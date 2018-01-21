Kyrgios not at his best, but digging himself out of previous habits

Nick Kyrgios formed some bad mental habits over the past two years. After bursting onto the scene in 2014 and 2015, having accolades and endorsement deals thrown at him, perhaps he thought it would be easy.
Perhaps he bought the bulldust from those over enthusiastic, under researched Australian sports ‘pundits’ who said he would win a couple of slams in his early 20s, like Lleyton Hewitt.
Either way, he formed the routine of being a great frontrunner, able to dispatch lesser – or even higher ranked – players from the court in straight sets when he was on, but essentially throwing in the towel often when any type of resistance was given.
This was exaggerated in grand slams last year, where lesser-ranked and paid players come out all guns blazing, hungry for the prize money and ranking points on offer- where Nick didn’t make it past the second round in any slam, succumbing meekly a number of times.
This year so far, though, things have been different. Whispers of a focussed off season and a newfound seriousness were given credence when Nick fought back from a set down on three occasions to win the Brisbane International, defeating world number 3 – and Nick’s next Australian opponent – Grigor Dimitrov in the process.
In the matches in Brisbane where he lost the first set, it seemed Nick was fighting an internal battle as well as the external one. In one corner was his old self, the self that had been formed by 24 months of checking out mentally when the going got tough, of blaming everyone and everything but himself – crowds, weather, linesmen, umpires, and even his own player’s box.
In the first set of each of those three matches, it seemed that his old self would prevail, and he would continue his status as an entertainer but not a serious contender.
In the other corner of Nick’s mind, though, was the newly forming him. The one with the better habits, who took responsibility, who continued to focus even when the going got tough. The one that no doubt Lleyton Hewitt and John McEnroe have helped craft in the Davis and Laver Cup squads.
Over the course of those Brisbane matches, we saw Nick dig himself out of his previous mental habits, and start to fight, start to win ugly- a skill that every successful athlete must have.
Last night, against Tsonga, Nick took “winning ugly” to another level. His forehand was at times meek- he floated countless balls to the middle of the court, sitting up for the more powerful Tsonga to dispatch. His backhand was below par as well.
Nick repeatedly reprimanded himself for missing passing shots that he would have normally made. But, crucially, he hung in there. He stayed there mentally, and was prepared to win ugly.
Tsonga seemed the superior player over the course of the match, and could have easily won the match in four sets himself. But Nick was here to play, geeing himself up regularly, ready to take his opportunities. And take his opportunities he did.
When Jo ran around his forehand and missed, and Nick converted his first match point, all those new- but still forming- habits paid off for him. This was winning ugly at it’s best.
January 21st 2018 @ 9:45am
Bruce Teague said | January 21st 2018 @ 9:45am |
Well, yes, he did hang in there. But he had to do that because of all the dumb options he took throughout the match – stuff that a coach would normally help him eradicate – providing he had a coach, which he doesn’t.
January 21st 2018 @ 10:46am
Michaelj said | January 21st 2018 @ 10:46am |
At least Kyrgios is winning a few matches. Saville, Thompson, Duckworth, Tomic etc are nowhere in sight.
January 21st 2018 @ 12:53pm
Fionn said | January 21st 2018 @ 12:53pm |
None of them (with the possible exception of Tomic) are anywhere near Nick in terms of talent and abilities. At the end of the day Nick is the only male Aussie player that can consistently reach the business end of big tournaments.
January 21st 2018 @ 1:57pm
Michaelj said | January 21st 2018 @ 1:57pm |
Yes you’re right. Australian tennis is a bit player on the world stage now. Time to face facts.
January 21st 2018 @ 2:21pm
Fionn said | January 21st 2018 @ 2:21pm |
Michaelj, things are looking up un my opinion. From about 06 when Hewitt declined until about 2015 we struggled to get anyone to the business ends of tournaments and rarely had anyone inside the top 20. Now both Nick in the men’s and Barty in the women’s are there. I have my doubts about Thanasi but he is a solid top 100 player, as is Matt Ebden. Alex de Minaur looks to have the potential to be a top 30 player also.
Clearly, Tennis Australia’s improved pathways are working, and I hope in 5-10 years we will have more top players, hopefully some even challenging for slams.