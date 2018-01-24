Biggar injury adds to Welsh woes: report

Wales five-eighth Dan Biggar will miss his team’s first three Six Nations matches due to a shoulder injury, the BBC reports.

Rhys Priestland is also ruled out of the majority of the tournament with a hamstring problem, leaving coach Warren Gatland without his two first-choice playmakers.

Biggar is likely to miss the games against Scotland, England and Ireland, with Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams or Gareth Anscombe expected to wear the No.10 shirt.

Experienced Wales back-rowers Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate – as well as centre Jonathan Davies – are also injured.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Cardiff on February 3 before meeting defending champions England at Twickenham.