Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars

    Sydney Cricket Ground, January 23, 2018

    Match 36 - KFC T20 Big Bash League 2017/2018

    		  
    Melbourne Stars 1st Inn 5/189
    Sydney Sixers 1st Inn 5/190
    Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Sydney Sixers win by 5 wickets
    Sydney Sixers Over: 17.3  RR: 9.58
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    J.L. Denly 72 45 6 3 160.00
    P.M. Nevill* 4 1 1 0 400.00
    Melbourne Stars
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    J.W. Hastings* 3.3 0 27 2 7.71
    E.P. Gulbis 3.0 0 22 2 7.33
    Last Wicket: C.R. Brathwaite, 9 (c. Maxwell b. Hastings) - 5/186

    Pride is the only thing at stake in the battle of the cellar-dwellers as the Sydney Sixers play host to the Melbourne Stars at the SCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

    It’s been a tale of two halves for the Sydney Sixers.

    Dropping their first six matches of the season, the Sixers were neck and neck with the Stars in their race to the bottom of the ladder.

    But in a stunning turnaround, Sydney have looked like world beaters in their last three matches, dishing out three consecutive beatdowns.

    It’s no coincidence the Sixers reversal in form came with the inclusion of Nathan Lyon and Carlos Brathwaite.

    Lyon has been nothing short of superb since returning to the BBL, picking up 6 for 59 in his three matches, whilst only conceding 4.92 runs an over – the best economy rate in the competition.

    Along with the inclusion of the West Indian excitement machine, the star duo have combined with pacemen Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbot to form a formidable and varied bowling unit.

    Having won all their matches batting second and chasing relatively small totals, the Sixers have required the use of only four batsmen – Joe Denly, Dan Hughes, Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques – in their last three games. As a result Sydney’s middle order could be a little rusty if they are exposed early in the innings.

    However, it’s unlikely that the Melbourne Stars are the team to achieve that.

    A model of consistency for the first seven seasons of the competition, the Stars will miss the finals for the first time after a disastrous 2017-18 campaign.

    Having won just one game out of their last eleven, Melbourne are a team in transition as they bid farewell to stalwarts Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright.

    Prediction
    This match doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a close one.

    Sydney to finish their BBL season with an easy victory over the Stars

    • Roar Guru

      10:56pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:56pm | ! Report

      All right folks that’s all from me. I hope you enjoyed tonight’s very high scoring match!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:55pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:55pm | ! Report

      Joe Denly is the man of the match

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:54pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:54pm | ! Report

      The Sydney Sixers have finished a very strange season with their fourth straight victory after opening the season with six losses.

      The Melbourne Stars would’ve felt good after posting 189 on the back of a stellar 83 from Glenn Maxwell, but a violent innings of 61 from 26 deliveries by Nic Maddinson and an unbeaten 72 from Joe Denly saw the Sixers cruise to victory by 5 wickets.

      The loss means the Stars have slumped to their 8th defeat of the season. Thankfully they’ve only got one more game to endure in this horror season, but the performance of Gulbis with the ball coupled with Maxwell’s innings were the shining lights for Melbourne on an otherwise bleak day.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:46pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:46pm | ! Report

      End of Innings
      And he finishes the game with a first ball boundary. A length ball from Hastings and Neville pulls hard over midwicket. The Sixers have completed the biggest chase of this season with 15 deliveries to spare. They’ve won their 4th game in a row in a canter.

      Denly 72
      Neville 4

      Target 190

      Over: 17.3
      Score: 5/190

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:44pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:44pm | ! Report

      Pete Neville is the new man in

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:44pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:44pm | ! Report

      WICKET!
      With just four runs to win, Brathwaite tries to finish it off in one shot. He gets a fair chunk of the full ball from Hastings, but he’s hit this straight down the throat of Maxwell at deep extra cover.

      Denly 72

      Target 190

      Over: 17.2
      Score: 5/186

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:41pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:41pm | ! Report

      FOUR!
      Bowe’s horror night continues. This is a good short ball from Gulbis drawing a top edge from Brathwaite. This flies to deep fine leg but Bowe makes an absolute mess of things, over running the ball and in the end he doesn’t get a hand on it as it dribbles to the rope

      Denly 72
      Brathwaite 4

      Target 190

      Over: 16.4
      Score: 4/181

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:38pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:38pm | ! Report

      Carlos Brathwaite is the new man at the crease

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:37pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:37pm | ! Report

      WICKET!
      Gulbis gets his second of the match, he’s been great today. Botha tries to a good length ball on off stump to third man, but it’s far too close to him and he chops on to the stumps

      Denly 72

      Target 190

      Over: 16.2
      Score: 4/176

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:35pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:35pm | ! Report

      Gulbis is back for his third over.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:34pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:34pm | ! Report

      FOUR!
      Worrall strays down leg side and Botha clips through fine leg

      Denly 71
      Botha 10

      Target 190

      Over: 15.4
      Score: 3/171

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:33pm
      Kishan Badrinath said | 10:33pm | ! Report

      SIX!
      Top shot from Botha. Banged in short from Worrall and the Sixers skipper backs away and cuts hard over backward point.

      Denly 71
      Botha 6

      Target 190

      Over: 15.2
      Score: 3/167

      Reply
    More Comments »
