WATCH: Is this the greatest outfield catch you’ve ever seen?

The Big Bash League clash between the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades saw one of the greatest outfield catches in cricket history. Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald combined for arguably the most stunning moment in the competition’s history.

Dwayne Bravo of the Renegades smashed a Rashid Khan leg-spinner towards the boundary, and Laughlin simultaneously completed the catch while realising he was about to step over the boundary.

Laughlin made an incredible split-second decision and slung the ball backwards to Weatherald, who completed the spectacular catch.

On a ball that looked destined to be a six, Laughlin saved his team and in the process played his part in what many have lauded as the greatest outfield catch of all-time.

Two of the game’s all-time greats have praised the catch.

Former Australian fast bowler Damien Fleming said it was the best catch he’s ever seen. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum described the catch as one of the most “extraordinary” pieces of fielding.

The commentary team described it as “the best catch you’ll ever see” and naturally, social media exploded in response to the catch.

So, with the incredible response to such an improbable play, is this catch the greatest?

How does it compare to some of the other great catches? Decide for yourself by looking at some of the best Big League catches of all-time.

Jordan Silk vs Brisbane Heat (January 2, 2014)

Josh Lalor vs Melbourne Stars (January 17, 2015)

Jordan Silk vs Sydney Thunder (January 22, 2015)