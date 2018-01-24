 

“I won’t walk away”: Under-pressure Aloisi digs in at Roar

By Murray Wenzel, Murray Wenzel is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

85 Have your say

    Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi says the club’s embarrassing AFC Champions League loss won’t be the catalyst for his resignation.

    Aloisi’s men were upset 3-2 by unfancied Filipino champions Ceres-Negros, who are just two weeks into pre-season training, in Brisbane on Tuesday night.

    But the real red-face moment came when Eric Bautheac was stranded on the sideline for more than five minutes without a shirt to wear after the No.22 fell off his jersey.

    It left Brisbane with just ten men on the park in comical scenes that quickly spread around the world on social media.

    Denied when attempting to return in the No.30, the Frenchman was finally allowed back on the field wearing a strategically taped-up No.77.

    The Roar sit eighth with four wins and four draws from 17 starts in the A-League season, with the under-pressure coach blasting his players post-game for what he viewed as a complacent and unprofessional performance.

    Aloisi has promised changes ahead of Saturday’s A-League trip to Central Coast, which may also include the person in charge of uniforms after the coach embarrassingly shifted the blame on the Bautheac slip-up post game.

    “There’s always pressure on a coach … but I won’t walk away, I don’t give up,” he said.

    “If the people up above want something different and don’t think I’m the man to take them forward then they’ll make the call but I won’t walk.”

    Aloisi shrugged when asked why there wasn’t a spare, correctly numbered shirt on hand.

    “I don’t know, I don’t do the jerseys … what, do you want me to do everything?” he asked.

    Change has already begun within the club after the surprise resignation of football director Craig Moore last week.

    Aloisi says others could follow him if they don’t improve against the Mariners.

    “They’ve got an opportunity now to turn it around with 10 remaining games, and we’ve still got finals to play for,” he said.

    “It’s up to them if they want to be a Brisbane Roar player or they don’t … tonight was unacceptable, that’s not a Brisbane Roar player.”

    Corey Brown, who was last week linked with a move to Melbourne Victory, is expected to return after missing Tuesday’s clash with a tight hamstring.

    © AAP 2018

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Oldest | Newest | Most Recent

    The Crowd Says (85)

    • Roar Rookie

      January 24th 2018 @ 8:17am
      Stevo said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report

      Does it get anymore embarrassing than this? Can’t even get the shirts right? Did JA shine the spotlight on himself?

      Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 8:39am
        Nemesis said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report

        How about you focus on why your team embarrasses itself with failure every year in Australia, before you worry about ridiculing teams who don’t perform in Asia?

        Reply
        • Roar Rookie

          January 24th 2018 @ 9:26am
          Stevo said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report

          That’s an interesting comment right there. I reckon there’ll be plenty of comments from non-Brisvegas followers that’ll be similar to mine. What’s the difference?

          Reply

          • January 24th 2018 @ 9:49am
            LuckyEddie said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:49am | ! Report

            It’s Brisbane not the juvenile Brisvegas, Grow up.

            Reply
            • Roar Rookie

              January 24th 2018 @ 3:39pm
              Stevo said | January 24th 2018 @ 3:39pm | ! Report

              I’ll cop that 🙂

              Reply

    • January 24th 2018 @ 8:36am
      striker said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report

      haha they must be going cheap on jerseys now as well what a joke.

      Reply

    • January 24th 2018 @ 8:36am
      Chopper said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report

      Aloisi using the victim card still.

      Reply

    • January 24th 2018 @ 8:37am
      Waz said | January 24th 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report

      Only in Australia could a coach that has spent over $4m on players he signed, blame those players and refuse to resign. His position is untenable – how can he think otherwise?

      Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 9:09am
        Realist said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report

        Why resign when he can dig his heels in and force the club to sack him and pay out his full contract?

        Reply

        • January 24th 2018 @ 11:47am
          Realfootball said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:47am | ! Report

          Surely there is an escape clause in there for the club, based on team performance.

          I think it has more to do with the fact that after this Aloisi will never get another A League coaching gig as long as he lives.

          Reply

          • January 24th 2018 @ 12:05pm
            j,binnie said | January 24th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report

            Real – Very good question. An answer forthcoming? jb

            Reply

          • January 24th 2018 @ 12:23pm
            Realist said | January 24th 2018 @ 12:23pm | ! Report

            Real, based on what you have seen from the club management, are you confident someone thought to put an escape claus in? Personally, I say there is none.

            Reply

            • January 24th 2018 @ 1:22pm
              Realfootball said | January 24th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report

              That would certainly explain his continuing in the job.

              Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 9:09am
        Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report

        Aloisi reminds me of Phil stubbins ( with tinkers backing ) at the jets , total denial and blaming of others .

        Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 10:36am
        j,binnie said | January 24th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report

        Waz -The ball doesn’t stop at JA’s feet. The problems at Roar are much deeper than that simple analysis, and last night;’s debacles, both on and off the field ,were simply another example of how far things have deteriorated.
        Maybe those factors, plus that abysmal attendance, will finally ignite a bomb under the people who run the club,it is a situation that is calling out for a “strong” man, well versed in how to run a professional football club AND a money making concern.The sooner the better, otherwise? jb.

        Reply

        • January 24th 2018 @ 11:07am
          Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report

          J b

          I hope for Brisbane Roar sake , that will be the final straw and they can reboot with a new coach and become a powerful A league club again .

          Reply

    • January 24th 2018 @ 9:01am
      Lee said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report

      There is no way that he should resign. In any event support for asso football in Queensland is very low- much lower than Sydney or Melbourne. There was hardly anyone in the crowd last night even though it is still school holidays and we are constantly told that the ‘youff’ love this so called sport. This season has been a disaster and Gallop and Lowy should explain themselves.

      Reply
      • Roar Rookie

        January 24th 2018 @ 9:27am
        Stevo said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report

        “this so called sport.” Please explain.

        Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 9:50am
        Ian said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report

        Just about every school was back in on Monday or Tuesday Lee.

        Which state or territory do you live in?

        Please provide per capita figures for support of football in the capital cities for comparison.

        Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 11:04am
        Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:04am | ! Report

        Lee. Should rugby Australia run soccer in this sunburnt land ?

        Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 11:48am
        Realfootball said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report

        Yawn.

        Reply

    • January 24th 2018 @ 9:24am
      Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report

      Phillipines team last night and the Vietnam under 23 team last week , have shown that south east football is rapidly improving.

      Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 11:04am
        R King said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:04am | ! Report

        Vietnam U23 has just won their way into the final. I wonder if Qatar are wondering WTF just happened?

        Reply

      • January 24th 2018 @ 4:57pm
        Kris said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:57pm | ! Report

        Correct. Not a lot of respect but a whole lot of entitlement and a sense that Aussies have a right to knock-off Asian teams by just turning up.

        The Philippines is one of those nations that have reached out to their expats and brought home a generation of European raised players. Ceres-Negros’ lineup was arguably better credentialed than Brisbane’s,

        Mike Ott, Manuel Ott, Ingresso,, Schrock, and Reichart are all German. Christians a Belgian youth international, Steuble the Swiss league, Nazari for Malmo in Sweden, Porteria and Kane from the US college system, Marranon, Herrera, de Murga and Doblas Spaniards. Uesato from Japan. Most might have only been youth and B-teamers in Europe but they have resumes at least as good as Brisbanes.

        Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion