Australia vs England: Third ODI cricket live scores, blog

A series defeat is on the line for Australia when they take on England in the third ODI of their series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this third ODI from 2:20pm (AEDT) on Sunday.
If the defeat in the first ODI surprised a few fans, there wasn’t any such reaction after the second game.
England ran away easy winners in the end, and although there were a few hiccups, the rather strong England batting line-up rode the storm and registered their second successive win.
Their batting aside, England were benefitted from the strange Australian selection tactics in the second game and that’s something that will need to change going into this third match.
After having failed to defend a 300-plus total in the first ODI, Australia went into the second with a further strengthening of batting, which in turn, very evidently weakened their bowling attack.
Adam Zampa was dropped and in came Cameron White. And if that move wasn’t bad enough, White was sent so far down the order that he looked as comfortable as a fish out of water.
The good news for Australia is that their pace troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc is back and should be fit to play together in this game. That could make it tougher for the England batting which goes all the way down to the number 10 position.
What Australia do need is a spinner. Their decision to drop Zampa from the previous game needs to be reversed, as was evidenced by two facts – the manner in which the England spinners bowled and the way Travis Head went for a few runs.
England wouldn’t want to make any changes to their well-oiled unit, which showed its ODI prowess yet again. And they will go into the game knowing a win in this encounter will not only win them the series but also push Australia to their first home series defeat in more than seven years.
They will start favourites to do that.
6:13pm
6:13pm
REVIEW!
Over: 49.1
Score: 6/288
Given out. Is not-out. Reviewed and proven.
Buttler was looking to reverse paddle Starc and he given out lbw. Some bat on that one.
6:12pm
6:12pm
FOUR!
Over: 48.6
Score: 6/288
I had spoke of 280 looking possible two overs ago. England have gotten themselves to 288 with an over to spare. Buttler’s banished Cummins for 24 in his previous over.
Not great bowling either.
6:11pm
6:11pm
6:10pm
6:10pm
SIX!
Over: 48.5
Score: 6/282
Right, so another slower ball, shorter as well and Buttler has been lining up to hit those. Six off it.
And he follows it up with another six, this time over the long-on fence. Excellent batting but I am not sure that’s good bowling. Four more off the next ball, thumped through mid-wicket.
Too many slower ones at someone so well set.
6:06pm
6:06pm
FOUR!
Over: 47.5
Score: 6/264
Confused bowling in this over. Bowled one too many slower balls, Starc, and finally got hit for a four. And then went for the yorker, which I think Buttler was waiting for, and he chips it over the mid-off fielder who was up inside the circle.
10 off that one.
Stand’s worth 75 from 60.
6:03pm
6:03pm
DROPPED
Over: 47.4
Score: 6/260
Zampa runs in at long-on and puts it down. Buttler.
Wasn’t the easiest obviously but at that level, you expect those ones to be taken especially after the fielder has the time to run in and take it low forward.
Couple of balls later, it’s pulled away for a four. Stoinis tries his best but Buttler has had a lot of sighters at those and gets it through
6:01pm
6:01pm
Over: 46.6
Score: 6/254
10 from the Cummins over and that’s taken England to 254. 54 runs in the last seven overs.
5:58pm
5:58pm
Over: 46.1
Score: 6/250
England would have been hoping for 250 at one, but they have got to it with 23 balls to spare. They can get to 280 from here and that could be a tough cookie.
Short of length from Cummins and pulled away for a six!