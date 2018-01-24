Ben Simmons misses selection for NBA All-Star game

Australian 2016 number one draft pick Ben Simmons has missed selection for the NBA All-Star game in his rookie season after 24 players were named to take part in the annual showdown on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Speculation was running rampant that Simmons might have been in line for a call-up after he finished third in fan voting for Eastern Conference backcourt players, but it never came to be for the Aussie, who is having an outstanding season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons is averaging 16.3 points per game on 51 per cent shooting from the field to go with 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists, across 35 minutes per outing.

After spending a full year on the sidelines with injury, Simmons has shown the world why was taken at number one by the 76ers.

There have been only two rookies selected for the NBA All-Star game this century – Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011 and Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets in 2003 – so, despite his numbers, it was always going to be a long shot for the Aussie.

The All-Star game format has undergone mass change this year. While 12 players are still picked from each conference, the traditional east versus west format is gone, with the 24 players set to be drafted into the two teams later in the week.

As highest vote-getters in each conference, captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry will have the responsibility of first drafting four other starters from a list of eight and seven reserves from a list of 12 to form their respective teams ahead of the game, which will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 18.

Because James had the highest number of votes, he will get the first pick for his team in the draft, with both teams set to represent a charity in the match.

Other starters from the west included Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant, MVP front-runner James Harden and New Orleans Pelicans duo DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. With Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also included as reserves, it means the Warriors become the first team to have four All-Stars selected two years in a row.

From the East, LeBron was joined by Simmons’ Philadelphia teammate Joel Embiid, NBA All-Star single game point-scoring record holder Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Kyrie Irving. Guards Victor Oladipo, Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry and John Wall edged Simmons out for a bench spot on the back of coach voting.

Captains

Forward – LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Guard – Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Starters

Guard – James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Guard – Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

Guard – DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)

Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Forward – Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)

Forward – Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

Centre – DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Centre – Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Reserves

LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Sputs), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Al Horford (Boston Celtics), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers), Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) John Wall (Washington Wizards), Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)