Australia vs England: Third ODI cricket live scores, blog

A series defeat is on the line for Australia when they take on England in the third ODI of their series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this third ODI from 2:20pm (AEDT) on Sunday.

If the defeat in the first ODI surprised a few fans, there wasn’t any such reaction after the second game.

England ran away easy winners in the end, and although there were a few hiccups, the rather strong England batting line-up rode the storm and registered their second successive win.

Their batting aside, England were benefitted from the strange Australian selection tactics in the second game and that’s something that will need to change going into this third match.

After having failed to defend a 300-plus total in the first ODI, Australia went into the second with a further strengthening of batting, which in turn, very evidently weakened their bowling attack.

Adam Zampa was dropped and in came Cameron White. And if that move wasn’t bad enough, White was sent so far down the order that he looked as comfortable as a fish out of water.

The good news for Australia is that their pace troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc is back and should be fit to play together in this game. That could make it tougher for the England batting which goes all the way down to the number 10 position.

What Australia do need is a spinner. Their decision to drop Zampa from the previous game needs to be reversed, as was evidenced by two facts – the manner in which the England spinners bowled and the way Travis Head went for a few runs.

England wouldn’t want to make any changes to their well-oiled unit, which showed its ODI prowess yet again. And they will go into the game knowing a win in this encounter will not only win them the series but also push Australia to their first home series defeat in more than seven years.

They will start favourites to do that.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of this third ODI from 2:20pm AEDT on January 21.