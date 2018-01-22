BBL07: T20Is and BBL finals – why we can’t have both?

I have to admit I’ve been a little bit surprised by some of the commentary critical of the timing of the Twenty20 International tri-series with New Zealand and England, and how it’s going to bastardise the Big Bash League finals series.
On the surface, it feels like much of the commentary is based on seeing four games in close proximity on the calendar and making a whole lot of assumptions that may or may not be true.
This is the issue: the BBL semi-finals will be played on Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2, and the Final will be played on Sunday, February 4.
Australia plays New Zealand in the first match of the Twenty20 tri-series on Saturday, February 3 in Sydney. And just to add to the selection mess, the Prime Minister’s XI will take on England in Canberra on Friday, February 2 as well.
The commentary suggesting that the BBL Finals will be compromised by the best players being required for the national side seems to be working on two broad assumptions: the first being that the eleven best-performing BBL players will automatically be selected for Australia, and the second being that Australian players will go into camp before the BBL semis and won’t be released back.
The first assumption almost certainly won’t be true, because, for starters, there will be players in the ODI side who follow onto the Twenty20 side without having played much BBL in recent weeks anyway.
The second assumption – that players won’t be released back to BBL sides – also assumes that only the top four teams will supply players to the Australian side, and that also won’t be true. And the part about players not being released may not be true either, based on a very encouraging precedent set over the weekend.
Travis Head and Alex Carey weren’t required for the third ODI in Sydney, and were immediately released to the Strikers for tonight’s game against the Renegades. But that wasn’t all.
Cameron White was promoted to no.3 in the batting order yesterday, but he, too, was named to resume his place as Renegades captain in what is a hugely important game for his side. Clearly, CA want the best BBL players to play for their sides, and it was a move not lost on the players.
So @CameronWhite152 is playing the ODI today in Sydney then is allowed to play BBL in Melbourne tomorrow?
Exciting precedent for all teams and their fans leading into the @BBL finals! https://t.co/B7nVFgwyqJ
— Daniel Christian (@danchristian54) January 21, 2018
Come the finals and the first T20I, there’s no reason why the same sort of thing can’t happen, and there’s two ways that CA can make it happen.
They could pick a squad for the first Twenty20 without players from the top four sides, which at any rate with the natural overflow from the Australian ODI side might only mean some – but not all – of White, Carey, Head, AJ Tye, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Agar, Michael Klinger, Aaron Finch, and perhaps even Chris Lynn just sit out the first Twenty20 game.
The second way – and most logical way, in my humble opinion – is to pick a bigger squad for the first Twenty20 with the expectation that guys will be released to play the BBL Final.
A squad of 17, 18, or even 20 players could be picked, but the final squad doesn’t have to be named until after both semi-finals have been played, and with the respective BBL players released back to their sides for the Final. Then, refine the squad for the next block of T20Is after the BBL Final and first Twenty20 have been played.
There’s no reason why this can’t happen. Yes, the schedule isn’t perfect, but a workable solution does exist. In reality, it would only be a handful players who play the BBL Final instead of the first T20I. It’s hardly a huge issue.
“Por que no los dos?” the Old El Paso ad famously asked. We can have both, cute little girl. We really can.
Current BBL07 table
The Perth Scorchers inched that much closer to a home semi-final, chasing down Hobart’s total on Saturday night, following the Sydney Thunder keeping their finals hope alive earlier in the day. It means the Big Bash League table looks this way.
PERTH 14, ADELAIDE 12, HOBART 10, MELBOURNE RENEGADES 8; Sydney Thunder 8, Brisbane 8, Sydney Sixers 6, Melbourne Stars 2.
Upcoming games
Monday – Game 35: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Docklands
This is quite intriguing, this game, made only more so by the return of the Australian players to both sides. Carey will be buzzing from his Australian debut, Head will be eager to find some form, and White will keen to prove that his national recall wasn’t for nothing. And, there’s the small detail of each side and their fight for finals security. Strikers win, and they can go top again with run rate; Renegades win, and they jump to third.
Tip – Strikers. I’m not sure White’s return is enough, nor am I sold on Kieron Pollard’s inclusion for the Renegades.
