Super Rugby 2018 preview: Waratahs and Brumbies

The 2017 Super Rugby season will be remembered in Australia for the demise of the Force, overall poor performances, low crowd attendances, as well as a record run of losses to our neighbours across the ditch.

While I didn’t want to see the Force culled, I am optimistic that their loss will not be in vain. This year we will see better performances and an increase in attendances.

The new conference structure is a much simpler format too – hopefully another contributing factor in seeing some interest return to the competition.

Here I run the rule over the Waratahs and Brumbies, with an assessment of the Reds and Rebels tomorrow.

Waratahs

Coming off a disappointing 2017, where they finished 16th in the overall standings, the Tahs have had some serious questions raised about the state of their dressing room.

Daryl Gibson has always seemed like his own man and he will throw everything at this season. However, the coach will be heavily reliant on his big stars to deliver, and he does not have the cattle to make a significant change to their overall standings from last year.

Squad

1. Tom Robertson

2. Tolu Latu

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Rob Simmons

5. Ned Hanigan

6. Jack Dempsey

7. Michael Hooper

8. Jed Holloway

9. Jake Gordon

10. Bernard Foley

11. Andrew Kellaway

12. Kurtley Beale

13. Curtis Rona

14. Taqele Naiyaravoro

15. Israel Folau

16. Damien Fitzpatrick

17. Paddy Ryan

18. Shambeckler Vui

19. Tom Staniforth

20. Michael Wells

21. Nick Phipps

22. Irae Simone

23. Cameron Clarke

R. Hugh Roach

R. JP Sauni

R. Matt Sandell

R. Harry Johnson-Holmes

R. Cody Walker

R. Leon Power

R. Nick Palmer

R. Lachlan Swinton

R. Will Miller

R. Brad Wilkin

R. Bryce Hegarty

R. Mack Mason

R. Alex Newsome

R. Lalakai Foketi

Coach: Daryl Gibson

Out

Will Skelton, Dean Mumm, Matt Lucas, Andrew Deegan, David Horwitz, Rob Horne, Reece Robinson, Harry Jones

In

Harry Johnson-Holmes, Shambeckler Vui, Cody Walker, Nick Palmer, Tom Staniforth, Leon Power, Rob Simmons, Lachlan Swinton, Will Miller, Kurtley Beale, Alex Newsome, Lalakai Foketi

Biggest gain

The Waratahs’ recruitment for 2018 has not seen the usual big names flocking to the sky blue. However, one key signing is the return of Kurtley Beale. He will add some much need flair to the backline and complete the Foley-Beale-Folau attacking trifecta.

Biggest loss

While the verdict is still out on Will Skelton, his size, strength and aggression will be missed in this forward pack. Looking at this squad there is a distinct lack of imposing players, which the Waratahs are usually renowned for.

Key player

Izz there anyone else? The Wallabies’ northern tour showed how much of an asset Israel Folau is as an attacking weapon. His fitness and form will be the key to the Waratahs’ season.

Up and comer

Shambeckler Vui made significant improvements during his limited opportunities with the Force. At 20 years of age he is a young prop with a great deal of strength and an impressive turn of pace. He was a class above during this year’s under-20s championship and if you haven’t seen his 50-metre try against the Italians, do yourself a favour.

Unknown entity

Lalakai Foketi was a player that I expected big things from after seeing him play in the U20s Championship in 2013. After spending some time in the Rebels system, he has since been playing in the ITM cup in New Zealand.

I am not sure how he has progressed in the last couple of years, but he could potentially make a name for himself if given an opportunity. Great speed, footwork and strength, and still with youth on his side at the age of 23, he has been given a second chance to crack the Super ranks.

Predicted finish

Conference: fourth

Overall: 12th

Brumbies

Is this the year of the Horse? As a Brumbies fan, I find myself neighing this quite often in January. However, I am far more optimistic than years gone, mainly because of squad depth and the potential in the starting 15.

Retention of key players has been well managed, while recruitment has been well balanced to plug any holes left by departures.

No Australian team will be strong enough to take out the title, but the Brumbies have the right mix of stars, up-and-comers and squad stability to give it a real shot.

Squad

1. Scott Sio

2. Folau Fainga’a

3. Allan Ala’alatoa

4. Tom Carter

5. Rory Arnold

6. Isi Naisarani

7. David Pocock

8. Rob Valetini

9. Joe Powell

10. Christian Lealiifano

11. Henry Speight

12. Kyle Godwin

13. Tevita Kuridrani

14. Chance Peni

15. Tom Banks

16. Robbie Abel

17. Ben Alexander

18. Les Makin

19. Richie Arnold

20. Tom Cusack

21. Matt Lucas

22. Wharenui Hawera

23. James Verity-Amm

R. Nic Mayhew

R. Mees Erasmus

R. Joshua Mann-Rea

R. Darcy Swain

R. Ben Hyne

R. Blake Enever

R. Lolo Fakaosilea

R. Lachlan McCaffrey

R. Ryan Lonergan

R. Jordan Jackson-Hope

R. Tom Muirhead

R. Mack Hansen

R. James Dargaville

R. Lausii Taliauli

Coach: Dan McKellar

Out

Saia Fainga’a, Scott Fardy, Tom Staniforth, Jordan Smiler, Jarrad Butler, Chris Alcock, Tomas Cubelli, De Wet Roos, Nick Jooste, Anthony Fainga’a, Nigel Ah Wong, Aiden Toua

In

Mees Erasmus, Folau Fainga’a, Richie Arnold, Darcy Swain, David Pocock, Lachlan McCaffrey, Isi Naisarani, Rob Valetini, Matt Lucas, Chance Peni, James Verity-Amm, Mack Hansen

Biggest gain

He returns! David Pocock is back and hopefully better than ever. His presence in any team, on or off the field, is immense. His leadership will be critical in what is shaping up to be a relatively young, but incredibly exciting back row.

Biggest loss

While Scott Fardy was a pillar of the Brumbies’ success in recent years, Cubelli’s spark is the biggest loss. He had the ability to light up the attack and create opportunities out of nothing. This is something I have yet to see in Powell and hope he can add it to his game.

Key player

Unfortunately the key player for the Brumbies will be exactly that man: Joe Powell. He must continue to build on his 2016 form and start to offer greater variety to go with his great service. This is a defining year for Powell and will determine if he is a Wallaby, or just a squad member while the national side was rebuilding depth.

Up and comer

I recall Brett McCay said to watch out for this kid during the NRC – and boy he didn’t disappoint! Big Rob Valetini was a weapon in his first NRC season.

He has all the characteristics of a great number 8 – expect him to even be in the Wallabies’ frame by the end of this season.

Unknown entity

Mack Hansen has already been given the tag of ‘young Stephen Larkham’, which unfortunately did not help Nick Jooste’s career, however Hansen looks ready to develop into a Super Rugby-quality player.

Don’t expect him to get much time in the 23 this season, but if it’s thrust upon him, he will grab the opportunity with both hands.

Predicted finish

Conference: first

Overall: third