Kurt Tippett retires from Sydney Swans, effective immediately

Sydney Swans’ Kurt Tippett has retired from the AFL effective immediately due to persistent injury concerns.

Tippett has battled a number of injury problems in recent years and according to the Swans website “the length of his recovery and doubts about being able to get back to his best, led to his decision to retire.”

He played 74 matches for Sydney after joining the club at the end of the 2012 season, having previously played with the Adelaide Crows.

In total Tippett played 178 AFL games and kicked 325 goals, winning leading goalkicker awards at Adelaide in 2010 and Sydney in 2013.

However his best season came in 2009 when he kicked 55 goals for the Crows.

He played in a preliminary final with Adelaide in 2012 and played in two losing grand finals with the Swans in 2014 and 2016.

“It’s really tough to leave a game and a club which I really love, but the reality is that my body isn’t going to stand up to the rigors of professional football. As I’ve found out in the past 18 months or so, it’s impossible to play at the level you want without being fully fit,” Tippett said.

“I want to thank the Swans and also the Crows for the opportunity to fulfil my dream to play and compete in the AFL. I would also like to thank my teammates and coaches, particularly John Longmire and Neil Craig, and the fans and supporters of our great game.

“Last but not least I would like to thank my family and friends for their love and support over my career. As sad as I am that I won’t play at this level again, I look forward to transitioning into the next phase of my life.”

Tippett’s decision to join the Swans on a big-money contract at the end of 2012 was one of the more controversial episodes in the AFL in recent years, as it led to a revelation that he had been paid outside the salary cap in his time at Adelaide.

As a result Adelaide lost two years worth of first and second round draft picks and Tippett was deregistered, meaning they were not able to gain any compensation for his departure in a trade.

Despite ostensibly leaving the Crows due to homesickness for Queensland, he accepted a lucrative offer to join the then-reigning-premiers, landing at the Swans via the pre-season draft.

However, he was banned from playing for the first half of the 2013 season due to his role in the salary cap breaches that had taken place.

Ironically the half-season he did play in 2013 was arguably his best football, kicking a career-high average of nearly three goals per game across 12 appearances.

Unfortunately that proved to be the peak of Tippett’s Sydney career as the arrival of Lance Franklin at the club at the end of 2013, combined persistent injury trouble, curtailed his form.

He eventually settled into a new ruck-forward role and enjoyed a strong first half of the 2016 season before a hamstring injury ruined the latter half of his year.

His 2017 was a tale of frustration, battling to stay fit and in the senior side. He played six games in the NEAFL and was dropped from the senior side on the eve of finals.

“Kurt has played some key roles for us but has been very unlucky with injury, which is a real shame, because when he’s out on the field he’s been a great competitor,” Sydney Swans coach John Longmire said.

“It takes courage to admit when your body isn’t up to playing at the level you want, because players love nothing more than to be out there with their teammates competing each week.

“Kurt has considered what’s best for the club and his teammates when making this decision, and he departs with our full support.”