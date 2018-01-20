Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash preview and prediction

The Sydney Thunder need a win to keep their season alive as they take on the Melbourne Stars at the MCG tonight. Here is my full preview as well as The Prophet’s Pick.

Melbourne Stars (1-6) vs Sydney Thunder (3-5) at the MCG

Head-to-head: Sydney Thunder 4, Melbourne Stars 3

Last five: Sydney Thunder 3, Melbourne Stars 2 Melbourne Stars 13-man squad

John Hastings (c), Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Evan Gulbis, Glenn Maxwell, Kevin Pietersen , Daniel Worrall, Seb Gotch, Liam Bowe, Ben Hilfenhous, Dan Fallins Peter Handscomb Sydney Thunder 13-man squad

Shane Watson (c), Kurtis Patterson, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Ben Rohrer, Chris Green, Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair, Mitch McClenaghan, Gurinder Sandhu, Andrew Fekete, James Vince

The Thunder are 3-5 and need two wins and results to go their way to sneak into fourth place while the Stars are simply playing for pride, sitting at the bottom of the table at 1-6.

Big batting battle – Usman Khawaja vs Glenn Maxwell

Both Khawaja and Maxwell would have ambitions to get back into the Australian 50-over side, and their strong performances in the BBL would have been noted with the Australian side struggling for form at the moment.

Big bowling battle – Daniel Worrell vs Gurinder Sandhu

Two players their year who started the season out of favour but have worked their way into their respective sides.

Worrall and Sandhu are both capable or swinging the new ball and will be looking to pick up early wickets for their side.

Ground dynamic – The MCG

The Stars have put in three rotten performances at the MCG this season having lost each game by large margins with a highest team score of 157.

The Prophet’s pick (16-16) – Sydney Thunder

“I have given up on the Stars, they don’t look interested.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (-56 Units)

5 units Sydney Thunder to win by 1-20 runs or 1-4 wickets at $5.50

5 units Sydney Thunder to win by 21-40 runs or 5-7 wickets at $4.50