Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic: Australian Open men’s quarter-final live scores, blog

World No.1 Rafael Nadal faces No.6 Marin Cilic in the Australian Open quarter-finals. Join The Roar for all the action from around 7pm (AEDT).
Both players worked their way through the first week of the draw with minimal fuss.
Nadal hit a slight hiccup in the fourth round, losing the second set to Diego Sebastian Schwartzman, before kicking away to win comfortably in four sets.
Cilic has been pushed to four sets twice, with his fourth-round victory over Pablo Carreno Busta including twoi great tie-break wins. Nadal won’t be taking the current Wimbledon runner-up lightly.
There will be a real clash of styles on show, with Cilic’s booming serve and hard, flat groundstrokes contrasting with Nadal’s heavy topspin and counter punching ability. If Cilic does have a weakness, it is his court movement, which is not surprising given his 198cm frame. Nadal will no doubt look to exploit this as the match wears on.
Their head-to-head record is telling, with Cilic’s only win coming back in 2009 on a hard court in Beijing. Nadal has won five straight since then.
Prediction
If Cilic serves well here, he is not without a chance. However, Nadal hasn’t won the Australian Open since 2009, so the lure of going one better than last year will see him through to the semi-finals. He should eventually wear the Croat down.
Rafael Nadal to win in four sets.
11:15pm
David Holden said | 11:15pm | ! Report
The upsets have continued tonight at the Australian Open, with Marin Cilic clinching a 5 set win after Rafael Nadal had to retire with a significant injury.
After Nadal took the 3rd set in the tiebreak, it looked a long way back for Cilic. However, he dug deep and found his best tennis in the fourth set. Nadal needed treatment for a hip flexor injury late in the 4th set but it seemed to only get progressively worse, forcing him to retire early in the final set.
Marin Cilic now has a semi final match up against Kyle Edmund. If he can maintain his form from tonight, he should win.
I hope you enjoyed the coverage tonight and I look forward to being with you again later in the week. Goodnight.
11:09pm
David Holden said | 11:09pm | ! Report
Cilic being interviewed by Jim Courier. Cilic talks about great match and sympathetic for Nadal’s plight late in the match. He mentions maintaining intensiity when he noticed Rafa struggling. Down 2 sets to 1, Cilic confirmed that he needed to lift his game and fortunately he achieved it. Cilic has won his only match against Edmund.
11:04pm
David Holden said | 11:04pm | ! Report
Nadal missed a backhand for 0-15. Nadal in real pain and there is a real chance that he will have to default.
Another backhand error and 3 break points for Cilic. Nadal produces a forehand winner from somewhere and saves one. Another forehand winner from Nadal and this is gutsy. 3 break points remarkably saved.
Cilic creates another break point with a great volley but pushes a forehand wide. Its deuce.
A huge off forehand winner from Cilic and its break point no 5. First serve draws the error and its deuce.
Big first serve creates first game point but mishit forehand from Nadal and deuce,
Break point generated by Cilic.Great cross court winner by Cilic.
Unfortunately, Nadal has succumbed to injury and has had to default. Amazing scenes here as Cilic is through to the semi final. GAME SET MATCH
Nadal 6 3 7 2 0
Cilic 3 6 6 6 2
10:55pm
David Holden said | 10:55pm | ! Report
Nadal is really up against it here. Cilic is clearly favourite to win this match as Nadal’s injury seems to be having an impact.
Cilic serves an ace to go 30-0 up. Another ace and its 40-0. And another one for the first game.
Nadal 6 3 7 2 0
Cilic 3 6 6 6 1
10:51pm
David Holden said | 10:51pm | ! Report
Nadal’s hip flexor is causing him pain here. I’m not saying he will retire but he’s clearly in trouble and limping between points.
Cilic hits a forehand long and its 15-15. 30-15 after an unforced Cilic error.
First serve from Nadal gets him to 40-30 before an unforced backhand error makes it deuce.
Nadal has missed a regulation forehand and its set point to Cilic. Another forehand winner and its 2 sets a piece.
Nadal 6 3 7 2
Cilic 3 6 6 6
10:45pm
David Holden said | 10:45pm | ! Report
Double fault and 0-15. Fantastic point from both players with Cilic’s smash prevailing. 15-15.
Backhand winner from Cilic and he’s closing in on this set. 40-15. Cilic misses a forehand winner and we are at 40-30. Big off forehand winner from Cilic and he’s leading 5-2.
Nadal 6 3 7 2
Cilic 3 6 6 5
10:42pm
David Holden said | 10:42pm | ! Report
Cilic attacks a Nadal second serve and wins the point. 0-15. Another forehand winner from Cilic and he has raced to 0-30.
Another second serve and same result.0-40. Cilic misses a forehand winner and Nadal saves one. A big first serve saves the second break point. 30-40. Brave point by Nadal as he attacks the point and hits the winning volley. Deuce.
Nadal pulls off two great first serves and has held after being 3 break points down.
Nadal 6 3 7 2
Cilic 3 6 6 4
10:34pm
David Holden said | 10:34pm | ! Report
Cilic is in the zone right now. Like he has all match, Nadal needs to hang in there but it looks as like this one will go the distance. Nadal is having some physio on his hip flexor so we will be pausing here for a few minutes.
Nadal 6 3 7 1
Cilic 3 6 6 4
10:32pm
David Holden said | 10:32pm | ! Report
Big serve from Cilic and he leads 15-0.
Great point ending with a backhand crosscourt winner from Nadal. 15-15.
Fantastic volley from Cilic to make it 30-15…and then a backhand cross court winner for 40-15.
Wide serve to Nadal creates the error and Cilic has raced to 4-1.
Nadal 6 3 7 1
Cilic 3 6 6 4
10:29pm
David Holden said | 10:29pm | ! Report
Court time sitting at 3 hours and 8 minutes.
Cilic hits off backhand winner for first point. Good depth from Nadal then resulted in a backhand error. 15-15.
Great rally (23 shots) with Nadal prevailing for 30-15 lead before an awkward serve volley makes it 30-30.
Nadal, under pressure, just hits a backhand wide and Cilic holds break point. Nadal hits a first serve but Cilic’s forehand controls the point. He breaks for a 3-1 lead.
Nadal 6 3 7 1
Cilic 3 6 6 3
10:22pm
David Holden said | 10:22pm | ! Report
Strong second serve for Cilic wins the point and he leads 30-0.
Ace for Cilic gets him to 40-15 and two game points.
Nadal works Cilic over with his forehand and Cilic leads 40-30. An unforced error off the Cilic forehand and we are at deuce.
Sliding serve forces Nadal way out of court and Cilic wins the point with an easy volley. Double fault returns the game to deuce.
Cilic serve volleys his way to the advantage again. Nadal nets a backhand return and Cilic holds.
Nadal 6 3 7 1
Cilic 3 6 6 2