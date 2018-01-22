Why Germany are favourites for Russia 2018

In a World Cup year, form and injuries take on added significance. As we look ahead to Russia 2018, reigning champions Germany still look the goods.

It’s easy to default to the current holders as favourites, but only two teams in history have ever gone back-to-back: Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62). Here are four reasons why Die Mannschaft could be next.

World-class between the sticks

Though Manuel Neuer remains sidelined until the end of January, Germany’s No.1 will have plenty of game time to get in shape before the World Cup begins.

The Bayern stopper is widely considered to be the best goalkeeper of this generation and would be crucial to Germany’s chances in Russia.

That said, coach Joachim Löw has brilliant backup options in Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen, Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno and PSG’s Kevin Trapp.

The defending champs are all sorted in the goalkeeping department.

Solid backline

There are no doubts that Löw has one of the best defensive lines at the moment. Conceding just four goals in ten qualifiers, Germany’s defence comprises a blend of experience with exciting young talents.

Big names such as Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Shkodran Mustafi are complemented by promising youngsters – Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle, Hertha BSC’s Marvin Plattenhardt and Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger. Strong defence goes a long way in knockout football.

Experience in midfield

Germany’s attacking quality in midfield was underlined in 2014 when 14 of their 18 goals in Brazil were scored by midfielders. Historically, the Germans have focused on movement and efficiency, placing emphasis on retaining possession and passing with purpose.

The current squad consists of players like Mesut Özil, Thomas Müller, Julian Draxler, Emre Can and Sami Khedira – players who pose a goalscoring threat, as well as being technically gifted.

Exciting attacking prospects

Miroslav Klose rewrote history books after scoring his 16th World Cup goal against Brazil in 2014. Soon after his retirement, Germany had a big void to fill in attack.

This proved a hurdle in Euro 2016 as they were knocked out of the competition by bitter rivals France in the semis.

A year later, Löw took a young developmental team to Russia for the Confederations Cup. Despite their inexperience, they won the tournament, beating Chile 1-0 in the final.

It was pleasing to witness the attacking quality in absence of big names. Players like Leroy Sane, Sandro Wagner, Timo Werner all delivered on the big stage. Experienced stars like Mario Gomez and Mario Götze add depth to the attacking options, but the younger brigade coming through makes Germany a perfectly balanced side going to Russia.

Who’s your pick to lift the trophy in Russia?