Tuesday – Game 36: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, SCG
Okay, cricket fans, if there was a night to earn brownie points at home this week, or if you are indeed contemplating a night watching another channel, tonight’s the night. It’s seven versus eight; the two most disappointing teams in #BBL07. I can only think of Nathan Lyon’s bowling and Glenn Maxwell’s batting as reasons to watch. No judgements here.
Tip – Sixers. The Stars wasted benefit of the coin toss last Saturday, they don’t get a second chance.
Wednesday – Game 37: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades; Manuka Oval, Canberra
Canberra returns to the BBL circuit for the first time since the BBL04 Final, and though not that long ago this game looked like it might be a bit of a dead rubber, recent results have suddenly thrust great importance on it.
After Monday night’s game, the Renegades will either be on ten points and back in the top four, or still on eight and in a battle. If it’s the latter, that plays into the Thunder’s hands, with Usman Khawaja and Shane Watson in ominous late-season form.
Tip – Thunder. I don’t really know why…
Thursday – Game 38: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, the WACA
I wrongly suggested Sunday’s match against Hobart was the Scorchers’ last at the WACA, but of course, it’s this one against Adelaide that will quite likely decide home final hosting rights.
Depending on what Adelaide did on Monday night, Perth may already be secure in the semi; regardless, both teams will be looking to win this game and edge close toward nailing down top spot. The big question: how many ODI reps will feature in this game?
Tip – Scorchers. No matter the situation, they just find ways of winning at home.
January 22nd 2018 @ 10:44am
Brian said | January 22nd 2018 @ 10:44am | ! Report
Sorry but its ridiculous. You can dress it up with larger squads and the best solution possible but what would one say if the AFL or NRL scheduled the State of Origin one day after the Preliminary Finals?
Anyway you slice it either Australia is not putting its best team for the T20 International or the BBL sides aren’t putting theirs, certainly not in terms of preparation as well. CA treating the followers as absolute mugs who will watch anything as long as they can buy a KFC bucket.
January 22nd 2018 @ 11:34am
Brett McKay said | January 22nd 2018 @ 11:34am | ! Report
It’s apples and oranges though, Brian. Neither the AFL nor NRL need to work their schedule in with an overriding global schedule incorporating a dozen other countries.
But if the solution is there – and I think it is – then adopting that solution is surely better than ensuring one is definitely weaker (or weaker than it needs to be)…
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:08pm
Brian said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:08pm | ! Report
CA has some say in the international schedule but its not in their full control. Lets however assume that the tri-series had to start on the 3rd February
1. Why could it not just start with the 2 NZ v Eng T20 so all Australian players are available for the BBL Finals?
2. If they kept the BBL at 8 rounds the final would be a week earlier in line with school holidays and before the international T20
3. They could have had more back to back games in the Xmas new year period to also have the final a week earlier
I’m BBL fatigued as is without going into February, the scheduling is terrible
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:49pm
Paul said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:49pm | ! Report
Here’s a way to avoid these problems for next season. Ditch the ODIs altogether to make more room for domestic and international 20/20 to better integrate. Perhaps with more 20/20 internationals. Makes things easier for players, administrators, and selectors. Makes things more interesting and engaging for fans. ODIs are the fax machine of cricket.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:02pm
Dexter The Hamster said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
Brett, I have a concern with your suggestion of naming a larger squad, and then just releasing the players whose BBL teams make the final.
What if the player would rather play for Australia? I know it sounds crazy in these modern days of the franchise. If Short is picked to play for Aust (which he has been), but then he helps the Hurricanes to the Final, sorry D’Arcy, you are not playing the next T20I, you are back to the Hurricanes. Maybe some people like that, maybe some players will too, but its hardly putting the International game and national representation at the top of the tree is it?
Anywho, its a tough situation and no solution will ever be perfect.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:37pm
Targa said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:37pm | ! Report
Interesting. As a Kiwi I think we might lose that first game of the triseries in Aus before winning our 3 games then the final back here
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:42pm
moaman said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:42pm | ! Report
Brett,
Luckily it’s just little ‘ol NZ Australia is up against so it shouldn’t really matter what eleven Oz puts out in that first game….;-)