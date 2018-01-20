Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet: Australian Open live scores, blog

Tonight on Rod Laver Arena, Roger Federer continues his quest to win back to back Australian Opens against Richard Gasquet. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at the 2018 Australian Open on Saturday night, starting from 8:30pm AEDT (estimated).

36 years of age or not, Federer has certainly started this grand slam as he would like. He has achieved comfortable victories while probably not playing his best, looking instead to peak as he gets deeper into the tournament.

Standing in his way is the flamboyant Frenchman, Richard Gasquet, who has enjoyed a couple of easy wins against relatively lowly ranked players. That all changes tonight, however, against the World No.2.

Their head-to-head record speaks volumes: 16-2 to Federer. Importantly, Gasquet’s two wins came in 2005 and 2011, both going to a deciding set on clay. Gasquet has never beaten Federer on another surface. More concerning than that, he has only ever taken two sets against Federer on surfaces other than clay.

Prediction

Gasquet matches are always entertaining, so we are in for a treat tonight. It will be a short treat however so enjoy it while it lasts.

It’s hard to see anything other than a straight sets win for Federer, as he continues his progression to the last week.

Roger Federer to win in 3 sets.

