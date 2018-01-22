Did Melbourne City deserve to win 5-0?

Some would say that Marcin Budzinski should have been man of the match, but he should have been relieved to even score. The Polish marquee netted his first goal with the huge help of a deflection, and he couldn’t have missed the follow up after a helpless Daniel Margush had spilled his first attempt.
It’s not to say that Adelaide was outplayed in the first half. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos had nearly beaten Dean Bouzanis in a one on one after catching the City defence napping, and in addition to that, Daniel Adlung had almost scored with a long-range effort.
Melbourne City was generally outplayed in the second half, with Adelaide looking the more threatening after Benjamin Garuccio replaced the generally accurate passer Jordan O’Doherty, who had missed 50 per cent of his passes.
But promising youngster Ryan Strain had caught the Melbourne City defence napping by putting a perfect through ball to set up an out of position George Blackwood, who was, unfortunately for the Reds, denied by a fantastic reflex save from Bouzanis.
Generally, Melbourne City had been on the back foot but with the aid of a deflection and a spill, managed to lead 2-0.
Center-backs Michael Jakobsen and Bart Schenkeveld didn’t play the best of games and should count themselves lucky not to have conceded a goal.
You can marvel the long-range finishes from Dario Vidosic and Ross McCormack, but a poor pass from Mark Ochieng led to the fourth goal.
Statistically, Adelaide had more of the possession, more passes, and more distribution.
You would also expect that, in winning 5-0, City would have dominated in the shooting department, but they actually only had six shots on target, compared to Adelaide’s four. Adelaide’s shooting was also been more accurate, nearly 15 per cent more so than City’s.
Next, Adelaide has a tricky away clash against the highflying Wellington Phoenix who are unbeaten in their last three games (but admittedly still sitting on the bottom of the ladder). They will be looking to get off the wooden spoon with a win over Adelaide.
The third-placed City have a home clash against the Newcastle Jets. It is a crucial game for them, and indeed the Jets.
I’m not defending Adelaide, but I wouldn’t be too optimistic if I were City either.
Marco Kurz, Adelaide United’s coach said it was his side’s worst game of the season so far, but the improvements seem obvious; replace Daniel Margush with Paul Izzo so he doesn’t spill anything, and either drop winger Ochieng or get him to improve his passing (a replacement seems more legitimate since Ryan Kitto is returning).
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:51am
Kangajets said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:51am
You don’t score , you can’t win, that’s the
One thing in football has never changed .
Got to take your chances
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:37am
Onside said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:37am
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos . What name is on his shirt.
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:35pm
R King said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:35pm
As a passionate AUFC fan you can’t make this scoreline look like anything than what it was, an absolute thrashing. Angry doesn’t start to describe my emotions, yes our worse display of the year and i won’t point fingers but as kanga said above, you don’t score, you don’t win. There is only one meaningful statistic and that’s the final sore.
Unfortunately this game might end up haunting us come finals times. I doubt we will play this poorly again, ever, and it wouldn’t surprise me if we did something similar to the Nix next week.
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:52pm
Stevo said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:52pm
Pretty strange article to say the least! Won 5 : zip yet it was a pretty lucky/fluky/undeserved victory. I know defeat can be hard to take but geez !!!
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:57pm
Nemesis said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:57pm
Were you impressed by how City played in the 2nd half, prior to the 89′ goal?
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:13pm
R King said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:13pm
Pretty certain the author isn’t a REDs supporter, most likely a neutral with a keen eye and an honest approach. Don’t get me wrong, I’d take 5 zip and play poorly every game thanks. I’m sure that the City coaching ranks won’t get carried away, Adelaide weren’t at their best and we don’t have a goal scorer.
On that front, Tim Cahill’s people were approached once again over the weekend and yet again he turned them down. So not sure what Tim was on about seeking game time, maybe it is all about the ‘money’. What a shame Tim, you could be getting 80 to 90 minutes week in and week out, plus helping a group of youngsters but apparently Adelaide isn’t for you. Guess you’ll be watching the WC on TV like the rest of us.
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:17pm
Kenny John said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:17pm
Yeah. Diawara’s injured. Blackwood and Stalemopoulous haven’t been playing well.
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:05pm
tommaso said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:05pm
I agree with Stevo – to win 5/0 you cant say the winning team were lucky to win and were outplayed by the losing team ?
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:36pm
stan cole said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:36pm
Well I suppose you get paid to ruffle a few feathers Kenny,But give me a bad win over a pretty loss anytime!
January 22nd 2018 @ 2:17pm
R King said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:17pm
they get paid???? I don’t think so Tim