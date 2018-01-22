Kurt Tippett retires from Sydney Swans, effective immediately

Sydney Swans’ Kurt Tippett has retired from the AFL effective immediately due to persistent injury concerns.
Tippett has battled a number of injury problems in recent years and according to the Swans website “the length of his recovery and doubts about being able to get back to his best, led to his decision to retire.”
He played 74 matches for Sydney after joining the club at the end of the 2012 season, having previously played with the Adelaide Crows.
In total Tippett played 178 AFL games and kicked 325 goals, winning leading goalkicker awards at Adelaide in 2010 and Sydney in 2013.
However his best season came in 2009 when he kicked 55 goals for the Crows.
He played in a preliminary final with Adelaide in 2012 and played in two losing grand finals with the Swans in 2014 and 2016.
“It’s really tough to leave a game and a club which I really love, but the reality is that my body isn’t going to stand up to the rigors of professional football. As I’ve found out in the past 18 months or so, it’s impossible to play at the level you want without being fully fit,” Tippett said.
“I want to thank the Swans and also the Crows for the opportunity to fulfil my dream to play and compete in the AFL. I would also like to thank my teammates and coaches, particularly John Longmire and Neil Craig, and the fans and supporters of our great game.
“Last but not least I would like to thank my family and friends for their love and support over my career. As sad as I am that I won’t play at this level again, I look forward to transitioning into the next phase of my life.”
Tippett’s decision to join the Swans on a big-money contract at the end of 2012 was one of the more controversial episodes in the AFL in recent years, as it led to a revelation that he had been paid outside the salary cap in his time at Adelaide.
As a result Adelaide lost two years worth of first and second round draft picks and Tippett was deregistered, meaning they were not able to gain any compensation for his departure in a trade.
Despite ostensibly leaving the Crows due to homesickness for Queensland, he accepted a lucrative offer to join the then-reigning-premiers, landing at the Swans via the pre-season draft.
However, he was banned from playing for the first half of the 2013 season due to his role in the salary cap breaches that had taken place.
Ironically the half-season he did play in 2013 was arguably his best football, kicking a career-high average of nearly three goals per game across 12 appearances.
Unfortunately that proved to be the peak of Tippett’s Sydney career as the arrival of Lance Franklin at the club at the end of 2013, combined persistent injury trouble, curtailed his form.
He eventually settled into a new ruck-forward role and enjoyed a strong first half of the 2016 season before a hamstring injury ruined the latter half of his year.
His 2017 was a tale of frustration, battling to stay fit and in the senior side. He played six games in the NEAFL and was dropped from the senior side on the eve of finals.
“Kurt has played some key roles for us but has been very unlucky with injury, which is a real shame, because when he’s out on the field he’s been a great competitor,” Sydney Swans coach John Longmire said.
“It takes courage to admit when your body isn’t up to playing at the level you want, because players love nothing more than to be out there with their teammates competing each week.
“Kurt has considered what’s best for the club and his teammates when making this decision, and he departs with our full support.”
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:16pm
AdelaideDocker said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:16pm | ! Report
It’s official. Injury fatigue the blame, from what it seems.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:27pm
Cat said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:27pm | ! Report
Bet Swans list managers would have liked to know this before lists were finalised.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:45pm
Karlo Tychsen said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:45pm | ! Report
I doubt this hasn’t come, in part, from the list management.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:31pm
Alicesprings said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:31pm | ! Report
Well someone has some salary cap room now don’t they!
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:35pm
Birdman said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:35pm | ! Report
apparently not.
Tippet’s contracted salary for the next 2 years stays in Sydney’s cap even if Tippett takes a smaller payout.
Same deal as Vickery at Hawthorn.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:00pm
Rick Disnick said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:00pm | ! Report
He probably had a heavily front-loaded contract.
Performance bonuses would have also been significant, I’m guessing, which can now be used elsewhere in the Swans salary cap management.
Saying that: he was one gigantic waste of money…. literally.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:58pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:58pm | ! Report
Was always a strange signing by the Swans. They got it right getting Buddy but this was a monumental failure from the swans recruitment team.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:12pm
justif01 said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:12pm | ! Report
Does this mean his salary is still included in the Swans cap for the rest of his contract duration or does that only apply to free agents like Ty Vickery at Hawthorn? Similarly is this situation like Shane Mumfords at GWS in that being contracted beyond the current year and the player retires early due to injury?
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:15pm
Kiama Chris said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:15pm | ! Report
A lot of people have been down on Tippo but IMO that’s unfair. I attend every home game and final and I’ve never seen him do any less than his best.
Someone offers you a bucket of money and you say “no”? I don’t think so.
When Tippo was recruited Buddy wasn’t even thought to be available. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
Good luck to Tippo in life after footy.
Need a new ressies ruck!
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:21pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:21pm | ! Report
Come off it Chris we aren’t bagging the huge unit but this will go down in history as one of the worst recruiting decisions since Collingwood recruited Allan Edwards! Just admit it!
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:54pm
Aligee said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:54pm | ! Report
Gary Shaw from QLD cost the Pies about $300,000 in the 1980’s, no one had ever heard of him before that, Collingwood was convinced it needed a rover to win the flag and Shaw was it.
Don’t confuse with Tony, Ray or Neviille, no relation.
Shaws transfer fee was worth about 6 standard suburban houses back them and if we used Collingwood houses about 20 in the 1980’s. 🙂