My 16-man squad for the 2019 cricket World Cup

The Australian ODI side has struggled over the past 18 months, winning just one from their past 12 games. Here is how I would revamp the squad if the World Cup were on next week.
1. David Warner
The established opening batsman in all three formats of the game, Warner will be disappointed with only one half-century and one ton from his last 11 games, but he is too good a player to not bounce back.
Over 100 ODIs to his name at an average of 44, strike rate of 96, and 14 centuries proves he is a world-class player.
2. Aaron Finch
It’s time to put the Finch debate to bed, after his two centuries and one half century from three games against England at the top of the order.
Finch is experienced and explosive and while his form can fluctuate, he is a dominant player when in good nick. His average of 38 is more than handy and, like Warner, he has a strike rate over 90.
3. Usman Khawaja
It’s time the Australian selectors put full faith in Usman, as he is one of the best three batsmen in the country, alongside Steve Smith and David Warner.
Shane Watson said it best – you don’t get world-class players come along all the time and, when you do, you put full faith in them and give them an extended run to showcase their skills.
Khawaja has a moderate ODI record, averaging 31 from 18 games, however his List A record is outstanding, averaging 45, with nine centuries at a strike rate of 86.
In English conditions, you need to pick your best batsman, not just pinch-hitters at number three.
4. Steve Smith
I like the move of Smith to four, as it allows someone like Khawaja to enter the team in a top-order position. Smith can easily be Australia’s Michael Clarke, controlling an innings and playing at different tempos, depending on the situation.
He has had a wretched run, for his standards, with just three half-centuries from the last 13 games. However, his average of 42 and strike rate of 86 is perfect for the four spot. He’ll bounce back, with some big scores just around the corner.
5. Glenn Maxwell
Maxwell’s ODI form has been poor over the past couple of seasons, so it’s understandable he’s been dropped. However, this summer he has really knuckled down, batting some long and patient innings in Shield cricket, and holding together a struggling Melbourne Stars outfit in the middle order.
In 80 ODIs, his average at 32 could be better but his strike rate of 123 is phenomenal. Australia can’t afford to leave a player of his calibre out, now it’s up to Maxwell to deliver.
6. Marcus Stoinis
Stoinis has burst onto the scene this year, with some spectacular ODI performances in a struggling Australian side. He could not be doing much more than averaging 66 from 11 games, with a strike rate of 107, and has really salvaged his team from poor positions on a number of occasions.
He has struggled with the ball, however his seamers are an all-round option as he develops greater variations and control. An intelligent cricketer, despite the big, burly appearance.
7. Alex Carey
Carey is the heir apparent to Tim Paine, and what better way to establish himself than take the gloves in the ODI side for a couple of years, while Paine can keep himself fresh and fit for Tests.
Carey has been super impressive opening the batting in BBL07, and while he isn’t ready to do that for Australia, he can be more explosive than Paine at seven.
The gloveman has proved both inventive and powerful with his stroke range, and been equally effective against pace and spin.
8. Pat Cummins
Cummins picks himself, despite the fact he can go around the park at times. His body is now up to the rigours of international cricket, and he is as fit as a fiddle.
A genuine wicket taker, with 60 wickets from 38 ODIs, while his economy rate is high, at 5.47, that’s respectable enough for a strike bowler. He’s also a gun in the field, and can add some late-order hitting.
9. Nathan Lyon
Lyon is the best spinner in the country by a long way, having bowled exceptionally over the past 18 months. He oozes confidence, not only with his bowling, but with his general demeanour and the way he speaks about attacking batsmen.
It’s a mystery why he has only played 13 ODIs, as he is going for only 4.93 runs per over, at an average of 34. We need an attacking spinner that can take wickets in the middle overs, as well as control the tempo of batting innings, and Lyon is a senior player capable of doing that.
10. Mitchell Starc
Australia’s pace leader, Starc was a key factor in Australia winning the World Cup on home soil in 2015, and he has a truly remarkable ODI record with 140 wickets in just 71 games, at a great average of 20, and economy rate of 4.9.
11. Josh Hazlewood
Hazlewood has blossomed in both Test and ODI cricket over the past couple of years, as he has enjoyed a relatively injury-free run. He should enjoy the English conditions if there is a bit of nip around the wickets.
He has a good record in ODIs, with 66 wickets in 39 games, with an average of 24 and economy rate of just 4.72.
Extended squad
Mitchell Marsh
Marsh has really blossomed in Test cricket this summer, and has looked in good touch in the 50-over format. He would be pretty stiff to miss the starting 11 but three all-rounders don’t go into two spots.
His record in pretty good for a six, averaging 36 with a strike rate over 90, so you could make the case he deserves to bat ahead of Maxwell. He just hits the ball so hard and, on small grounds, is capable of clearing the ropes. He also looks to be giving himself more time to play himself in.
I am not convinced by his ODI bowling, but he provides a fourth seam option.
Travis Head
Head is a similar player to Maxwell, just not quite as good. He has a good record, averaging 35 from 32 games, however he struggled in the four role.
