Grigor Dimitrov vs Kyle Edmund: Australian Open men’s quarter-final live scores, blog

It’s David versus Goliath when the unseeded Kyle Edmund makes his grand slam quarter-final debut against world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov in a bid to make the last four at the Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 2.30pm (AEDT).
Fresh off a breakout 2017 which kicked off with a maiden semi-final berth at Melbourne Park and culminated with victory at the ATP World Tour Finals, Dimitrov has come a long way from the youngster known more for who he was dating off the court than what he was doing on it.
Once known as “Baby Fed” due to the similarities between his own game and that of Roger Federer, the Bulgarian has emerged as the man most likely to take over from the oligopoly that has seen Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Federer himself dominate men’s tennis in the past decade.
A pair of unconvincing wins over qualifier Mackenzie McDonald and 30th seed Andrey Rublev saw him through to the fourth round, where some brilliant serving and sensational defence gave him the edge over the enigmatic Nick Kyrgios in a timely return to form for the 26-year-old.
In a tournament marked by upsets aplenty, however, he can ill-afford to rest at ease and cruise through to a second straight semi-final berth at the Australian Open. His opponent, world No.49 Kyle Edmund, is playing the tournament of his life.
The South African-born Briton has reached the last eight at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career after a five-set win over 11th seed Kevin Anderson in the first round opened the draw for him.
A trio of victories followed over fellow unseeded hopefuls Denis Istomin, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andreas Seppi, seeing him through to a showdown with the third-ranked Dimitrov.
With Andy Murray’s hip injury ruling him out of the tournament, Edmund has had to fly the flag as the top-ranked British male, and his success has meant that for the ninth year in a row, the English have someone still in contention in the second week.
Despite Edmund’s sparkling form, this is still Dimitrov’s game to lose. The Brit has hardly put a foot wrong this tournament, but with the Bulgarian returning to his very best against Kyrgios, the gap in class could prove too much.
Dimitrov to win in three tight sets.
This will be the second time this year Dimitrov and Edmund have faced each other from across the net. The pair locked horns in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International, with Dimitrov emerging triumphant in three sets.
Can the world No.3 make it two wins from two over Edmund in 2018? Or has the Brit learnt enough from his defeat to cause another Australian Open boilover?
Tune into The Roar's live coverage of this first men's quarter-final from around 2.30pm (AEDT)
5:40pm
Tim Miller said | 5:40pm | ! Report
Well, that’s it from me for today. Kyle Edmund is through to the semi-finals with a four-set triumph over third seed Grigor Dimitrov. I’ll be back tomorrow for more semi-final action, but be sure to stick around for tonight’s matches! Salut!
5:39pm
Tim Miller said | 5:39pm | ! Report
Dimitrov didn’t look at his best, especially with his serve, but you can’t take anything away from Edmund here. He’s played the match of his life. He’s taken down the world No.3, a man who looked in such imposing form against Nick Kyrgios. He’s through to his first ever Grand Slam semi-final, and he’ll take on either Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic. And the way he’s playing, would you put it past him?
5:46pm
Michaelj said | 5:46pm | ! Report
Good for him and British tennis. One up on us for the poms.
5:37pm
Tim Miller said | 5:37pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH KYLE EDMUND
Kyle Edmund defeats Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
KYLE EDMUND IS THROUGH!
What a last point. Dimitrov throws everything at it, Kyle Edmund throws everything at him, sending him wide, sending him to both corners, and eventually, Dimitrov cracks! Sends a forehand long, as he’s done a few times today. It’s called out, Dimitrov challenges, but it’s long, and Kyle Edmund, yes, Kyle Edmund, is through to a Grand Slam semi-final!
5:36pm
Tim Miller said | 5:36pm | ! Report
Dimitrov takes the first point, a looping low slice that skids on Edmund, and he can only parry it long! 0-15
Dimitrov slicing everything now, until he gets a deep return from Edmund that he attacks with the forehand, but can only send it long! 15-15
And a double fault! A big one, too, as the pressure tells! Edmund’s second serve goes very long, and Dimitrov’s not gone just yet! 15-30
Dimitrov errs! A big error, and again the non-slice lets him down. He just keeps chipping away, until finally going for the forehand, but mistiming it badly and sending it long! 30-30
AN ACE! What a time for it, he roars in triumph, the crowd roars too, as a big serve down the T is too good for the world No.3! Match point. 40-30
AND HE’S GOT IT! But we have a challenge! Is this the match?
