds of analysis, replays, discussion, loud music, kids dancing, the ground announcer pleading ‘what do you think – insert team name here – fans? Make some N-O-I-S-E!!’, then activity on the scoreboard… OUT!

Secondly, and rugby league fans will recognise this as the phenomena their commentators refer to as ‘chicken time’, when an obviously clear decision is still sent upstairs just so that the scoreboard sponsor gets more air time – who just happens to be the supplier of free paper-bucket headwear in the BBL, too.

Coincidence? I don’t think so…

Some of the bowling has been horrendous

I’ve commented before on the intelligence of bowlers, or the lack thereof. I’m not going to be partisan in this area.

How many times have you heard Ricky Ponting in commentary say, “why is he bowling there?” this summer? A captain will bring backward square up into the circle, only for dunderhead bowler to dig the next ball in short on middle and leg?

Batsman can’t believe his luck, rocks back, and simply has to decide whether to takes the easy four, or go for glory and put it fifteen rows back.

I reckon that’s happened two or three times a game, and it feels more often when teams bowling second suddenly find themselves under the pump.

Is it a skill thing? Is it a communication thing? I don’t know, but like it players at this level dropping absolute sodas in the field, you can only be bemused.

And there has been some bog-ordinary shot selection, too, to be fair. You only have to look at some of the Brisbane Heat dismissals on Thursday night to see that stupidity isn’t always limited to bowlers.

Current BBL07 table

The Brisbane Heat are doing their best to make my latest top four predictions silly, falling in a massive heap against the Sydney Sixers on Thursday night. It means the Big Bash League table looks this way.

ADELAIDE 12, PERTH 12, HOBART 10, MELBOURNE RENEGADES 8; Brisbane 8, Sydney Sixers 6, Sydney Thunder 6, Melbourne Stars 2.

Upcoming games

SATURDAY DOUBLE HEADER – GAME 33: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder, MCG: I don’t know, how do you possibly pick a winner in this game? The Stars – Glenn Maxwell, mainly – are trying to come good, but their bowling hasn’t been great and the batting not much better.

The Thunder – Usman Khawaja aside – aren’t much better, as their table position shows. Actually, their table position is perfectly illustrative; occasionally competitive, but generally off the pace. As for the Stars, it all depends which team turns up.

Tip – Flip a coin, folks. Mine has come down… Stars.

SATURDAY DOUBLE HEADER – GAME 34: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes, the WACA: This game was always going to be Hobart’s biggest test on their run home, and there is no better way of finding out if they’re a top four team than by beating a top two team.

The Hurricanes’ winning streak came to an end in Adelaide, but they’re still playing pretty well, and are capable. The Scorchers, on the other hand, are a known entity at this point of the BBL. And they’re still coping with unavailability stupidly well.

Tip – I think the Hurricanes are peaking nicely, but there’s no way the Scorchers will say farewell to the WACA with anything other than a win.