His strike rate of 87 is fine, but nowhere near Maxwell’s, while his bowling is no better than part time.
Nic Maddinson
Maddinson could be the smokey as Australia’s next number three. He is a different player to Khawaja and his good 50-over form for NSW should not be ignored.
A player of freakish talent when at his best, he has never really had a consistent run of form, however he was exceptional in the past two domestic one-day competitions.
With a good list average of 38, and strike rate close to 90, he could fit the bill as a first drop who doesn’t always come off, but can get the side off to a fast start.
Ashton Agar
Agar is one of the most improved players in the country and should be the second spinner, behind Lyon. He has demonstrated greater control and subtleties in his bowling in the BBL, and in his recent appearances in Bangladesh for Australia in the Test series.
He is also growing in confidence as a No.8 batsman, capable of clearing the ropes and manipulating the ball.
Billy Stanlake
Big Billy would have to be my pace back-up as he would put pressure on the more established bowlers.
He bowls over 145km and with his towering height gets searing bounce. He didn’t have a happy time in his two ODIs last summer, but he is worth another look. The main thing is keeping him injury free.
January 24th 2018 @ 9:31am
BurgyGreen said | January 24th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Good XI and Maddinson is a good pick as first reserve batsman. However I’d seriously consider reversing the order of 5, 6 and 7 for most matches – the keeper at 5 will have more time to build an innings while the much more powerful Stoinis and Maxwell do the finishing work. It’s a little harsh to be leaving out Mitch Marsh but Stoinis is doing the same job better at the moment and Maxwell is a bit more dynamic at the death.
My other possible change would be Bancroft for Carey. Carey’s in great T20 but I feel like in the long run Bancroft will show himself to be the better ODI batsman – he absolutely killed it at 3 for WA and has been good in his limited appearances for the Scorchers.
So, my team:
1. Warner
2. Finch
3. Smith (I don’t like that we’re imitating England’s style just because we’re losing. I still think putting your three best batsman upfront and allowing them maximum time to score big runs is the way to go in ODI cricket)
4. Lynn
5. Bancroft (wk)
6. Stoinis
7. Maxwell
8. Starc
9. Cummins
10. Lyon
11. Hazlewood
12. M. Marsh
13. Maddinson
14. Agar
15. Tye
16. Head
January 24th 2018 @ 4:18pm
Perry Bridge said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:18pm | ! Report
It could be argued that the new version of Maxwell should be a top 5 in ODIs – he is looking far more comfortable building his innings – than slogging from the start – and even when building an innings he just has such an ability to dismiss any bad ball to the maximum benefit.
January 24th 2018 @ 5:41pm
Stephen said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:41pm | ! Report
I agree with this article, khawaja is our best number 3 and if smith has moved to 4 now and righly so khawaja has to come in
January 24th 2018 @ 10:07am
Ouch said | January 24th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report
D’arcy Short. Been killing it in the BBL. If he does well in the T20 internationals i’d like to see him given a run. Bowls off spin too. Could be a better bet than Travis Head
January 24th 2018 @ 10:30am
Ryan H said | January 24th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
I like it a lot. Not sold on Stanlake being able to bowl a full 10 at this point though, but that could be very different by 2019. I’d probably have either Jhye Richardson or Tye in his place in the squad.
Totally agree on Maddinson in the squad too. He is still showing what a blistering short-form batsman he can be, and it’s unfair to judge him solely on his difficult season last year where the test match appearances completely hampered his confidence. Second in the runs in the domestic OD Cup earlier this season, scoring 398 @ 66, and his BBL campaign has produced numbers of 31, 31, 0, 30, 24, 7, 28, 62, 17*, 61 – not outstanding scores but still five innings scoring 30+, in a side that struggled for a large part of the tournament.
At 26 he still could really be anything for Australia in short-form cricket.
January 24th 2018 @ 11:12am
Bob Sims said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:12am | ! Report
And no Uzzie? Surely he deserves to be there!
January 24th 2018 @ 11:14am
Ryan H said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:14am | ! Report
Khawaja is named at 3
January 24th 2018 @ 11:21am
Bob Sims said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:21am | ! Report
My bad. The comment was meant to be on Burgy Green’s team.
January 24th 2018 @ 12:00pm
BurgyGreen said | January 24th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
Ussie just hasn’t seemed to be able to step up to ODI level. In any case I prefer a more aggressive player to round out that top 4 – so Lynn it is, with Maddinson next in.
January 24th 2018 @ 5:42pm
Stephen said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:42pm | ! Report
Khawaja got 2 one day games last year against pakistan and was sat out for the adeliade and brisbane games, 2 grounds where he domintates. We never truly gave him a proper go at this level. He is our best domestic one day batsman in the JLT and matador over the last few years and now with a opening at 3 he must come in
January 24th 2018 @ 10:40am
DeltaTango said | January 24th 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
For balance, how good would it be to have a keeper open! Its the only way the can fit in all these all rounders they seem obsessed with!
