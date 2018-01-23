Rating retentions for IPL 2018 (Part 1)

Franchise-based T20 leagues have taken cricket by storm, with Australia, South Africa, the West Indies, Bangladesh and Pakistan boasting competitive domestic tournaments.

However, none has been able to match the Indian Premier League in terms of the brand value, player participation, sponsorship and revenue.

While the player auction will take place on 27th and 28th January 2018 in Bangalore, all the eight franchises announced their squad retentions on 4 January.

A maximum of three players could be retained, and franchises went with various strategies – some wanted to retain their core while others looked to start afresh.

Here, I will grade the franchises’ player retention. Additionally, possible ‘right to match’ (RTM) choices by every franchise will be discussed.

(Right to match: if Player A, who represented Team B’ in the last season, is acquired by Team C, B can use their RTM card and get A back for the same amount that C paid for him.)

(NB: one Crore is around $AUD200,000)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Player retention performance: C-

Player retained: Akshar Patel (6.75 Crore)

Cost deducted: 12.5 Crore

Remaining purse: 67.5 Crore

RTM cards available: three (two capped Indians retainable, two uncapped Indians retainable, two overseas players retainable)

Criticised by many as the not-so-well-managed franchise, Kings XI Punjab seems to have lost a trick by retaining Akshar Patel for such a high amount.

While KXIP will come out of auction with a much newer look, there are three RTM cards available at their disposal in the player auction later this month.

Their likeliest retention choices in the auction appear to be:

Glenn Maxwell

KXIP’s captain and best player brings loads of experience. This Australian is a world-class T20 player who any franchise will want in their ranks. However, his lack of recent form is a cause for concern.

David Miller

While 2017 saw his form dwindle, this left-hander remains one of the best T20 batsmen in the world and his firepower will be essential for quick runs in the middle overs.

Sandeep Sharma

This right-arm paceman has been the franchise’s best bowler for a number of seasons. He can swing the ball both ways and possesses a deadly Yorker. He is likely to fetch a lesser amount than Murali Vijay, which makes him a likelier candidate to be regained using the RTM card.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Player retention performance: C

Players retained: Sunil Narine (8.5 Crore), Andre Russell (7 Crore)

Cost deducted: 21 Crore

Remaining Purse: 59 Crore

RTM cards available: three (three capped Indians retainable, two uncapped Indians retainable, zero overseas players retainable)

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained two West Indians, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, while letting go of quality players such as Gautam Gambhir, Shakib Al Hassan, Colin Munro and Chris Lynn.

While Narine is a world-class spinner, his lack of form in last year’s edition – as well as Russell’s lack of cricket – are a concern. Yet with these two in the squad, the Kolkata based franchise has genuine matchwinners.

KKR have three RTM cards going into the auction.

Gautam Gambhir

KKR’s captain is synonymous with the franchise, leading them to multiple IPL titles as a prolific run-scorer over last ten editions. He might have expressed willingness to play for any side, but it is tough to imagine Gambhir leading any other team.

Kuldeep Yadav

This chinaman has grown manifolds over last 24 months, under the leadership of Gambhir at KKR and Kohli at the Indian national team. Leg spinners often promise wickets and Kuldeep Yadav’s knack of taking scalps has been the key for the Indian side as well. Don’t be surprised if KKR use their RTM on him.

Manish Pandey

A mainstay in the Indian limited overs team, Pandey has come a long way since that century in IPL02. He has been crucial for KKR since joining a few seasons ago, winning man of the match for his exploits in the 2014 final. With over 3500 T20 runs, he could be a vital player in the middle order.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Player retention performance: B-

Players retained: Steven Smith (12 Crore)

Cost deducted: 12.5 Crore

Remaining purse: 67.5 Crore

RTM cards available: three (three capped Indians retainable, two uncapped Indians retainable, one overseas players retainable)

The champions of inaugural IPL under Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals are making a comeback after a two-year absence.

While the franchise retains its fanbase, RR did not have many options to choose from for retention, as very few players from 2015 squad were part of Gujarat Lions or Rising Pune Supergiants – mandatory for retention.

Ajinkya Rahane

While he’s one of India’s best batsmen across all formats, his lack of form in recent months might have propelled his non-retention. Most likely, Rajasthan will get him for a far lesser amount in the auction with an RTM.

James Faulkner

The Australian fast-bowling all-rounder has been a prized player in T20 cricket. Alongside a deadly yorker and a perfect slower one, Faulkner boasts a strike rate of over 135 in IPL cricket.

Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Player retention performance: B

Players retained: Rishabh Pant (8 Crore), Chis Morris (7.1 Crore), Shreyas Iyer (7 Crore)

Cost deducted: 33 Crore

Remaining purse: 47 Crore

RTM cards available: two (one capped Indians retainable, two uncapped Indians retainable, one overseas players retainable)

Delhi Daredevils made the bold choice of retaining two young Indian batsmen, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, and an overseas fast-bowling all-rounder in Chris Morris.

They had numerous talented players last year in JP Duminy, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Shami, Sanju Sampson and Zaheer Khan, but will likely look to play their RTM cards on:

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is regarded by many as the perhaps best spinner in IPL history. The legspinner started his IPL career with Delhi in IPL01, but will be hoping to lead the Daredevils to a maiden IPL trophy.

Quinton de Kock

The South African gloveman is one of the most aggressive batsmen in the world, with the capacity to win a match on his own. With more than 3700 runs at over 134, De Kock is the team’s likely opener.

Check back tomorrow for the rest of the IPL teams’ retention ratings.