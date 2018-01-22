David Pocock’s Super Rugby return delayed by knee surgery

David Pocock’s much-anticipated return to Super Rugby will be delayed because of a knee surgery.
Pocock went under the knife on Saturday to repair damage to his meniscus in what the Brumbies management described as a minor procedure.
But it will be enough to rule the Wallabies No.8 out of the start of the Super Rugby season after a recent playing stint in Japan and a year-long sabbatical from the game.
“Upon David Pocock’s return from playing in Japan he sought advice for a complaint with his knee,” a Brumbies statement said.
“His timeline for return to play is up to three months.”
If Pocock is out for 12 weeks, it would put his Brumbies comeback on hold until a round 10 home clash against the Jaguares on April 22.
Pocock took a break from all rugby last January after playing with Wild Knights during the 2016-17 Japanese season.
Before returning to Japanese club rugby later in the year, Pocock worked on conservation projects in Africa and studied at Harvard University.
His decision to step away from the game was designed to freshen his body and mind before next year’s World Cup.
The 29-year-old, who has earned 65 Wallabies caps, has twice undergone major knee surgery during a decorated career at international and Super Rugby level.
He had knee constructions in 2013 and 2014.
January 22nd 2018 @ 7:28am
Cynical Play said | January 22nd 2018 @ 7:28am | ! Report
Disappointing for the Brumbies. Plenty of depth though. Hard to know why he played in Japan when he could have had the surgery instead.
Jono Lance looks gone too for the Rebels. Busted hand sidelining him for months and then he looks like playing in Europe in 18/19.
January 22nd 2018 @ 7:32am
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 7:32am | ! Report
He might be back for the first round match, however. It is up to three months.
Shame, but better for him to tackle it now rather than let it blow up and impact the Brumbies and the Wallabies for a longer period.
I presume he played in Japan because he wanted the $$$. Sorry, the yen.
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:11am
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
He should be back and playing nicely to get some games under his belt before the international season.
9-10 weeks till the Tahs Brumbies round 7 game in Canberra. He can come back the following week!
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:33am
Cynical Play said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:33am | ! Report
Rugby.com.au
“The procedure means Pocock may not return to the Brumbies side until round nine of this Super Rugby season, but a more optimistic prognosis could see him back four rounds into the season.”
So somewhere in the middle might be realistc.
January 22nd 2018 @ 10:45am
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report
Yeah, we’ll see. As early as round 1 and up to 3 months. We’ll see.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:09am
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:09am | ! Report
The article I read said it’s been an ongoing injury that’s been getting managed.
Surgery is generally the last choice.
Apparently the Brumbies wanted him to get the surgery now.
But it’s a case of he also could have got the surgery in 2016 but didn’t – because again, surgery is generally the last option.
January 22nd 2018 @ 7:48am
Johno said | January 22nd 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
He stepped away from 1 Australian season but signed for 3 Japanese seasons, doesn’t sound like much of a freshen up to me, sounds like a great pay day
January 22nd 2018 @ 10:18am
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
Really?
He played 15 games of Top League in 2017 max (including the 2 games in January).
Had he not taken the sabbatical he would have played up to 32 games, all of which would have been a much more intense level than the Top League.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:34pm
Jacko said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:34pm | ! Report
Twas to many it looks like he was paid to have a year off by the ARU…Then he got paid more to play in Japan, leading to playing 50% of what he would have if he didnt take the year off…..It looks like greed…it may or may not be but that is what it looks like…Then it doesnt help that .he comes back with an injury which will make him miss a few games.
The facts may or may not match the perception but often perception becomes fact
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:37pm
piru said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:37pm | ! Report
He didn’t come back with an injury
He took it with him
January 22nd 2018 @ 6:05pm
Jacko said | January 22nd 2018 @ 6:05pm | ! Report
So surely should have had it sorted when he had the time to without affecting any team he plays for
January 22nd 2018 @ 6:24pm
piru said | January 22nd 2018 @ 6:24pm | ! Report
It wasn’t affecting any team he plays for –
The Brumbies insisted on surgery, he was either willing to play through or it only now has got to the point it needs surgery.
Either way it’s hard to see what’s got you so upset
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:43pm
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:43pm | ! Report
It what it looks like to people completely unwilling to look…
January 22nd 2018 @ 7:48am
Machooka said | January 22nd 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
Will David Pocock ever be David Pocock again… when ever it is he might return?
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:57pm
mzillikazi said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:57pm | ! Report
Yes, that worries me a lot too Chook. The lad is now 29, and these setbacks just seem to keep coming. So disappointing.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:04am
Jigbon said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
So let me get this right. We pay him 800k to NOT play for us in 2017, yet he then goes and plays for another team, and gets paid some more ridiculous sum of money , then gets injured and it impacts on us for 2018 ! Sorry that’s just wrong ……and totally stupid. Thank god pulver , who made the decision , has gone. I personally feel his value is not worth anywhere near 800k. Especially to NOT play for or in Australia in one year. That Money could have been much better spent.
And now we have a player who has had three kneee operations.! How is that good?
Can someone remind me ……..what’s in it for us. ?
Total madness I reckon.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:11am
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
He got injured playing Australian rugby.
He’s been playing through the injury for years. It has now gotten to the point where he can’t and the Brumbies want him to get the surgery.
As for getting paid not to play. If you need to think that because spreading payments over 3 years is too complex a concept for you, then you just keep thinking that and get all worked up over it.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:46am
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
The myth that never dies.
