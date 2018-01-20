Degenek to dominate in Russia

At only 17 years of age, Milos Degenek left Sydney to pursue a professional football career in Europe.

His path took him to Germany, in the middle of the European winter, all alone in a foreign country.

‘I left Australia at 17 to pursue my dream of becoming something in the world of football.

‘My dream started in Germany, at a historic club, VfB Stuttgart.

‘It was surreal, I didn’t know the language, I moved there in the winter where I almost froze myself training at -17 degree weather, but it was all part of the dream. A memory and experience that made me who I am.’

His path then took him to another famous German club – 1860 Munich – before signing in the Japanese J1 League for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Before pulling on the Green and Gold of Australia, Degenek played a few games for Serbia at youth level.

‘I chose Australia because it’s my country, the country that gave my family and myself the life we have today and a chance to become something.

‘It’s a country I love dearly and will fight for every time I wear the jersey.’

The defender should find himself on the plane heading for Russia and the 2018 World Cup in June after a tough qualifying path for the Socceroos.

‘The way we wanted to qualify was big, we wanted to leave a mark on the footballing world, which we did in a positive way.

‘Scoring the most goals, playing the most matches and travelling the longest distance to qualify for a World Cup in history.

‘It made it special and an honour to take our country to Russia this year.

On the now departed Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, Degenek only had words of praise.

‘Ange knew what he was doing, we had a great time under him. The team is like my family and we will make things happen in Russia.’

Degenek will be going back to Russia following the Socceroos’ Confederations Cup campaign last year.

‘It feels great going back there for the world’s biggest stage and event.

‘It’s a dream come true for me because as I child I dreamt of this but now it’s a reality and we will go there to do good things for our country.

‘The Confed Cup was a massive experience and Russia is a beautiful country so the World Cup will be amazing.’

Still without a coach. The 23-year-old believes Postecoglou has left the team in a great spot and is confident the ‘Green and Gold’ will get the job done come June.

‘My expectations are to go there and dominate teams and show the world what we can do.

Interestingly, the defender will once again reunite with his former national team coach, with Ange taking over his club side Yokohama F. Marinos.

Degenek is excited to be joining forces with Postecoglou again and is keen to see his game further develop under his guidance.

‘It’s great to be working with Ange again. It will help me settle even more knowing I have him here and it will make me a greater player learning from him day in day out.

‘It’s the best thing that could have happened to me here in japan. So I’m going to make the most out of it.’

The youngster is heading into his second season with the Marinos and has been impressed by football in Japan.

‘Japanese football is great, stadiums are full, fans are great and most importantly the football is great.

‘It’s the best league in Asia by far. I’m happy to be here.’

Degenek sent a strong message to youngsters playing the game in Australia to continue doing what they love and not let anything stand in their way.

‘For young kids in Australia who play football, it’s simple because you are not playing the most loved sport in our country so don’t let others judge you and tell you it’s no good.

‘Pursue your dreams, work when others sleep, don’t rest, make your dream a reality like I did mine. Believe in your ways and path you have chosen and you will be successful.’