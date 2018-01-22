Former champion rejoins Queensland Reds

The Queensland Reds have brought back a member of their 2011 title-winning team in Jono Lance for the 2018 Super Rugby season.
Lance began his career at the Reds in 2011 at fullback and made 21 appearances for the side over three years, including the 18-13 win over the Crusaders in the 2011 Super Rugby final.
He then spent two years at the Waratahs for 13 appearances before playing 18 matches over the last three years for the Western Force.
Lance originally signed with the Melbourne Rebels for the 2018 season, but they have granted him an immediate release from his contract to return to the Reds.
He looks set to be the replacement for Karmichael Hunt who was indefinitely stood down from all rugby activities late last year after being charged with drug possession.
He started at flyhalf for the Force in 2018, but will likely find himself in familiar territory at fullback again at the Reds.
“I spent a lot of time at Ballymore in the early stages of my career so it was a great feeling to be driving back through the gates again,” said Lance.
“I know the guys have been working hard in the pre-season so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens the next few weeks.
“It’s really exciting to get back and pull on the Reds jersey again.”
Cynical Play said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
Quade.
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:03pm
Harry said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:03pm | ! Report
Well I’m pleased but it really does look like the Reds are making things up as they go along here. Its clear that the reds have realised that promising youngsters like Stewart, Tuttle and Perese are not yet ready to shoulder the responsibilities of starting/being first picked for a SR season.
Until now, no ex Force signings despite all the talent available – Naisiarni, Vui, Daley, Richie Arnold all with strong Queensland connections and backgrounds playing here, yet none signed. Any of them, particularly Vui, would have been extremely useful.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:55pm
Jamie said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:55pm | ! Report
Hi Harry
I agree with you 100%! I am seriously baffled by the whole Quade incident, there has to be more to the story. In any case Lucas and Lance are not bad signings but it does have that feeling of “We need let’s patch some holes quickly”
I am not a Reds supporter however I am hoping the Reds do well for Aus Rugby’s sake but geez they are making things tough for supporters
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:50pm
Jacko said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:50pm | ! Report
Any chance they were waiting for money to be available??? Now that the half has signed elsewhere his $$ wont be under the cap
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:33pm
piru said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:33pm | ! Report
Yay now everybody has a piece!
Good opportunity for Lance there I think, I assume he’s to back up DP at 10.
I hope the Reds fans give him a go and don’t take out their annoyance on Cooper’s dismissal on him.
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:03pm
Dave_S said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:03pm | ! Report
No I think it’s going to be huge sighs of relief all around.
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:36pm
Hoy said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:36pm | ! Report
Like they are putting the 2011 team back together… only leaving the key piece off the field…
I can’t see any upside in Lucas and Lance coming back really… experience I guess, but not anything above solid players.
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:06pm
Dave_S said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:06pm | ! Report
I agree about Lucas more than Lance – the latter will be pretty handy given the Reds’ weakness at 10 and 15. Lucas will at least provide decent bench value – Reds are very thin for talent even in the starting backline.
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:19pm
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:19pm | ! Report
9. Tuttle, 10. Lance, 11. Daugunu, `12. Paia’aua, 13. Kerevi, 14. Nabuli, 15. Stewart (or switch 10 and 15). I think that is a fairly solid SR level backline.
That being said, I would like to see Rhy’s idea of Paia’aua tried at 12 (even though I don’t think that it will suit him, I pray that it will), as that would also allow Kerevi to play 12.
9. Tuttle, 10. Paia’aua, 11. Daugunu, 12. Kerevi, 13. Perese, 14. Nabuli, 15. Lance
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:04pm
Dave_S said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:04pm | ! Report
I’d prefer to have Lance’s experience (and defence) at 10.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:15pm
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:15pm | ! Report
You reckon Fionn? Looks bloody ordinary to me. Tuttle is a decent footballer, but he’s a yard slower than a statue.
The Reds should be chasing Louwrens hard, assuming he can actually string some games together.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:27pm
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:27pm | ! Report
James, on second thought, you’re probably right.
I’d describe the Reds’ and the Waratahs’ backline as pretty equally ordinary. Waratahs have top class backline players in Beale and Folau, but also have significant defensive issues + Phipps.
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:13pm
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:13pm | ! Report
Definite upside.
Compared to Quade and Hunt it’s hard not to see them as a downside comparatively.
But a good last minute play to at least get some experience into the backline.
I’m kind of annoyed that the Reds have had things fall into place for them a bit here, despite their horrible management. We really don’t deserve to come into 2018 in decent shape.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:11pm
Dave_S said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:11pm | ! Report
TWAS I get your point about the Rds’ undeserved luck, but as an upside it could be a career boost for Lance (I’m guessing he was surplus as a 10/15 at the Rebs) and good for Aus rugby to keep him gainfully employed.
TBH I can’t temember much about Lucas other than that he was “handy”
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:24pm
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:24pm | ! Report
Apparently he wanted out at the Rebels. My understanding is that this is just a stopover on the way to Worcester for 2018/2019 also.
Interestingly Lance replaced an injured Lucas in the 2011 season at 15.
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:39pm
Paul D said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
Will we see QC released and head to Melbourne now? 😉
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:40pm
hello said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:40pm | ! Report
I had heard QC was going to the Auckland 🙂
January 22nd 2018 @ 2:00pm
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
I’d love for him to head to the Brumbies.
January 22nd 2018 @ 2:24pm
Ballymore Brumby said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
I believe the Brumbies line when the QC issue emerged late last year was “we’ve already done all our planning and buying, but we would have considered it if we knew earlier”. So not completely shut door at the conceptual level anyway. That’s what I read anyway.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:55pm
Jacko said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:55pm | ! Report
Quade’s a has-been…move on…most of you wanted Lance to be given a shot at no 10 for Aus last year and now he is a journeyman???
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:12pm
Dave_S said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:12pm | ! Report
A little surprised the Rebs released him. Perhaps signed him for more than they now want to pay?
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:14pm
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:14pm | ! Report
I think Jack Debreczeni coming back to Australia was a factor. They immediately signed him as a replacement.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:15pm
Dave_S said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:15pm | ! Report
Righto, didn’t know that.
A little surprised, I’d prefer Lance over JD.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:25pm
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:25pm | ! Report
Yeah I think I probably would too tbh.
The Rebels have a few talented young backs already.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:30pm
Fionn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:30pm | ! Report
Lance is clearly better than JD in mu opinion, and Lance is a first class goal-kicker.
That being said, Lance would probably have commanded a bigger salary, is very prone to injuries, is much older and I had thought had signalled he wanted to look at going to Europe longterm in the next couple of years.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:34pm
Train Without A Station said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:34pm | ! Report
Yeah I thought that too.
Interestingly, Debreczeni is a much more experienced Super Rugby starter than Lance.
Obviously Lance had his struggles for game time in Championship teams, but even last year he started 8/12 games he played, missing the rest through injury.
Debreczeni started 14 and 15 games in 2015 and 2016, both seasons more successful than last year for the Force.