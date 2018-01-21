Smith wants more from himself at SCG

Steve Smith has put it on his own his bat to fix Australia’s woes in the must-win one-day clash with England at the SCG.
Smith has produced centuries in two of his past four limited-overs matches in Sydney, but has found himself questioning his own one-day form, despite recently producing one of the greatest Ashes Test summers in recent memory.
The Australian captain has scored 269 runs at an average of 33.62 in his past 10 ODI innings, as Australia have secured just one win in that time.
And he said it’s time he went on with a big score as Australia attempt to avoid going 3-0 down on Sunday in the five-match series.
“I definitely think I’ve got a lot of room for improvement,” Smith said.
“I don’t think I’ve been playing one-day cricket as well as I could for the last few series. I have pretty high expectations of myself and I haven’t been meeting them recently.
“I’ve got to start nailing it down. I’ve got a few starts but got to start going onto them and setting the team up a little bit more.”
Australia, unbeaten in home one-day series since late 2010, have twice failed to go on and make match-winning totals while batting first in the opening games of the one-day series against England.
Wickets fell at the wrong time in Melbourne before their 305 was easily pursued by England, while in Brisbane they lost 6-61 as they failed to go at above a run a ball in the final 10 overs.
“It’s just making better decisions or executing our skills better in those key moments,” Smith said.
“We’ve just got to execute our skills better in those moments to ensure we get the scores we need to play against quality oppositions like England and India.”
January 21st 2018 @ 9:05am
Paul said | January 21st 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
I hope a few of Smith’s mates are listening and take note as well. The only guy who can say he’s played ODI cricket on par with his ability is Finch. The rest of the side has been ordinary at best.
Smith also needs to rethink his tactics as they simply aren’t working. That plus lots of changes to a side that’s not winning, can’t do anything for confidence either.
January 21st 2018 @ 9:11am
Alan said | January 21st 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
This team may win a game here and there but until they select the best side , they don’t deserve to. Smith really gets found out as an ordinary captain in the shorter format as well.
January 21st 2018 @ 10:39am
Jameswm said | January 21st 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
Hard to criticise his captaincy in the Ashes. Is Smith was 8/10, Root was 3/10.
January 21st 2018 @ 10:44am
Joey Johns said | January 21st 2018 @ 10:44am | ! Report
It’s pretty hard to be a poor captain when your four frontline bowlers take 20+ wickets each in a 5 test series.
January 21st 2018 @ 11:57am
Paul said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:57am | ! Report
so being a Test captain is only to do with having good bowlers? Obviously field placements, batting. etc have nothing to with it?
I guess Clarke, Ponting, Taylor and Steve Waugh were all ordinary captains because they had two guys who collectively took 1000 Test wickets or had Johnson, Siddle and co?
January 21st 2018 @ 3:04pm
Kangajets said | January 21st 2018 @ 3:04pm | ! Report
Taylor captained Australia to a series win in the West Indies when the Australian were big underdogs. Then continued to build a winning culture. Imo he was a great captain.
January 21st 2018 @ 9:49am
Pablo said | January 21st 2018 @ 9:49am | ! Report
Australia is being beaten by the Poms, due to poor mind set and tactics.
It is poor mind set, which is causing poor shot selection, that is caused by poor tactics and coaching!
“Play your normal test match style capt & VC, score a big hundred at a run a ball as normal, and let the stroke makers around you smash the other half of the runs, in record time!
Lehmann has a lot to answer for. Been very poor, still playing a style of 1990’s!
Bayliss has totally out thought him in both tactics and method, on how score big totals, $325 plus, and then having bowling tactics/plan to restrictive plan there batters.
It is obvious the Australians are still muddled from the Ashes tactics, whereas Finch who didnt play in them is the far and away top scorer.
January 21st 2018 @ 10:41am
Jameswm said | January 21st 2018 @ 10:41am | ! Report
For starters the Aussies don’t appreciate the value of spinners. You need more tactics than trying to blast them out with the quicks.
January 21st 2018 @ 1:27pm
Rob said | January 21st 2018 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
Smith can bat, but he’s a very ordinary Captain. Not sure how you can fix his poor leadership and lack of cricket intuition in the field. He needs his bowlers pitching it up more for a start. The short ball works against batsmen looking to defend in Test cricket but it certainly doesn’t work when they are looking to score quickly. 90% of the wickets in ODI’s come from balls that don’t get above the hip.The real successful bowlers attack the stumps, Malinga, Starc and Boult. Archer is doing it in the BBL.