Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

In the second game of the Big Bash doubleheader, the Perth Scorchers get set to host the Hobart Hurricanes in what could be one of the games of the season. Join The Roar for live scores from 9:20pm AEDT.

With the finals quickly approaching, Saturday’s top of the table clash between Perth and Hobart could be a preview of what is to come in the knockout stage.

Sitting second on the ladder, the Perth Scorchers are unsurprisingly well placed to make a run at a fourth BBL title.

Despite losing both AJ Tye and Jhye Richardson to national duty and skipper Adam Voges due to a one-game suspension for a slow overrate, the Scorchers destroyed the ladder leading Strikers.

Led by all-rounder Ashton Agar and young paceman Matt Kelly, the Scorchers brushed aside a solid Adelaide batting unit, skittling the Strikers for a paltry total of 112.

Calling in import Tim Bresnan and former Australian fast bowler Joel Paris as reinforcement, Perth have proved they have incredible depth in their squad.

However, the Scorchers’ new-look bowling attack will be put to the test against the Hurricanes.

Despite having their five-game winning streak snapped against the Strikers in their previous match, Hobart are arguably the form team in the competition.

While not as balanced or deep as their opponents, the Hurricanes make up for it with serious firepower.

Boasting arguably the best batsman and bowler of the competition in D’Arcy Short and Jofra Archer, Hobart have recovered from their slow start to the tournament.

Short has been a one-man wrecking crew this season, but Hobart would’ve been pleased to receive substantial scores from other players in their last match.

Set 188 for victory, against a top bowling attack, the Hurricanes came close to chasing down the total thanks to an unbeaten 70 from Alex Doolan and a 29-ball 45 from Ben McDermott.

Their bowling still looks to be vulnerable though, despite the consistent brilliance from Jofra Archer.

Archer proved to be the only effective bowler against Adelaide taking three wickets as he singlehandedly restricted the Strikers from reaching 200. Hobart will need improved performances from star import Tymal Mills and spin duo Cam Boyce and Clive Rose if they are to cause an upset against the Scorchers.

Prediction

This match has the elements to be an all-time classic as two of the competition’s top teams face each other with finals implications on the line.

The two breakout stars of the Big Bash give Hobart a chance against anyone, but history suggests you don’t bet against the Scorchers when they play at the Furnace.

Perth to claim top spot on the ladder with a tight win over Hobart.