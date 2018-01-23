A new Warne? The Aussie leg-spinner who has the cricket world talking

Lloyd Pope has bowled Australia to an incredible victory over England at the Under 19 Cricket World Cup in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Australia was knocked over by the English in 34 overs and needed to defend their modest total of 127.
It turned out to be Pope’s heroics which won Australia the quarter-final. The leg-spinner exploded before lunch, taking five wickets, before adding another three to seal the victory.
The 18-year-old leg-spinner was introduced into the bowling attack with England charging out to 0 for 29.
Pope took two wickets on back-to-back deliveries in the eighth over, firstly having Liam Banks stumped, before castling English skipper Harry Brook with a perfectly-bowled wrong ‘un.
Pope then bowled Will Jacks to make the score 3 for 51.
Perhaps Pope’s biggest wicket was English opener Tom Banton, who had raced to 58. Pope took his fifth wicket two overs later in Fin Trenouth, as the teams broke for lunch, with England needing 49 runs to win.
After lunch, Param Uppal dismissed Euan Woods for eight runs to put even more pressure on England. Tom Scriven was then run out to leave England on 7/82.
Pope took his sixth wicket in the next over to put England in deep trouble at 8/84. Pope began his tenth over with England on 8/96, taking the scalps of Ethan Bamber and Dillon Pennington to take his wicket haul to eight and eliminate England.
The top run scorers were Jason Sangha of Australia and Tom Banton of England, who both scored 58.
Australia finished the group stage second in their group behind the undefeated Indian team. India beat Australia in their opening match by 100 runs, before Australia bounced back to dominate both Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.
Australia defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets, followed by a thrashing of PNG by 311 runs.
January 23rd 2018 @ 2:05pm
jameswm said | January 23rd 2018 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
Any footage guys?
Impressive…
January 23rd 2018 @ 3:00pm
JamesH said | January 23rd 2018 @ 3:00pm | ! Report
Yep, the video at the top of the page. The kid gives it a rip, especially his googly.
January 23rd 2018 @ 3:02pm
Linphoma said | January 23rd 2018 @ 3:02pm | ! Report
Click on the footage James. Mate I have a stirring in my nether regions…. And he’s a ranga! Some of those dismissals remind one of c Taylor b Warne, he dusts right and left handers with aplomb, I’d love to see the leadups to these dismissals, if he has any tradecraft in setting up his victims.
January 23rd 2018 @ 2:44pm
Jak said | January 23rd 2018 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
Whats this? England failing at a world cup?
January 23rd 2018 @ 3:05pm
JamesH said | January 23rd 2018 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
Ugh, can we stop with the whole ‘new Warne’ nonsense? We already killed a generation of spinners by wanting them to be the next Warne.
On topic: it’s always fun to watch a leggie rip through the poms. Great to see how attacking he is with his flight, lines and lengths.
January 23rd 2018 @ 4:02pm
Linphoma said | January 23rd 2018 @ 4:02pm | ! Report
Yes James, agreed.
No Warney, if he makes a career of it this Lloyd Pope will be His Eminence.
January 23rd 2018 @ 3:47pm
Ouch said | January 23rd 2018 @ 3:47pm | ! Report
He looks really good. The Poms looked all at sea against him.
January 23rd 2018 @ 3:56pm
Kangajets said | January 23rd 2018 @ 3:56pm | ! Report
Well that was impressive.
January 23rd 2018 @ 3:59pm
Mitch said | January 23rd 2018 @ 3:59pm | ! Report
He looks great should replace Zampa.