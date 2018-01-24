“I won’t walk away”: Under-pressure Aloisi digs in at Roar

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi says the club’s embarrassing AFC Champions League loss won’t be the catalyst for his resignation.
Aloisi’s men were upset 3-2 by unfancied Filipino champions Ceres-Negros, who are just two weeks into pre-season training, in Brisbane on Tuesday night.
But the real red-face moment came when Eric Bautheac was stranded on the sideline for more than five minutes without a shirt to wear after the No.22 fell off his jersey.
It left Brisbane with just ten men on the park in comical scenes that quickly spread around the world on social media.
Denied when attempting to return in the No.30, the Frenchman was finally allowed back on the field wearing a strategically taped-up No.77.
The Roar sit eighth with four wins and four draws from 17 starts in the A-League season, with the under-pressure coach blasting his players post-game for what he viewed as a complacent and unprofessional performance.
Aloisi has promised changes ahead of Saturday’s A-League trip to Central Coast, which may also include the person in charge of uniforms after the coach embarrassingly shifted the blame on the Bautheac slip-up post game.
“There’s always pressure on a coach … but I won’t walk away, I don’t give up,” he said.
“If the people up above want something different and don’t think I’m the man to take them forward then they’ll make the call but I won’t walk.”
Aloisi shrugged when asked why there wasn’t a spare, correctly numbered shirt on hand.
“I don’t know, I don’t do the jerseys … what, do you want me to do everything?” he asked.
Change has already begun within the club after the surprise resignation of football director Craig Moore last week.
Aloisi says others could follow him if they don’t improve against the Mariners.
“They’ve got an opportunity now to turn it around with 10 remaining games, and we’ve still got finals to play for,” he said.
“It’s up to them if they want to be a Brisbane Roar player or they don’t … tonight was unacceptable, that’s not a Brisbane Roar player.”
Corey Brown, who was last week linked with a move to Melbourne Victory, is expected to return after missing Tuesday’s clash with a tight hamstring.
Stevo said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
Does it get anymore embarrassing than this? Can’t even get the shirts right? Did JA shine the spotlight on himself?
January 24th 2018 @ 8:39am
Nemesis said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
How about you focus on why your team embarrasses itself with failure every year in Australia, before you worry about ridiculing teams who don’t perform in Asia?
January 24th 2018 @ 9:26am
Stevo said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
That’s an interesting comment right there. I reckon there’ll be plenty of comments from non-Brisvegas followers that’ll be similar to mine. What’s the difference?
January 24th 2018 @ 9:49am
LuckyEddie said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:49am | ! Report
It’s Brisbane not the juvenile Brisvegas, Grow up.
January 24th 2018 @ 3:39pm
Stevo said | January 24th 2018 @ 3:39pm | ! Report
I’ll cop that 🙂
January 24th 2018 @ 8:36am
striker said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report
haha they must be going cheap on jerseys now as well what a joke.
January 24th 2018 @ 8:36am
Chopper said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report
Aloisi using the victim card still.
January 24th 2018 @ 8:37am
Waz said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
Only in Australia could a coach that has spent over $4m on players he signed, blame those players and refuse to resign. His position is untenable – how can he think otherwise?
January 24th 2018 @ 9:09am
Realist said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Why resign when he can dig his heels in and force the club to sack him and pay out his full contract?
January 24th 2018 @ 11:47am
Realfootball said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:47am | ! Report
Surely there is an escape clause in there for the club, based on team performance.
I think it has more to do with the fact that after this Aloisi will never get another A League coaching gig as long as he lives.
January 24th 2018 @ 12:05pm
j,binnie said | January 24th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
Real – Very good question. An answer forthcoming? jb
January 24th 2018 @ 12:23pm
Realist said | January 24th 2018 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
Real, based on what you have seen from the club management, are you confident someone thought to put an escape claus in? Personally, I say there is none.
January 24th 2018 @ 1:22pm
Realfootball said | January 24th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
That would certainly explain his continuing in the job.
January 24th 2018 @ 9:09am
Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Aloisi reminds me of Phil stubbins ( with tinkers backing ) at the jets , total denial and blaming of others .
January 24th 2018 @ 10:36am
j,binnie said | January 24th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
Waz -The ball doesn’t stop at JA’s feet. The problems at Roar are much deeper than that simple analysis, and last night;’s debacles, both on and off the field ,were simply another example of how far things have deteriorated.
Maybe those factors, plus that abysmal attendance, will finally ignite a bomb under the people who run the club,it is a situation that is calling out for a “strong” man, well versed in how to run a professional football club AND a money making concern.The sooner the better, otherwise? jb.
January 24th 2018 @ 11:07am
Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
J b
I hope for Brisbane Roar sake , that will be the final straw and they can reboot with a new coach and become a powerful A league club again .
January 24th 2018 @ 9:01am
Lee said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
There is no way that he should resign. In any event support for asso football in Queensland is very low- much lower than Sydney or Melbourne. There was hardly anyone in the crowd last night even though it is still school holidays and we are constantly told that the ‘youff’ love this so called sport. This season has been a disaster and Gallop and Lowy should explain themselves.
January 24th 2018 @ 9:27am
Stevo said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
“this so called sport.” Please explain.
January 24th 2018 @ 9:50am
Ian said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Just about every school was back in on Monday or Tuesday Lee.
Which state or territory do you live in?
Please provide per capita figures for support of football in the capital cities for comparison.
January 24th 2018 @ 11:04am
Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:04am | ! Report
Lee. Should rugby Australia run soccer in this sunburnt land ?
January 24th 2018 @ 11:48am
Realfootball said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
Yawn.
January 24th 2018 @ 9:24am
Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report
Phillipines team last night and the Vietnam under 23 team last week , have shown that south east football is rapidly improving.
January 24th 2018 @ 11:04am
R King said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:04am | ! Report
Vietnam U23 has just won their way into the final. I wonder if Qatar are wondering WTF just happened?
January 24th 2018 @ 4:57pm
Kris said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:57pm | ! Report
Correct. Not a lot of respect but a whole lot of entitlement and a sense that Aussies have a right to knock-off Asian teams by just turning up.
The Philippines is one of those nations that have reached out to their expats and brought home a generation of European raised players. Ceres-Negros’ lineup was arguably better credentialed than Brisbane’s,
Mike Ott, Manuel Ott, Ingresso,, Schrock, and Reichart are all German. Christians a Belgian youth international, Steuble the Swiss league, Nazari for Malmo in Sweden, Porteria and Kane from the US college system, Marranon, Herrera, de Murga and Doblas Spaniards. Uesato from Japan. Most might have only been youth and B-teamers in Europe but they have resumes at least as good as Brisbanes.