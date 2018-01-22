Remembering how to play one-day

It is times like these when the temptation arises to draw a discreet veil over the very existence of the 50-over version of cricket.
It’s already well established that the in-between format is the game’s least fashionable: just as sprinters become superstars and marathon runners inspire awe while the 800m fails to arouse any reaction in anyone, so does the ODI sit frumpily between the epic battlefield of the Test match and the all-ages rave of T20.
In a nutshell, ODIs are easy to ignore, and with Australia at one of its lowest ebbs in the format, it’s tempting to do just that. It would be such a relief to declare that the world has moved on from the outdated and obsolete 50-over game, and the Australian team has done the same, concentrating on building capacity in the important versions, so that defeat in this series means less than nothing. Just a way to pass an idle few afternoons, for our beloved national side, focused as they are on the big issues.
But how can we, as Australians, take this approach in good conscience? Fifty-over cricket is an inseparable part of the Australian cricketing character. There was a time when the shorter form seemed to be a sloughing off of the dead skin of tradition, but now it’s undeniable that, for Australian cricket fans, ODIs carry a proud tradition of their own that none of us can renounce if we are to stay true to the noble history of our nation.
It’s the proud history that makes a trough like the one Steve Smith’s team is currently experiencing so galling – if, in the wake of the Warne-McGrath-Gilchrist era, the experience of watching the Test team lose came as a shock to the system, an inept Australian one-day side feels like some kind of violation of divine law.
After all, are we not the nation that has five World Cups to its credit, where no other has more than two? Are we not the nation that ushered in the pyjama game in the first place with World Series Cricket? Are we not the nation that brought the world Dean Jones and Adam Gilchrist and Michael Bevan and Andrew Symonds and Anthony Stuart?
The one-day game courses through the veins of our cricketing corpus, and it would be a crying shame if Australia’s cricketing self-image lost that part forever entwined with the ODI.
But we seem at risk of that happening, and from observation of the first three disastrous matches of the current series, the only explanation available seems to be this: Australia has forgotten how to play one-day cricket.
It’s not necessarily difficult to understand. Steve Smith was, after all, consumed body and soul by the desire to regain the Ashes. He committed himself unstintingly to the task of not only winning the Test series, but placing himself at the vanguard. He bent the series to his will, by bending himself to the needs of Test cricket. One way or another, all of his charges did: Dave Warner was disciplined and circumspect; Pat Cummins was hostile; Mitch Marsh displayed a maturity few thought within his character.
But what if Smith, and his loyal band, gave themselves so utterly to the Ashes cause, that the rhythms and instincts of the shorter game have been pushed to an inaccessible recess of the psyche? Watching the Australians at work in those first three games has been to observe a group of men puzzled by the job in front of them and bewildered by how swiftly and how easily their opponents have breezed by them.
The England team have played like men liberated; Australia has looked like an ageing gunfighter trying to remember which side the holster’s on.
Certain selections may not have helped. Cameron White has carried out his primary function – that of putting Glenn Maxwell in his place – beautifully. The secondary function of actually playing cricket? Not so well. The absence of spin options in the team has hurt.
But even those who have an undeniable claim on their places in the team have been struggling to make sense of the format that delivers neither urns nor IPL contracts. Warner is a lost boy waiting for muscle memory to kick in. Cummins bowled with fire and vigour and completely forgot that the death overs are a different game, allowing Jos Buttler to smear him over the SCG turf. Mitchell Starc has picked up wickets but also served up delicious treats to batsmen’s hitting zones.
And Smith himself… where the Test batsman was all certainty and steely resolve, the same man in yellow and green is drowning in hesitation and choking on the endless self-admonitions every time another shot fails unerringly to find a gap. He is driven by the urge to dominate, but here he has been dominated, and England’s 50-over attack is a lock he can’t find a key to.
The situation is not terminal. A loss in a domestic five-match series is not calamity. The only prize of lasting importance that the one-day format offers is the World Cup, and there is plenty of time for Australia to regain its lost senses by then.
