No surprises expected in Test squad to tour South Africa

Australia’s selection gambles paid off in this summer’s Ashes victory but less surprises are expected when the squad for March’s Test tour of South Africa is announced on Monday.

Tim Paine, Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh were all surprise call-ups into the Australian squad for the Ashes series, amid much controversy and debate in November.

However, Paine and Marsh have now established themselves as integral members of the Australian team, and are certain selections for South Africa.

But question marks still surround Bancroft’s future in the side.

The 25-year-old West Australian opener was the only member of Australia’s top six not to crack triple figures in the 4-0 series victory, ending the five Tests with an average of just 25.33.

Despite that, he is expected to retain his spot in the squad for the four-Test series, after having since received the public backing of coach Darren Lehmann and captain Steve Smith.

Bancroft has also done his chances no harm since returning to the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers, notching up two half-centuries in three matches.

Queenslanders Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns are also in the running to be selected as a back-up opener if Bancroft fails early against South Africa’s dangerous pace attack, while South Australian Jake Weatherald could also be a bolter after a strong start to the Sheffield Shield season.

Australia’s only regular mid-Ashes call-up, Mitch Marsh, is also now a certain pick after he became the last man to prove the selectors right in the Ashes.

A heavily debated inclusion before the Perth Test, Marsh finished the Test series with two centuries and an average of 106.66 and a platform to launch his red-ball career.

The man he replaced, Peter Handscomb, will also be hoping to be picked as a back-up batsman in the likely 15-man squad.

Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling quartet of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon pick themselves after they each snared 20 wickets in the Ashes series.

Jackson Bird appears the most likely to be selected as a back-up quick, however Chadd Sayers has previously been shown to be in the frame.

Selectors will also announce a squad for next month’s Twenty20 tri-series against England and New Zealand on Monday, expected to be made up largely of Big Bash League stars.