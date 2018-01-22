No surprises expected in Test squad to tour South Africa

Australia’s selection gambles paid off in this summer’s Ashes victory but less surprises are expected when the squad for March’s Test tour of South Africa is announced on Monday.
Tim Paine, Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh were all surprise call-ups into the Australian squad for the Ashes series, amid much controversy and debate in November.
However, Paine and Marsh have now established themselves as integral members of the Australian team, and are certain selections for South Africa.
But question marks still surround Bancroft’s future in the side.
The 25-year-old West Australian opener was the only member of Australia’s top six not to crack triple figures in the 4-0 series victory, ending the five Tests with an average of just 25.33.
Despite that, he is expected to retain his spot in the squad for the four-Test series, after having since received the public backing of coach Darren Lehmann and captain Steve Smith.
Bancroft has also done his chances no harm since returning to the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers, notching up two half-centuries in three matches.
Queenslanders Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns are also in the running to be selected as a back-up opener if Bancroft fails early against South Africa’s dangerous pace attack, while South Australian Jake Weatherald could also be a bolter after a strong start to the Sheffield Shield season.
Australia’s only regular mid-Ashes call-up, Mitch Marsh, is also now a certain pick after he became the last man to prove the selectors right in the Ashes.
A heavily debated inclusion before the Perth Test, Marsh finished the Test series with two centuries and an average of 106.66 and a platform to launch his red-ball career.
The man he replaced, Peter Handscomb, will also be hoping to be picked as a back-up batsman in the likely 15-man squad.
Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling quartet of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon pick themselves after they each snared 20 wickets in the Ashes series.
Jackson Bird appears the most likely to be selected as a back-up quick, however Chadd Sayers has previously been shown to be in the frame.
Selectors will also announce a squad for next month’s Twenty20 tri-series against England and New Zealand on Monday, expected to be made up largely of Big Bash League stars.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:48am
Brett McKay said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:48am | ! Report
Joe Burns isn’t in the running any more, he’s been ruled out for up to three months with the serious groin injury that brought him down last week…
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:01am
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Might save Bancroft’s bacon.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:55am
Bakkies said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
Can’t see Sayers going as he has been grade Cricket since the middle of December.
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:01am
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Huh? Sayers has been playing grade cricket since mid-December?
If he’s not playing BBL, what should he be doing?
January 22nd 2018 @ 10:24am
Bakkies said | January 22nd 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
How can you judge a test aspirant’s form on what he is doing at grade level? That’s why they should be playing First Class Cricket at this time of year.
January 22nd 2018 @ 10:36am
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
Yeah of course – but there isn’t any. Should he go across to NZ?
Or are you having a whinge at the scheduling?
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:15pm
Jermayn said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:15pm | ! Report
That is actually a very good point about going across to other places if not playing in the BBL.
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:53pm
Bakkies said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:53pm | ! Report
Renshaw is in the same situation. Saw something written the other day about him looking for a County deal.
Sayers should look at that to get some consistent first class Cricket.
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:04am
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
15 man squad?
Warner
Bancroft – no obvious alternative with Burns injured
Khawaja
Smith
SMarsh
MMarsh
Paine
Cummins
Starc
Lyon
Hazlewood
Maxwell
Agar
Bird
Sayers
That’s who I’d go with. Overall pretty uncontroversial. Maxwell is our next best batsman. Bancroft is our keeping backup. Agar spinning backup. 2 backup quicks. Sayers could do well over there on Philander friendly wickets.
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:17am
Paul said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
why would they take a spinning option when Lyon has not injury worries, the South African pitches are likely to favour the quicks and you can fly in a replacement in less than 24 hours?
The only position really up for grabs is opening, but there’s no-one to replace Bancroft if he fails?
January 22nd 2018 @ 10:37am
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
What if there is a last minute issue? Injury during warm up, gastro bug – people do get injured last minute.
Some of us are still scarred by McGrath treading on a ball in warm up.
January 22nd 2018 @ 2:11pm
Paul said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:11pm | ! Report
you did one better than me; at least you thought a spinner should go. Happy Holland’s got a run after his last couple of seasons
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:11pm
Bakkies said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
The pitches so far in the current test series have taken spin. They are playing differently.