That process must start with the recognition of the game they are playing. It’s not a Test match. It’s not the BBL. It’s a 50-over one-day international, and it’s a game at whose pinnacle Australia belongs.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:34am
Geoff Schaefer said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
It seems to me that one day cricket was developed like many sports to appeal to a predomiantly younger audience who were either time poor or not interested in a game played over five days, with a result still not guaranteed. T20 has become the next phase of that development. I suspect the average cricket fan doesn’t really care about 50 over cricket and probably the players as well. I would also suspect that most young cricketers either aspire to play test cricket for Australia or T20 where the cash is. We have been inundated this season with too much cricket and the crowds are reflecting that. It served its purpose, let it die a natural death. As Richie Benaud used to say, sometimes less is more…
January 22nd 2018 @ 9:30am
Paul said | January 22nd 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
Geoff, the game that will die a death is T20. This is not a game but a gimmick and as is the case with all gimmicks, it has a limited shelf life. People are switching off, both on TV and at the grounds and the standard of play has declined noticeably in recent seasons. The cash will move on as people switch off
CA has made a conscious decision to put ODIs on a back burner within Australia by hosting a frantic tournament early in the season that does nothing to either promote the game or develop specialist ODI skills.
Other nations aren’t taking this approach, only us, so CA are primarily to blame for the decline in ODI cricket across the board.
January 22nd 2018 @ 10:08am
Snert Underpant said | January 22nd 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report
Not so sure Paul. World Series Cricket was called a gimmick too. Most sports are looking at abbreviated forms of their games, even AFL which essentially hasn’t modified its game ever. I think that any game that takes a whole day to play is on the way out. Even traditional shorter games like soccer and rugby league are seeing dropping attendances. Going to a live event these days in the cities is getting more difficult and more expensive. Plus people have more recreational choices than ever before. I think most sports administrators have or will embrace the idea that it has to be able to be easily packaged for TV and hence advertising revenue, as evidenced with the AFL’s broadcasting rights deals. Unfortunately, with that seems to come this obsession with non stop action and constant noise, music, quizzes, games within games, rather than an appreciation for the game itself. I hope I’m wrong, but I don”t think I am…
January 22nd 2018 @ 12:26pm
pformagg said | January 22nd 2018 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
Yeah no. T20 is the biggest cricket market. It is only going to get bigger. ODI needs to drop to 3 Match events, and increase T20 games.
January 22nd 2018 @ 8:55am
Basil said | January 22nd 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
The irony is now the domestic 50 comp has been moved to a pre-season type circus to open up a window for an expanded BBL, we are now seeing the fruits of that neglect at International level.Yet, Australia is still rubbish at International T20’s. Lose, lose.
January 22nd 2018 @ 11:35am
mark said | January 22nd 2018 @ 11:35am | ! Report
800m is the second best event in any sport, in my opinion. I love 800m, so that makes 1 person!
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:29pm
Gecko said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
800m is great to watch, and has stood the test of time.
January 22nd 2018 @ 6:00pm
Mick Jeffrey said | January 22nd 2018 @ 6:00pm | ! Report
I’m personally a 1500 man myself…..
As for this game, the fact that nobody has played this format for a number of months is hurting us. With the last games played played in October who knows what the best side is?
As for the skipper, a 5-0 series loss (which is on the cards) equates in my mind to missing the tri series finals. When that happened after 96/97 the careers in coloured clothing of captain Mark Taylor was basically ended (the only reason why he played another 5 ODIs was partially because Healy got suspended in South Africa, partially because the ACB as it was known then elected only to use the 17 man Ashes squad for the ODIs in England in 1997). When we missed the finals in 2002/2003 the career in colours of skipper Steve Waugh was ended. Both times in the lead ins to World Cups new skippers and teams were appointed and we won both times. Does this mean Steve Smith could be gone from the ODI team is England win 5-0 with a World Cup on the horizon?
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:48pm
Dianne Andrews said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
Maybe I’m too old school. After the (mostly) well disciplined and well structured test matches, I’m finding these ODI’s very hard to watch. Don’t get the selectors choices, the logic of some of the skippers decisions and was very frustrated by the way most batsmen allowed the English bowlers to dominate. Their bowling was good, but not enough batsmen stood up to them. Your observation Ben about forgetting how to play this format is spot on, good read.