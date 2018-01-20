Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

In the second game of the Big Bash doubleheader, the Perth Scorchers get set to host the Hobart Hurricanes in what could be one of the games of the season. Join The Roar for live scores from 9:20pm AEDT.
With the finals quickly approaching, Saturday’s top of the table clash between Perth and Hobart could be a preview of what is to come in the knockout stage.
Sitting second on the ladder, the Perth Scorchers are unsurprisingly well placed to make a run at a fourth BBL title.
Despite losing both AJ Tye and Jhye Richardson to national duty and skipper Adam Voges due to a one-game suspension for a slow overrate, the Scorchers destroyed the ladder leading Strikers.
Led by all-rounder Ashton Agar and young paceman Matt Kelly, the Scorchers brushed aside a solid Adelaide batting unit, skittling the Strikers for a paltry total of 112.
Calling in import Tim Bresnan and former Australian fast bowler Joel Paris as reinforcement, Perth have proved they have incredible depth in their squad.
However, the Scorchers’ new-look bowling attack will be put to the test against the Hurricanes.
Despite having their five-game winning streak snapped against the Strikers in their previous match, Hobart are arguably the form team in the competition.
While not as balanced or deep as their opponents, the Hurricanes make up for it with serious firepower.
Boasting arguably the best batsman and bowler of the competition in D’Arcy Short and Jofra Archer, Hobart have recovered from their slow start to the tournament.
Short has been a one-man wrecking crew this season, but Hobart would’ve been pleased to receive substantial scores from other players in their last match.
Set 188 for victory, against a top bowling attack, the Hurricanes came close to chasing down the total thanks to an unbeaten 70 from Alex Doolan and a 29-ball 45 from Ben McDermott.
Their bowling still looks to be vulnerable though, despite the consistent brilliance from Jofra Archer.
Archer proved to be the only effective bowler against Adelaide taking three wickets as he singlehandedly restricted the Strikers from reaching 200. Hobart will need improved performances from star import Tymal Mills and spin duo Cam Boyce and Clive Rose if they are to cause an upset against the Scorchers.
Prediction
This match has the elements to be an all-time classic as two of the competition’s top teams face each other with finals implications on the line.
The two breakout stars of the Big Bash give Hobart a chance against anyone, but history suggests you don’t bet against the Scorchers when they play at the Furnace.
Perth to claim top spot on the ladder with a tight win over Hobart.
3:45am
Broken-hearted Toy said | 3:45am | ! Report
I don’t know about depth, though it’s damn handy having Paris back.
12:54am
Doctor Rotcod said | 12:54am | ! Report
Bancroft hit the ball so hard, it’s hard to believe it’s the same player who was battling to hit the ball off the square in the last couple of Tests. Turner is brilliant,but he’s not so good that he deserves an Australian call-up…
12:40am
Kishan Badrinath said | 12:40am | ! Report
That’s all from me tonight, I hope you enjoyed the match!
12:40am
Kishan Badrinath said | 12:40am | ! Report
The Perth Scorchers have once again proven why they are the team to beat in BBL 7.
Executing a well constructed run chase, the home team ensured the run rate never exceeded 10 runs an over. Cam Bancroft was fantastic at the top of the order scoring his second half century in three matches, while Ashton Turner saw the Scorchers home with 27-ball 50.
Despite the best efforts of Simon Milenko, George Bailey and Matthew Wade, Hobart always felt 10-15 runs short of a par score. The tandem of Ashton Agar and Matt Kelly were once again fantastic with the ball for the home side.
The victory also sees Perth clinch a home final.
2:42am
Haydos said | 2:42am | ! Report
I just realised they aren’t guaranteed a home final yet. If Perth lose to Adelaide, Adelaide go a game clear on top of the ladder. If the Renegades win their remaining games against Thunder, Adelaide and Heat they go to equal points with Perth with a better run rate, pushing Perth to third position. A possibility but unlikely to happen, i see Scorchers winning their last game at the WACA to finish on top. At worst, second with a home semi final.
12:37am
Kishan Badrinath said | 12:37am | ! Report
Ashton Agar is the man of the match after picking up figures of 2/14 and also chipping in with an unbeaten 13.
12:28am
Kishan Badrinath said | 12:28am | ! Report
End of Innings
Turner finishes the game of in style! He casually walks across his stumps and scoops a yorker on middle stump over fine leg. That’s his 50 as well! Perth are back on top of the ladder with a 5-wicket win over Hobart
Turner 50
Agar 13
TARGET 168
Over: 19.2
Score: 5/168
12:31am
Haydos said | 12:31am | ! Report
More importantly they secure a home final at Perth Stadium regardless of the result vs Adelaide on Thursday.
12:36am
Leanne Teti said | 12:36am | ! Report
So what date is that likely to be?
12:25am
Kishan Badrinath said | 12:25am | ! Report
SIX!
That might be game! Christian again misses his Yorker and Turner deposits the low full toss well over wide long on. 5 of 6 required for Perth
Turner 46
Agar 12
TARGET 168
Over: 18.6
Score: 5/163
12:24am
Kishan Badrinath said | 12:24am | ! Report
FOUR!
Christian just misses with his Yorker and Turner manages to slap the ball between Archer and Bailey at cow corner. 11 of 7 required for Perth
Turner 40
Agar 11
TARGET 168
Over: 18.5
Score: 5/157
12:21am
Kishan Badrinath said | 12:21am | ! Report
Great start to the over from Christian just 3 from the first 3 deliveries. 16 of 9 required for Perth
Turner 36
Agar 11
TARGET 168
Over: 18.3
Score: 5/151
12:19am
Kishan Badrinath said | 12:19am | ! Report
Christian will bowl the penultimate over