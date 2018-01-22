 

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: BBL live scores, blog

Nick Kelland Roar Guru

By , 22 Jan 2018 Nick Kelland is a Roar Guru

    Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers

    Etihad Stadium, January 22, 2018

    Match 35 - KFC T20 Big Bash League 2017/2018

    		  
    Adelaide Strikers 1st Inn 5/173
    Melbourne Renegades 1st Inn 7/147
    Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Adelaide Strikers win by 26 runs
    Melbourne Renegades Over: 20.0  RR: 6.30
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    B.J. Hodge 30 18 0 2 166.67
    C.P. Tremain* 2 3 0 0 66.67
    Adelaide Strikers
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M.G. Neser 4.0 0 46 0 11.50
    B. Laughlin* 4.0 0 18 2 4.50
    Last Wicket: J.D. Wildermuth, 3 (c. Weatherald b. Laughlin) - 7/121

    It’s BBL time again, with a break in the ODI series between Australia and England, as the Melbourne Renegades host a red-hot Adelaide Strikers side. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:40pm (AEDT).

    The Renegades need to win to stay in contention for BBL07 finals, while the Strikers can sure up a home semi with a victory tonight.

    Adelaide are boosted by the returns of Alex Carey and Travis Head from international duty. Carey has been immense this season, top scoring for his team in their last three fixtures.

    With the ball, Ben Laughlin, Rashid Khan and Michael Neser have been outstanding, while the quickest bowler in the competition, Billy Stanlake, is ruffling feathers through the middle.

    As for the Renegades, they welcome back Cameron White from Australia commitments, but still don’t have the red-hot Aaron Finch at the top of the order.

    Jake Weatherald has been good with the ball, and the Melburnians have a wealth of experience with one of the oldest rosters in the competition. Players like Tim Ludeman, Brad Hodge and the aforementioned White need to show all their class for the Renegades to keep their season alive.

    Prediction
    While both sides are getting players back from international duty, no Finch means no win for the Renegades.

    Strikers in a canter.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm (AEDT).

      10:48pm
      10:48pm

      End Of Over 20:

      THE ADELAIDE STRIKERS HAVE SEWN UP A HOME FINAL WITH A CRUSHING 26 RUN DEFEAT OF THE MELBOURNE RENEGADES AT ETIHAD STADIUM

      REN 7/147

      End of, game over. Neser runs in to bowl the last set. Hodge does his best to make a game of it – pulling a full toss for six into the third tier, a four over cover, and another six over square leg. Maybe he should’ve batted higher – who knows.

      Regardless, the Strikers win, and win comfortably – they’ll roll on into a home semi.

      10:46pm
      10:46pm

      End Of Over 19:

      REN 7/130

      This game is fizzling out a bit, Laughlin bowling with good variation, but his last ball is a no-ball above the waist. Bowls Remain off the free hit, and they’ll get four off the stumps. That is properly bizarre.

      10:42pm
      10:42pm

      WICKET!

      J. Wildermuth 3 (5)

      REN 6/121

      Well it’s Laughlin and Weatherald again but not quite the same acrobatics. Laughlin bowls back of a length, and Weatherald swipes it straight to Weatherald on the fence who takes a simple catch.

      10:35pm
      10:35pm

      WICKET!

      K Pollard 18 (12)

      REN 6/111

      Well, that’s probably the game. Pollard tries to heave Laughlin over the fence for a maximum, but can only drag it square to Lehmann who takes a safe catch.

      10:33pm
      10:33pm

      End Of Over 16:

      REN 5/111

      Well, amidst me catching my breath there – Pollard hit Khan for 4, before Hodge plants him over midwicket for six. Still a heartbeat for the Renegades. Faint, but it’s there.

      10:32pm
      10:32pm

      WICKET!

      DJ Bravo 4 (3)

      REN 5/100

      Rashid Khan back into the attack – killer blow time for Head and the Strikers. As I type, Bravo swings for the skies, and can only get it as deep as LAUGHLIN! MY GOODNESS. He takes it running around to his left, and flings it backhanded falling over the rope to Weatherald running around who himself dives to take it. That is one of the most unbelievable things I’ve ever seen on a cricket field. Privileged and blessed!

    • 10:30pm
      10:30pm

      WOW

