Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet: Australian Open live scores, blog

Tonight on Rod Laver Arena, Roger Federer continues his quest to win back to back Australian Opens against Richard Gasquet. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at the 2018 Australian Open on Saturday night, starting from 8:30pm AEDT (estimated).
36 years of age or not, Federer has certainly started this grand slam as he would like. He has achieved comfortable victories while probably not playing his best, looking instead to peak as he gets deeper into the tournament.
Standing in his way is the flamboyant Frenchman, Richard Gasquet, who has enjoyed a couple of easy wins against relatively lowly ranked players. That all changes tonight, however, against the World No.2.
Their head-to-head record speaks volumes: 16-2 to Federer. Importantly, Gasquet’s two wins came in 2005 and 2011, both going to a deciding set on clay. Gasquet has never beaten Federer on another surface. More concerning than that, he has only ever taken two sets against Federer on surfaces other than clay.
Prediction
Gasquet matches are always entertaining, so we are in for a treat tonight. It will be a short treat however so enjoy it while it lasts.
It’s hard to see anything other than a straight sets win for Federer, as he continues his progression to the last week.
Roger Federer to win in 3 sets.
12:04am
Maggie said | 12:04am
It was a pleasure to watch two single-handed backhands going back and forth! You are right, Gasquet played very well, just he was up against a tennis superman.
11:20pm
David Holden said | 11:20pm
Roger Federer won in straight sets tonight but the match was of very high quality. Both players hit more winners than errors and its fair to say Gasquet would have won most other 3rd round matches had he received an easier draw.
Federer is looking in very onimous form and it would take a very brave person to tip him not to go back to back with Australian Open wins. If he gets through his round of 16 match, he has a likely quarter final match against Berdych, against who Federer has a good record.
Hope you enjoyed the coverage. Good night.
11:14pm
David Holden said | 11:14pm
Jim Courier interviewing Roger Federer. Both players at high level tonight and Federer puts the victory down to being a touch more aggressive and a bit safer on serve. Federer feeling fit and strong and well equipped for the second week. Federer looking to push his kids to a double handed backhand because its easier. I’m glad he has kept his single handed. He has trained with his next opponent, Marton Fucsovics, so does know a bit about his game.
11:06pm
David Holden said | 11:06pm
Federer forces a forehand error and takes the first point,
Classic volley finishing off that point for Federer. 0-30.
A backhand error from Federer and its 15-30. A great forehand winner from Gasquet and its back to 30-30.
A good serve from Gasquet sets up a game point. Back to deuce after a Federer forehand again draws the error.
A forehand smash winner gets Federer to match point. This is saved by a fantastic backhand pass.
A strong first serve sets up game point. Federer rifles a forehand return to make it deuce. This is cracking tennis.
A down the line backhand winner from Federer and we have match point again. Federer takes it with yet another backhand. GAME SET MATCH.
Federer 6 7 6
Gasquet 2 5 4
10:57pm
David Holden said | 10:57pm
An ace to start for Federer.
Federer controlling this service game and its 40-0. He closes it out and Gasquet now serving to stay in the match.
Federer 6 7 5
Gasquet 2 5 4
10:55pm
David Holden said | 10:55pm
Federer forces a forehand error and its 15-15.
Great down the “t” serve from Gasquet and the lead is 30-15. Massive backhand return from Federer and its 30-30.
Federer on the attack but misses a forehand and its 40-30. Gasquet holds well and it is 4-4.
Federer 6 7 4
Gasquet 2 5 4
10:50pm
David Holden said | 10:50pm
A strong second serve from Federer levels the game at 15-15.
Another solid second serve leads to a forehand winner and 30-30.
Ditto with that point and Federer has a game point. A forehand error and its deuce.
Great first service leading to an overhead smash and a game point. But Gasquet takes a backhand early and forces an error.
Break point now for Gasquet….snuffed out quickly by an ace.
Another ace gives Federer a game point which he fails to take. This is becoming a big game.
A wild forehand from Federer creates another break point…which he takes. Gasquet has got the break back.
Federer 6 7 4
Gasquet 2 5 3
10:42pm
David Holden said | 10:42pm
Great half volley from Federer gets the first point. Gasquet hits a good serve to the backhand court and its 15-15.
Carbon copy of the previous backhand court point for 40-15 before he closes it out to trail 4-2.
Federer 6 7 4
Gasquet 2 5 2
10:39pm
David Holden said | 10:39pm
A forehand error from Federer and its 15-15.
30-30 and a small chance for Gasquet to break back. Federer serve/volleys for a 40-30 lead.
A classy forehand return from Gasquet and we are at deuce.
Two clutch points from Federer and its 4-1 in the 3rd set. He is closing in.
Federer 6 7 4
Gasquet 2 5 1
10:35pm
David Holden said | 10:35pm
Federer takes the first point on Gasquet’s serve before a great volley from Gasquet levels the game.
Big backhand winner from Gasquet makes it 30-15.
Gasquet finishes the game off with an ace and is on the third set board.
Federer 6 7 3
Gasquet 2 5 1
10:31pm
David Holden said | 10:31pm
Federer makes a backhand error but leads 30-15.
Big second serve from Federer to make it 40-30 before a net attack gives him the game and a 3-0 lead. Federer in complete control at the moment.
Federer 6 7 3
Gasquet 2 5 0