David Pocock’s Super Rugby return delayed by knee surgery

David Pocock’s much-anticipated return to Super Rugby will be delayed because of a knee surgery.

Pocock went under the knife on Saturday to repair damage to his meniscus in what the Brumbies management described as a minor procedure.

But it will be enough to rule the Wallabies No.8 out of the start of the Super Rugby season after a recent playing stint in Japan and a year-long sabbatical from the game.

“Upon David Pocock’s return from playing in Japan he sought advice for a complaint with his knee,” a Brumbies statement said.

“His timeline for return to play is up to three months.”

If Pocock is out for 12 weeks, it would put his Brumbies comeback on hold until a round 10 home clash against the Jaguares on April 22.

Pocock took a break from all rugby last January after playing with Wild Knights during the 2016-17 Japanese season.

Before returning to Japanese club rugby later in the year, Pocock worked on conservation projects in Africa and studied at Harvard University.

His decision to step away from the game was designed to freshen his body and mind before next year’s World Cup.

The 29-year-old, who has earned 65 Wallabies caps, has twice undergone major knee surgery during a decorated career at international and Super Rugby level.

He had knee constructions in 2013 and 2014.