5:32pm
Tim Miller said | 5:32pm | ! Report
GAME EDMUND
Dimitrov 4-5 Edmund
KYLE EDMUND BREAKS, AND WILL SERVE FOR THE MATCH!
Dimitrov again comes up to the net, where he’s looked excellent so far today, but this time Edmund comes up with the goods as he nails a swinging winner past Dimitrov, who lets it go as it sails in! 0-15
But he gets it back, does the Bulgarian, with a powerful inside-out forehand winner that’s too good for the Brit. 15-15
Super from Edmund! He’s asking so many questions of Dimitrov, this time going down the line with a huge backhand, a lunging Dimitrov can only send the ball long! Another opening. 15-30
Dimitrov forces Edmund wide with a series of big winners, and then goes down the line! It’s close, it’s called in, Edmund challenges, and it’s out by a millimetre! Out by the tiniest fraction you’ll ever see. How huge is that? How huge is that? The crowd gasps, and here are two break points for Kyle Edmund to serve for the match! 15-40
Dimitrov saves one. Keeps his cool. A swinger down the T, and Edmund sends a strained return long. 30-40
AND HE’S GOT IT! HUGE! A big serve from Dimitrov, but Edmund parries it back right to the back corner to keep himself in it, Dimitrov throws everything into it but eventually nets a forehand! The crowd roars, and Kyle Edmund, yes Kyle Edmund, is about to serve for a place in the semi-finals!
5:27pm
Tim Miller said | 5:27pm | ! Report
GAME EDMUND
Dimitrov 4-4 Edmund
Big serve down the T that Dimitrov can only watch sail by. 15-0
A double fault now! Is the pressure telling? A second serve slams into the net. 15-15
Another lengthy rally as the pair again go hell for leather, but Dimitrov cracks first as a forehand travels long of the baseline! 30-15
A fault, and Edmund plucks the return out of mid-air! On the second, he loses balance and nets a forehand return, moaning in frustration to himself. 30-30
Edmund looks in trouble, but some stirring defence keeps him in the point, and Dimitrov eventually tries too much and sends a forehand long! He challenges, but to no avail! 40-30
And a big second serve at the body does the trick, Dimitrov can only cramp his return long!
5:22pm
Tim Miller said | 5:22pm | ! Report
GAME DIMITROV
Dimitrov 4-3 Edmund
It took an almighty struggle, but Dimitrov holds to retake the lead!
A wide swinging serve that’s too good for Edmund gives Dimitrov the early point. 15-0
Another lengthy rally as they trade baseline groundstrokes, Edmund goes for a winner with a wide forehand, it’s called in but Dimitrov challenges, and the replay shows it’s clipping the baseline by a fraction! 15-15
BANG! Huge from Edmund, he’s not showing any signs of having lost that break, and opens the door again with a thunderous inside out forehand for a sensational winner! That’s how he plays at his best. 15-30
But the door closes as he puts too much power into a second serve return, and it sails long. 30-30
Break points now though! Slow second serve, 127kph, Edmund steps inside and hammers a forehand back, and under pressure, Dimitrov can only mistime a forehand long! 30-40
But it’s deuce now as Grigor holds firm, a body serve that Edmund forehands into the net! 40-40
And another mistimed forehand from Edmund sails wide to give Dimitrov game point. AD-40
And a swinging ace down the T gives him a crucial hold, Edmund challenges but it’s in!
5:17pm
Tim Miller said | 5:17pm | ! Report
GAME DIMITROV
Dimitrov 3-3 Edmund
And just when you thought it was Edmund’s, Dimitrov breaks right back!
Another long rally as they go hammer and tong once more, Edmund eventually goes for the kill with a forehand down the line but just misses it! 0-15
And the opening for Dimitrov now! A good low forehand right at Edmund’s feet, he tries a flick but can only send it into the net! Pressure, pressure. 0-30
Edmund holds his nerve! Astonishing return from Dimitrov but Edmund is up to it, wrong-foots his opponent and Dimitrov slips, but he goes right back to him! Eventually he comes up to the net, Dimitrov tries a lob but it’s long! How important will that be? 15-30
Edmund cracks! Dimitrov yells to gee himself up as a long rally ends with Edmund sending a forehand long! 2 break back points. 15-40
And he has it! Another lengthy rally, Dimitrov gives Edmund no pace at all with his sliced returns, and Edmund cracks as he sends a forehand wide! Dimitrov roars in triumph, and it’s back to 3-3!