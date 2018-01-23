Picking the A-League’s best U-23 XI

Despite a below-average performance in the Under-23 Championship, Australia’s youth aren’t as bad as results suggest.

There’s no Bobo in this squad, but plenty of promising youth talent, all of whom are destined for bigger things in the future.

Paul Izzo (Adelaide United)

The former Mariners custodian has worked his way into Adelaide’s first team this season. With Izzo’s help, the Reds are second-best for goals conceded this season.

Ben Garuccio (Adelaide United)

Garuccio has won 38 duels so far, the second-best in the competition, while he wins three-quarters of tackles. The former AIS product is no slouch in the attacking third either, with 20 successful crosses at 75 per cent accuracy.

Thomas Deng (Melbourne Victory)

Born to South Sudanese refugees, the 20-year-old is flourishing in the A-League. Deng has been busy in his 12 starts for the Victory, with 50 clearances, 11 blocks and 23 clearances to his name. Rock solid at the back.

Jonathan Aspropotamitis (Western Sydney Wanderers)

The 21-year-old is a pinpoint passer from the back, with 87 per cent accuracy. He’s also made 20 clearances in his five starts. ‘Aspro’ has been tagged as a future leader, having captained the U-23s in all three games at the AFC qualifiers last year.

Stefan Nigro (Melbourne Victory)

Nigro burst onto the scene with a Man of the Match display in 2016, marking Thomas Broich. This season, he’s made nine starts so far, including a vital 32 interceptions.

Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City)

At just 19, Arzani has made two assists in just three starts for City. He also has 40 per cent crossing accuracy and 21 successful dribbles. His influence will grow with every game.

Matthew Ridenton (Wellington Phoenix)

The young Kiwi has made 32 key passes from the midfield, including two assists. He’s been vital to the struggling Wellington Phoenix and started 15 out of 16 games this term. In 2014, he was called up to the All Whites’ senior squad, aged just 18.

Daniel De Silva (Central Coast Mariners)

All hail the passing and dribbling master. At 20 years of age, De Silva is already a pivotal member of the Mariners first team. He boasts 13 key passes at nearly 85 per cent accuracy, also registering 18 successful dribbles, two goals and an assist.

Jordan O’Doherty (Adelaide United)

Although he’s only made three starts for Adelaide this season, O’Doherty has impressed with 89 per cent passing accuracy. He was a constant menace in his second start against Sydney FC, keeping them to a goalless draw.

Joe Champness (Newcastle Jets)

The Jets youngster has netted three goals this season, including one against leaders Sydney FC in a 2-2 draw. He’s also won 23 fouls and shown an impressive work rate, contesting 72 duels in December.

Bruce Kamau (Melbourne City)

The Kenyan-born winger boasts 100 per cent shooting accuracy, pinching three goals, as well as crossing accuracy of 40 per cent. He’s been a handful with the ball at his feet too, winning 24 fouls.

Which young A-League talents have most impressed you this season?