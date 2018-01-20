Struggling Stars Thunder-struck at the MCG

The Sydney Thunder have beaten the Melbourne Stars at the MCG by seven wickets in a match that has kept the hopes alive for the Sydney team of making the BBL finals this year.

While the match was a bottom-of-the-table clash, there was plenty at stake between pride, impressing IPL teams and the outside chance of finals cricket for the Thunder.

The Stars were put in and it was the same as usual for the Melbourne side – plenty of talent on the team sheet but they failed to really live up to their potential.

Peter Handscomb batted well and reached a good fifty but he never had any real support that could help them post a really scary score.

Kevin Pietersen continued his poor season going early to an outside edge that was caught behind, and the inform Glenn Maxwell was bowled by a beauty from Fawad Ahmed that went back in through the gate.

Seb Gotch offered some support but once both he and Handscomb were back in the sheds the Stars did well to limp to 147.

The Stars needed to start their defense well but the Thunder’s opening pair of James Vince and Usman Khawaja played very well and put on 85 off 8 overs for the opening stand. At one point it looked like the two of them might just get the job done themselves.

When Khawaja went there was no reprieve for the Stars though as Shane Watson came in and got cracking with knocking off the remaining runs.

When Vince went the pace of run-scoring didn’t really slow down and Watson just kept going. He got lucky twice when Jackson Coleman dropped him at fine leg but to be honest it would have taken more than getting Watson out to give the Stars a genuine chance of winning tonight.

Watson pushed on and played some lovely, powerful shots and ended up with 49 off of 35 balls.

The Thunder move to 5th on the ladder and the good win does help their net run rate. Mathematically they still are in with a chance of finals cricket but those above them have games in hand.

The Sydney team will just have to keep winning and put the pressure on the Renegades who are just ahead of them on the ladder.

For the Stars it’s all about next year. This season has been a shocker and with players like Pietersen and Luke Wright announcing that they will be leaving this year, there is a chance to bring in fresh talent and rebuild.

The rest of the weekend has some great BBL matches including the clash between Perth and the Hurricanes – be sure to follow the coverage and stories here on The Roar.