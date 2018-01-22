Changa dies at 76

It took a nano-second for Bobby Fulton and Artie Beetson to answer the question of who was the greatest rugby league footballer they played with or against?

Graeme Langlands.

Changa died yesterday, aged 76, after a long period of living with both dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Having had the privilege to interview the Immortal many times during his stellar career of 45 Tests, 15 as captain, and 227 games for the mighty Saints during the latter period of their record 11 straight premierships, Changa didn’t deserve to die not being his normal fun-loving self.

He owned the best sidestep in the business, his hands were faultless, his defence fearless and his goal-kicking solid.

He could read a game minutes in advance.

Little wonder Bozo and Artie rated Changa so highly.

Yet for all his massive talent, Changa was a very humble man, who didn’t set the business world on fire when he hung up his boots.

In short, Changa did it tough, but never complained.

The last time I interviewed him was at his rented semi at Alexandra in Sydney, where his dog wanted to be a part of the conversation. The photos and jerseys around his lounge room, and on the wall, were constant reminders of the many thrilling moments when he strutted his stuff on the rugby league grounds of the world.

Changa loved recalling the fabulous try he scored that was disallowed against the Brits in the 1972 World Cup final at Lyon in France, but not so keen to talk about those infamous white boots he wore in the 1975 NRL grand final at the SCG in the Saints’ 38-nil loss to the Roosters.

That ‘try’ underlined just how great a rugby league footballer Changa really was.

Kangaroo half-back Dennis Ward bombed the Brits from 45 metres out, and Changa took off.

The bomb was perfect, and Changa arrived as the ball was dropping near the try line.

Changa took off, and the footage showed him parallel with the ground with his hands out-stretched, effortlessly catching the ball as he crashed over for the try.

French referee Georges Jameau ruled Changa offside, adding post-match that no-one on earth could get to the ball as quickly as he did unless he was offside to begin with.

He simply didn’t know Changa.

As for those infamous white boots, I asked Changa did he still have them?

“No, after a training session in England, I tied the laces together and threw the boots over my shoulder,” he said.

“The last I saw of them they were straddling the cross-bar.

“Good riddance.”

Before dementia and Alzheimers set in, Changa was on the back of a truck that was circling the field in the 2008 World Cup final.

Changa was one of many legends being paraded, but he was the only one to fall off, injuring himself quite badly that required constant medical attention.

The NRL should have come to the party financially, but they never did – Changa felt cheated by that attitude.

Like all those who had the privilege of knowing him, I will remember Changa as one helluva good bloke, and one mighty Immortal whose constant deeds on the rugby league field will never be forgotten.