January 22nd 2018 @ 10:21am
jigbon said | January 22nd 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
Thanks for that TWAS, your insights are as always, so erudite.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:36pm
Jacko said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:36pm | ! Report
Perception is often stronger than fact and the perception is he was paid not to play…then he got paid to play for someone else
January 22nd 2018 @ 11:54am
Lesley Kelly said | January 22nd 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
I totally agree with Jigbon ,he was not worth 800k,what have we gotten for it? …… a player now onto his 3rd knee operation.
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:08pm
piru said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
* the best 7 in the world, now onto his 3rd knee op.
It never ceases to amaze me how ready Australian rugby fans are to rip into their own.
And you all wonder why players would rather make more money in Europe or Japan.
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:28pm
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:28pm | ! Report
You forgot about Beaver from late 2010 mate?
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:45pm
piru said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
Whataboutism is a poor form of argument TWAS, however if you want to play that game. Beaver had not been playing well prior to RWC and was at that time 3rd or 4th string 10.
A more apt comparison would be the multiple times DC was down for periods of time, including a significant injury suffered in his first appearance for Toulon (I believe).
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:53pm
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
This was your comment:
It never ceases to amaze me how ready Australian rugby fans are to rip into their own.
A little closer to home Beaver was ripped into and blamed for the loss on Hong Kong (?) in 2010.
The reality was he came on and didn’t put one clearing kick into touch, but people were happy to blame Beaver for the loss.
Thankfully all was forgiven by the end of 2011.
Ripping into one’s own is hardly a uniquely Australian trait is my point.
January 22nd 2018 @ 2:39pm
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:39pm | ! Report
Do as I say, not as I do.
Some New Zealand fans’ poor treatment of Beaver don’t change the fact that Piru’s comments on Pocock are completely correct.
January 22nd 2018 @ 6:21pm
Taylorman said | January 22nd 2018 @ 6:21pm | ! Report
Geez, that was 2010, look at what we get here re Quade, Mumm, hannigan, Foley, Moore and the coaches Cheika, Gibson, Ian mac. This sites been ripping into many of its own for years. Beavers got nothing on what you guys do to your own. Geez.
January 22nd 2018 @ 2:52pm
piru said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:52pm | ! Report
Ripping into one’s own is hardly a uniquely Australian trait is my point.
What you say to me if I came at you like that?
You’d rightfully say “I never said it was uniquely Australian”
However, as somewhat of an outsider, it seems Aussies will rip into their players and then complain that they don’t want to play in Australia. That to me seems reasonably unique to Australia – think Giteau, O’Connor, Cooper, Beale, Mitchell, Ashley-Cooper and of course Pocock, just off the top of my head.
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:07pm
John R said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:07pm | ! Report
Tall Poppies syndrome is as Australian as Crowded House and Pavlova.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:39pm
Jacko said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:39pm | ! Report
John So who did you steal the TALL POPPY syndrome from???
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:15am
bigbaz said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:15am | ! Report
Pity his famous social conscious doesn’t extend to Aussie rugby.
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:13am
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
It’s conscience, but yeah – a social conscience is rarely relevant to sport.
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:08pm
piru said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
It’s well known that having a social conscience (apart from apparently being something to be mocked for) is a sure cure for knee injuries.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:28am
puff said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:28am | ! Report
Fionn, Pocock received a refreshment package from the RU before departing Australia. This paid sabbatical has become very much a joke. Apart from playing rugby in Japan for the Wild Knights and advancing his personal commitment to humanitarian issues in Africa. He now believes a knee reconstruction is required before returning to the Brumbies. What kind of verbiage did the RU have in the gent’s refreshment retainer and what sort of committed did Pocock agree to. The hard facts are, Pocock has numerous agendas and the Brumbies are just a number in the queue.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:35am
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
Yeah, imagine wanting to get surgery to avoid serious injury. What a terrible guy.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:52am
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
He now believes a knee reconstruction is required before returning to the Brumbies.
http://www.rugby.com.au/news/2018/01/21/pocock-brumbies-injury-update
Actually. No. The Brumbies do.
“I’ve been managing it for ages now. It’s something that’s been brewing for the last few years I guess.
“It’s been manageable but the Brumbies were really keen for me to get it sorted out rather than manage it through the season, which is fair enough.”
Hey, let’s not let facts get in the way of an ill informed rant though…
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:14am
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
“He now believes a knee reconstruction is required before returning to the Brumbies”.
You do realise that’s not right, don’t you? It’s not a reconstruction for starters. Big difference between an arthroscope and a reco. And it’s the Brumbies who want it fixed.
But hey – don’t let the facts get in the way of a whinge.
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:41pm
Internal Fixation said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
This is very interesting as if it is a meniscal repair (bioabsorbable anchors to the shock absorbing cartilage) then it would be a 3 month rehabilitation.
If it is just an arthroscopic meniscal trim or debridement then this would be a 4-6 week rehabilitation.
I understand that meniscal repair after previous ACL reconstruction often doesn’t work.
The problem with repeated debridement however is that he is at high risk of developing arthritic change. Hence I very much understand his desire to make hay while the sun shines!
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:23pm
Dave_S said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:23pm | ! Report
Hey thanks for the education, IF!
And a great handle for someone who knows their surgery, btw 😀
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:21pm
Internal Fixation said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:21pm | ! Report
Thanks Dave! It’s a while since I have done knee surgery regularly but I remember the basics
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:48pm
Cynical Play said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:48pm | ! Report
knee bone connected to the thigh bone…
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:43pm
Jacko said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:43pm | ! Report
The Pocock hand bone connected to the RA wallet bone.