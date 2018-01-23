Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Pride is the only thing at stake in the battle of the cellar-dwellers as the Sydney Sixers play host to the Melbourne Stars at the SCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

It’s been a tale of two halves for the Sydney Sixers.

Dropping their first six matches of the season, the Sixers were neck and neck with the Stars in their race to the bottom of the ladder.

But in a stunning turnaround, Sydney have looked like world beaters in their last three matches, dishing out three consecutive beatdowns.

It’s no coincidence the Sixers reversal in form came with the inclusion of Nathan Lyon and Carlos Brathwaite.

Lyon has been nothing short of superb since returning to the BBL, picking up 6 for 59 in his three matches, whilst only conceding 4.92 runs an over – the best economy rate in the competition.

Along with the inclusion of the West Indian excitement machine, the star duo have combined with pacemen Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbot to form a formidable and varied bowling unit.

Having won all their matches batting second and chasing relatively small totals, the Sixers have required the use of only four batsmen – Joe Denly, Dan Hughes, Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques – in their last three games. As a result Sydney’s middle order could be a little rusty if they are exposed early in the innings.

However, it’s unlikely that the Melbourne Stars are the team to achieve that.

A model of consistency for the first seven seasons of the competition, the Stars will miss the finals for the first time after a disastrous 2017-18 campaign.

Having won just one game out of their last eleven, Melbourne are a team in transition as they bid farewell to stalwarts Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright.

Prediction

This match doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a close one.

Sydney to finish their BBL season with an easy victory over the Stars