Former champion rejoins Queensland Reds

The Queensland Reds have brought back a member of their 2011 title-winning team in Jono Lance for the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Lance began his career at the Reds in 2011 at fullback and made 21 appearances for the side over three years, including the 18-13 win over the Crusaders in the 2011 Super Rugby final.

He then spent two years at the Waratahs for 13 appearances before playing 18 matches over the last three years for the Western Force.

Lance originally signed with the Melbourne Rebels for the 2018 season, but they have granted him an immediate release from his contract to return to the Reds.

He looks set to be the replacement for Karmichael Hunt who was indefinitely stood down from all rugby activities late last year after being charged with drug possession.

He started at flyhalf for the Force in 2018, but will likely find himself in familiar territory at fullback again at the Reds.

“I spent a lot of time at Ballymore in the early stages of my career so it was a great feeling to be driving back through the gates again,” said Lance.

“I know the guys have been working hard in the pre-season so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens the next few weeks.

“It’s really exciting to get back and pull on the Reds jersey again.”