Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Pride is the only thing at stake in the battle of the cellar-dwellers as the Sydney Sixers play host to the Melbourne Stars at the SCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).
It’s been a tale of two halves for the Sydney Sixers.
Dropping their first six matches of the season, the Sixers were neck and neck with the Stars in their race to the bottom of the ladder.
But in a stunning turnaround, Sydney have looked like world beaters in their last three matches, dishing out three consecutive beatdowns.
It’s no coincidence the Sixers reversal in form came with the inclusion of Nathan Lyon and Carlos Brathwaite.
Lyon has been nothing short of superb since returning to the BBL, picking up 6 for 59 in his three matches, whilst only conceding 4.92 runs an over – the best economy rate in the competition.
Along with the inclusion of the West Indian excitement machine, the star duo have combined with pacemen Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbot to form a formidable and varied bowling unit.
Having won all their matches batting second and chasing relatively small totals, the Sixers have required the use of only four batsmen – Joe Denly, Dan Hughes, Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques – in their last three games. As a result Sydney’s middle order could be a little rusty if they are exposed early in the innings.
However, it’s unlikely that the Melbourne Stars are the team to achieve that.
A model of consistency for the first seven seasons of the competition, the Stars will miss the finals for the first time after a disastrous 2017-18 campaign.
Having won just one game out of their last eleven, Melbourne are a team in transition as they bid farewell to stalwarts Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright.
This match doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a close one.
Sydney to finish their BBL season with an easy victory over the Stars
10:56pm
10:56pm
All right folks that’s all from me. I hope you enjoyed tonight’s very high scoring match!
10:55pm
10:55pm
Joe Denly is the man of the match
10:54pm
10:54pm
The Sydney Sixers have finished a very strange season with their fourth straight victory after opening the season with six losses.
The Melbourne Stars would’ve felt good after posting 189 on the back of a stellar 83 from Glenn Maxwell, but a violent innings of 61 from 26 deliveries by Nic Maddinson and an unbeaten 72 from Joe Denly saw the Sixers cruise to victory by 5 wickets.
The loss means the Stars have slumped to their 8th defeat of the season. Thankfully they’ve only got one more game to endure in this horror season, but the performance of Gulbis with the ball coupled with Maxwell’s innings were the shining lights for Melbourne on an otherwise bleak day.
10:46pm
10:46pm
End of Innings
And he finishes the game with a first ball boundary. A length ball from Hastings and Neville pulls hard over midwicket. The Sixers have completed the biggest chase of this season with 15 deliveries to spare. They’ve won their 4th game in a row in a canter.
Denly 72
Neville 4
Target 190
Over: 17.3
Score: 5/190
10:44pm
10:44pm
Pete Neville is the new man in
10:44pm
10:44pm
WICKET!
With just four runs to win, Brathwaite tries to finish it off in one shot. He gets a fair chunk of the full ball from Hastings, but he’s hit this straight down the throat of Maxwell at deep extra cover.
Denly 72
Target 190
Over: 17.2
Score: 5/186
10:41pm
10:41pm
FOUR!
Bowe’s horror night continues. This is a good short ball from Gulbis drawing a top edge from Brathwaite. This flies to deep fine leg but Bowe makes an absolute mess of things, over running the ball and in the end he doesn’t get a hand on it as it dribbles to the rope
Denly 72
Brathwaite 4
Target 190
Over: 16.4
Score: 4/181
10:38pm
10:38pm
Carlos Brathwaite is the new man at the crease
10:37pm
10:37pm
WICKET!
Gulbis gets his second of the match, he’s been great today. Botha tries to a good length ball on off stump to third man, but it’s far too close to him and he chops on to the stumps
Denly 72
Target 190
Over: 16.2
Score: 4/176
10:35pm
10:35pm
Gulbis is back for his third over.
10:34pm
10:34pm
FOUR!
Worrall strays down leg side and Botha clips through fine leg
Denly 71
Botha 10
Target 190
Over: 15.4
Score: 3/171
10:33pm
10:33pm
SIX!
Top shot from Botha. Banged in short from Worrall and the Sixers skipper backs away and cuts hard over backward point.
Denly 71
Botha 6
Target 190
Over: 15.2
Score: 3/167