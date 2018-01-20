Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash preview and prediction

The Perth Scorchers need a win to go back to the top the table when they take on the Hobart Hurricanes at the WACA tonight. Here is my full preview as well as The Prophet’s pick.

Perth Scorchers (6-2) vs Hobart Hurricanes (5-3) at the WACA

Head-to-head: Perth Scorchers 4, Hobart Hurricanes 2

Last-five: Perth Scorchers 4, Hobart Hurricanes 1 Perth Scorchers 13-man squad

Adam Voges (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Will Bosisto, Tim Bresnan, Hilton Cartwright, Tim David, Mitchell Johnson, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman Hobart Hurricanes 13-man squad

George Bailey (c), Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, Clive Rose, Ben McDermott, Jake Reed, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Matthew Wade, Nathan Reardon, Alex Doolan

It’s a blockbuster in the West when two sides bound for the finals in the Scorchers and Hurricanes collide at the WACA.

There is plenty at stake for both sides with the Scorchers capable of locking up a home semi-final with a victory, while a win for the Hurricanes would secure their first finals berth in four seasons.

Big batting battle – D’Arcy Short vs Michael Klinger

Two very contrasting type of opening batsman will play big roles in the direction this game is going. Short is the most explosive batsman in BBL having scored over 500 runs while Klinger has played a key role in a couple of the Scorchers’ victories.

Big bowling battle – Mitchell Johnson vs Jofra Archer

This really is a battle that should get the juices flowing. Johnson is quick and nasty on home soil and Archer will be looking forward to bowling one deck with some more life in it than down in Hobart.

Ground dynamic – The WACA

The Scorchers have chased down record totals in their last two games at The WACA with the surfaces being good for batting despite the extra carry.

The Prophet’s pick (16-16) – Perth Scorchers

“New rule – don’t tip against the Scorchers on home soil.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (-56 Units)

5 units on Perth Scorchers to win by 1-20 runs or 1-4 wickets at $5

2.5 units Scorchers high bat/bowler double of Klinger/Kelly at $18.75

2.5 units Hurricanes high/bat bowler double of Bailey/Mills at $28.75