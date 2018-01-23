A new Warne? The Aussie leg-spinner who has the cricket world talking

Lloyd Pope has bowled Australia to an incredible victory over England at the Under 19 Cricket World Cup in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Australia was knocked over by the English in 34 overs and needed to defend their modest total of 127.

It turned out to be Pope’s heroics which won Australia the quarter-final. The leg-spinner exploded before lunch, taking five wickets, before adding another three to seal the victory.

The 18-year-old leg-spinner was introduced into the bowling attack with England charging out to 0 for 29.

Pope took two wickets on back-to-back deliveries in the eighth over, firstly having Liam Banks stumped, before castling English skipper Harry Brook with a perfectly-bowled wrong ‘un.

Pope then bowled Will Jacks to make the score 3 for 51.

Perhaps Pope’s biggest wicket was English opener Tom Banton, who had raced to 58. Pope took his fifth wicket two overs later in Fin Trenouth, as the teams broke for lunch, with England needing 49 runs to win.

After lunch, Param Uppal dismissed Euan Woods for eight runs to put even more pressure on England. Tom Scriven was then run out to leave England on 7/82.

Pope took his sixth wicket in the next over to put England in deep trouble at 8/84. Pope began his tenth over with England on 8/96, taking the scalps of Ethan Bamber and Dillon Pennington to take his wicket haul to eight and eliminate England.

The top run scorers were Jason Sangha of Australia and Tom Banton of England, who both scored 58.

Australia finished the group stage second in their group behind the undefeated Indian team. India beat Australia in their opening match by 100 runs, before Australia bounced back to dominate both Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Australia defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets, followed by a thrashing of PNG by 311 runs.