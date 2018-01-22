Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: BBL live scores, blog

It’s BBL time again, with a break in the ODI series between Australia and England, as the Melbourne Renegades host a red-hot Adelaide Strikers side. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:40pm (AEDT).

The Renegades need to win to stay in contention for BBL07 finals, while the Strikers can sure up a home semi with a victory tonight.

Adelaide are boosted by the returns of Alex Carey and Travis Head from international duty. Carey has been immense this season, top scoring for his team in their last three fixtures.

With the ball, Ben Laughlin, Rashid Khan and Michael Neser have been outstanding, while the quickest bowler in the competition, Billy Stanlake, is ruffling feathers through the middle.

As for the Renegades, they welcome back Cameron White from Australia commitments, but still don’t have the red-hot Aaron Finch at the top of the order.

Jake Weatherald has been good with the ball, and the Melburnians have a wealth of experience with one of the oldest rosters in the competition. Players like Tim Ludeman, Brad Hodge and the aforementioned White need to show all their class for the Renegades to keep their season alive.

Prediction

While both sides are getting players back from international duty, no Finch means no win for the Renegades.

Strikers in a canter.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm (AEDT).