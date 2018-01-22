Dwarshuis will fill Starc role: Waugh

SYDNEY, Jan 22 AAP – Twenty20 bolter Ben Dwarshuis will be expected to fill the role of premier paceman Mitchell Starc in Australia’s tri-series next month, according to selector Mark Waugh.

Dwarshuis is one of four pacemen named in a 14-man squad named on Monday to take on New Zealand and England on home soil.

“It’s a little bit surreal. I got the call this morning from Mark Waugh letting me know that I had been picked and I was a bit skeptical at first,” Dwarshuis said.

“It was very much out of the blue. Personally I think I’ve been bowling pretty well but it still came as a big shock to get the call from Mark Waugh.”

Waugh revealed selectors wanted the variety the left-armer would bring, and believed the 23-year-old had proven himself as a strong opening bowler for the Sydney Sixers.

With just one Big Bash match remaining this summer, Dwarshuis’ 13 wickets at an average of 23.69 puts him equal fourth among the top wicket takers.

“He’s put on five or six kilometres in pace, he’s been hovering around the low 140s every game and with the bowling attack you need variety in one-day cricket,” Waugh said.

“And he offers the left-arm variety. All the other bowlers are right-armers.

“With no Mitchell Starc there I think it’s important we have that variety.

“He can swing the new ball and he’s bowling quick. That’s the reason he got the nod.

“He’s been good for the Sixers, not taking a lot of wickets but with an economy rate of around six.”

Dwarshuis credited bowling coach Geoff Lawson for his increase in pace.

“I’ve managed to pick up an extra yard of pace. I’ve come in with a longer run up,” he said.

“I did a bit of work with our bowling coach, Geoff Lawson, during the off-season to extend the run up and give myself a bit more time, a bit more momentum at the crease.

“I’ve added about five kilometres to my bowling, which makes the difference between getting hit for four or occasionally getting a top edge when they try and play an aggressive shot.

“A bit of extra pace and more bounce would be the main difference that I’ve made this year.”