Caroline Wozniacki vs Carla Suarez Navarro: Australian Open women’s quarter-final live scores

World No.2 Caroline Wozniacki will look to continue her charge towards the top spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals against Carla Suarez Navarro. Join The Roar for live scores from around 9pm (AEDT).

Wozniacki will have plenty of motivation as she heads into this match, with the World No.1 rank in striking distance. Wozniacki could return to the top for the first time in six years if she reaches the semi-finals, and a number of other results go her way.

The 27-year-old has had a strong tournament thus far, save from her near-elimination in the second round of the tournament against Jana Fett. Wozniacki will be coming into her match against Suarez Navarro very fresh, after destroying Magdalena Rybarkiova in just 63 minutes in their fourth-round clash.

After what has been a pretty comfortable run for Wozniacki through the tournament to this point, the Dane has dropped just one set in total. The lack of fatigue has set her up for this clash well, as she looks to remain in the hunt for her first-ever Grand Slam title.

Suarez Navarro, the World No.39 entered the Australian Open unseeded and has had her hands full, being taken to three sets in all of her matches apart from the first-round. With her advance to this year’s quarter-finals, she equals her career-best record at the tournament, having appeared in the quarter-finals in Melbourne twice before.

She became the first player through to the quarter-finals, after surviving a huge fourth-round scare against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit. The match, which lasted two hours and 17 minutes, will mean Suarez Navarro heads into her showdown with Wozniacki as the more fatigued player.

Wozniacki and Suarez Navarro have faced each other twice before, with one win apiece. Both matches have gone to three sets, and as we enter the latter stages of this tournament, it won’t be all that surprising to see the same result.

With a spot in the final four at stake, Wozniacki and Suarez Navarro are sure to put on one of the best matches of the tournament so far.

Elise Mertens and Elina Svitolina will be watching this match closely, as their match at 1pm will preface the Wozniacki-Suarez Navarro showdown, the winners set to play on Thursday in the semi-finals.

Prediction

Woznaicki’s strong run through the tournament should continue against Suarez Navarro, although the Spaniard is a gutsy competitor. Suarez Navarro has had to play far more tennis than Wozniacki over the past week, and that may catch up to her.

Wozniacki in straight sets.

Make sure to join us at The Roar for live scores of this quarter-final clash from 9pm (AEDT), and be sure to leave a comment below.