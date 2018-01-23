Chadd Sayers deserves better than his South African snub

With his latest omission from the Test squad to tour South Africa, Chadd Sayers looks set to join the list of players to have dominated the Sheffield Shield without receiving their baggy green dues.
Only two players have produced more prolific Shield seasons with the ball than Sayers’ 62-wicket effort in 2016-17. His wicket-taking feats haven’t been as impressive in the current season, but 17 scalps at 25 is hardly a poor return from four matches.
Those figures should have assured him of a place on the plane to South Africa although, as Sayers himself admitted yesterday, the likelihood of him playing was pretty low.
Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are as good a pace trio as you’ll find in the Test arena at the moment (although those credentials will be sorely tested by their South African counterparts in March and April) and there can be few complaints about Jackson Bird’s current standing as the next-best Australian quick.
Bird is, after all, the leading Sheffield Shield wicket-taker this season, and it would be an unfairly harsh critic who demotes him based on one wicketless performance on an MCG pitch so lifeless it now stands as the worst to have Test cricket played on it in Australia.
There’s still a compelling case to bring Sayers to South Africa in spite of that.
He’d be a better replacement for any of the other quicks should two of them be hit by the injury bug. While the three first-choice pacemen were blessed with an unusually clean bill of health over the Ashes, all have had injury problems in the past, particularly Cummins and Starc.
It’s a predicament we’d prefer not to consider, but it’s hardly the most unlikely of scenarios, and one which should be planned for.
Assuming those two injuries don’t eventuate, Jhye Richardson’s selection does, admittedly, make a bit of sense. With little chance of playing behind the four other quicks, and at just 21 years old, he’s there to learn and develop. For one of the most exciting young prospects in the country, that’s a relatively logical argument. (That said, there’s another equally logical one which states he’d learn just as much by, you know, actually playing cricket for Western Australia instead of running the drinks in South Africa).
At any rate, there’s no excuse for the selectors not having the courtesy to call Sayers and let him know of his omission, leaving him to instead find out the news via social media.
Overlooking a player whose credentials and bowling style suggest he’d prosper on South African pitches is one thing. Trevor Hohns and the rest of the selectors have plenty of credits in the bank after the Ashes, and they’re never going to be able to pick a squad which makes everyone happy. So be it.
But not having the decency to call that player, who was included in the squad for the first two Tests of the summer, is rubbish form.
Sayers was rightfully disappointed yesterday, telling 5AA that not being told over the phone was “hard to take.”
“I’d like to know where I stand in Cricket Australia’s eyes and where I can get in their side…
“I’m just disappointed and just want some clarity.”
He’s not alone – plenty of Australian fans would be keen to hear what more he had to do to be picked.
Sayers will no doubt come into the South Australian Shield side when the competition resumes and take a stack of wickets, in the process confirming he’s probably a bit too good for the first-class batsmen he’s so regularly pitted against, only to probably be overlooked when the next Test tour comes around.
The least he can hope for is to be told by Trevor, not Twitter, next time.
Bakkies said | January 23rd 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
Don’t expect a call. Dean Jones famously said that he found out if he was selected on the news or listening to the radio.
January 23rd 2018 @ 11:53am
Jordan c said | January 23rd 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
It’s a joke and or a boy’s club, disgusting treatment of Sayers and Maxwell, reminiscent of Martyn, Jaques, Clark, Maxwell, Katich, Cowan.
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:10pm
Ouch said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
Yep and don’t forget Brad Hodge, probably the worst treated Oz player of recent times.
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:29pm
Bakkies said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
Clark finished with 94 wickets at 23 from 24 tests I am still wondering why he was dropped then never played another test.
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:35pm
George said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Sure is. Boof loves a boys’ club and one-dimensional tactics
January 23rd 2018 @ 4:20pm
Marshall said | January 23rd 2018 @ 4:20pm | ! Report
Jaques played when the team was so strong with batting, just unlucky. Ditto Marto and he wasn’t ready until later and played stacks of tests did well. Clark ditto, great bowlers (Mcgrath, Dizzy, Lee) ahead of him but did well when he got a chance later like Ryan Harris. Katich got stiffed late in his career due to Clarkey and Cowan got a decent run and lets be honest wasn’t up to task.
January 23rd 2018 @ 5:29pm
Bakkies said | January 23rd 2018 @ 5:29pm | ! Report
Jaques averaged 50, got injured and Watto took his spot with an average in the mid to late 30s. The big guns apart from Ponting had retired.
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:04pm
Rellum said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
The selectors really did a number on him. It shows you need to be playing the BBL during this time of year if you want to make the Test team. If you are not playing the BBL you are out of sight out of mind. To not call him after dropping him is pretty pathetic.
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:11pm
Kris said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
Why should the selectors call him? He wasn’t in the squad in Sydney. On that logic the selectors have to call every Shield player and let them know they didn’t make the squad.
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:19pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
Of course I’m not saying call every Shield player. I’m saying call a player whose last Shield season is right up there with the best of all time and who has been picked in the squad this summer.
January 23rd 2018 @ 3:51pm
Christo the Daddyo said | January 23rd 2018 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
But by your own admission his current season is down a bit. Not bad, but not beating down the door. I agree with Kris – you call the ones selected and maybe if there was anyone who was in the team but who has been dropped. But if you call the ‘almosts’, then you get into grey areas about who is an ‘almost’ and who isn’t.
I’m a bit disappointed he’s expressed his frustration with the selectors publicly. Smacks of entitlement to me.
January 23rd 2018 @ 1:42pm
Cantab said | January 23rd 2018 @ 1:42pm | ! Report
They should call anyone who was being close to being in the squad – if they want to be a good employer.
January 23rd 2018 @ 2:09pm
JamesH said | January 23rd 2018 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
Probably too busy. Pulling names out of hats and coming up with explanations after the fact to satisfy the media is a lot of hard work.
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:15pm
Perry Bridge said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
The ‘speed gun’ driven selection mentality – were it applied retrospectively – then Terry Alderman would never have got a gig.
Guys like Flem and Pistol got shafted on tours of England – so too of course Sidds – so, for 2019 tour to England let’s hope at least that Sayers gets selected and plays all the tests because, over and over our selectors seem certain that our pace bowlers will blast through the English in their conditions and time and again we get proven wrong.
All that said – re South Africa – I’d prefer the Vics get to retain Holland and Sayers getting the trip instead would’ve been preferred!!! (in any race – always back self interest).
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:19pm
Bakkies said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
I said on another article that Sayers needs to play County Cricket and pick up bags. That will make a point to the selectors not go on radio
January 23rd 2018 @ 1:53pm
Paul D said | January 23rd 2018 @ 1:53pm | ! Report
100% agreed there Perry, they aren’t looking any further than his speed gun readings
Watch them leave him at home for England 2019 too
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:16pm
Bob said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
If he can keep up his form until the next ashes in England he will get a game for sure
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:37pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:37pm | ! Report
Not sure about that. Partly because Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins will be firmly entrenched in the side then (injuries permitting) and partly because, as Josh has said, he’s going to be getting on in terms of age by then.
January 23rd 2018 @ 12:38pm
George said | January 23rd 2018 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
I doubt it. The brains trust doesn’t learn.