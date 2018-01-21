Smith wants more from himself at SCG

Steve Smith has put it on his own his bat to fix Australia’s woes in the must-win one-day clash with England at the SCG.

Smith has produced centuries in two of his past four limited-overs matches in Sydney, but has found himself questioning his own one-day form, despite recently producing one of the greatest Ashes Test summers in recent memory.

The Australian captain has scored 269 runs at an average of 33.62 in his past 10 ODI innings, as Australia have secured just one win in that time.

And he said it’s time he went on with a big score as Australia attempt to avoid going 3-0 down on Sunday in the five-match series.

“I definitely think I’ve got a lot of room for improvement,” Smith said.

“I don’t think I’ve been playing one-day cricket as well as I could for the last few series. I have pretty high expectations of myself and I haven’t been meeting them recently.

“I’ve got to start nailing it down. I’ve got a few starts but got to start going onto them and setting the team up a little bit more.”

Australia, unbeaten in home one-day series since late 2010, have twice failed to go on and make match-winning totals while batting first in the opening games of the one-day series against England.

Wickets fell at the wrong time in Melbourne before their 305 was easily pursued by England, while in Brisbane they lost 6-61 as they failed to go at above a run a ball in the final 10 overs.

“It’s just making better decisions or executing our skills better in those key moments,” Smith said.

“We’ve just got to execute our skills better in those moments to ensure we get the scores we need to play against quality oppositions like England and India.”