Warner
Carey
Khawaja
Smith
Maxwell
M Marsh
Stoinis
Starc
Cummins
Lyon
Hazlewood
that gives 7 genuine bats, 5 genuine pace and 2 genuine spin options.
rest of squad can be made up of the like of…Lynn, Finch, Agar, Tye, Richardson
January 24th 2018 @ 11:36am
JD St George said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
Why are you dropping Finch out of the starting line up after the series he has had? There’ss a huge grudge against him it seems
January 24th 2018 @ 2:08pm
DeltaTango said | January 24th 2018 @ 2:08pm | ! Report
I’d drop Finch over Warner to fit a keeper up the top of the order! Agree that its an awkward position for the selectors to be in though but how many games has Finch actually won for Australia?
January 24th 2018 @ 4:33pm
Perry Bridge said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:33pm | ! Report
“how many games has Finch actually won for Australia?”
A slightly silly question.
SO – if Finch scores a century, is our top scorer by some way – and we lose – that devalues his innings entirely?
So – the 3rd ODI v India back in Sep, he made 124 (off 125 – best S/R for anyone over 6 balls faced), next best Smith 63 and Warner 42. But – because after Finch got out Australia only managed 69 runs from the final 73 balls – and were unable to defend that – are you saying that that means we should ignore his contribution??
When a team is struggling you don’t drop the one guy who is actually winning in his position.
That’s mad – you do realise this don’t you?
Ironically we won the 4th game where Finch made 30 less, 94, but Warner made 124. In this case – because Finch was able to support Warner better than anyone had been able to support him in the previous game – would you rate Warner higher because his 124 ‘won’ the game?
Note – for example – Jan 2016, Finch 107 (107 bls) v India in Canberra – we won, because Warner also got 93 and Smith and Maxwell 92 between them. Last week we lost the 1st ODI v Eng when Finch made 107 (119 bls) because Warner, Smith and Head were all gone inside 14 overs!!!
We lost the 2nd ODI because, despite Finch making 106 (114 bls) – the next best score was 36 and 35 – and we tried to defend with Head as our spin option (needed Finch to bowl 3 because Head is so weak).
It isn’t the Fault of Finch that no one supported him to help convert his hard work into a win. The absence of leadership from Warner and Smith has been an issue.
It IS a team game. Perhaps in a T20 you can talk about an 80 odd winning the game – or – the astounding innings’ such as a Viv Richards 189* v England back in 1984 at Old Trafford (these are few and far between).
January 24th 2018 @ 5:44pm
Stephen said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:44pm | ! Report
I would say that our best top 4 is finch, warner, khawaja and smith, this is the top 4 we need for the world cup. Khawaja is all class and watson was spot on about him being one of the best in the world and to let usman be usman. We also need adjustment on the bowlers. It is the choice and balance of bowlers that is the modern key to winning the shorter formats of the game. Results over the last decade have shown that it is very difficult for a bowler to dominate in more than one format of the game, whereas batsmen can. Other comments here pay little heed to the importance of the skill set needed for ODI bowling. It is unclear what Aus’s best bowling combination might be, but whatever it is it is unlikely to bear much similarity to the Test attack. The 3rd ODI was largely lost by the death bowling by Aus. You need 2 death bowlers, and Aus selected none.
January 24th 2018 @ 10:59am
JamesH said | January 24th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
I think a top 4 of Finch, Warner, Khawaja and Smith is too stodgy by modern standards. The game has developed to a point where you need two players in the top three who are willing to take the game on and make use of the field restrictions. Finch is capable of doing it but I’m going to go out on a limb and say I don’t think Warner is that player any more.
I know Warner has a reputation of taking on bowling attacks, and by test standards this is justified. However, I would argue that his ODI strength has become his positivity in the way he looks for gaps and his running between the wickets, which makes him an ideal number 4 or 5.
If you don’t believe me then here’s a stat for you: in the 13 months between October 2016 and October 2017, Warner scored between 20 and 100 eight times. In not one of those innings did he have a strike rate of 100 or better. You have to go back to September 2016, during the ill-fated tour of South Africa, to find such a knock. Since then, only in innings where Warner has reached 100 (something he achieved an impressive seven times over that period) did he truly accelerate.
Sure, he’s played a bit of a lone hand at times but even so, those are not the numbers of a top order dasher. They are the numbers of a middle order anchor who rotates the strike early and accelerates later. Coincidentally, this is something Australia currently lacks (at least, an in-form one), which has forced Aaron Finch to reel in his aggression through the middle of an innings. In terms of the way Warner plays ODI cricket I would compare him to guys like Eoin Morgan, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni.
On another note, I’m also a bit worried about our lack of skilled death bowling, although I don’t really know who you would bring in to rectify that. Faulkner’s fall from grace has left a hole.
January 24th 2018 @ 11:54am
Eddie Otto said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Interesting points James. I would not be against trying someone like Maddinson or even Maxwell at 3 because Khawaja and Smith are not exactly the most explosive players. However with a World Cup in England I still think you pick your best batsman in the top order even if a little stodgy as you say. You might not get flat road where you have to score 330 just to be competitive all the time. A few people have questioned Warner’s form/production in ODI cricket however his overall record stacks up. I think he is too important to the team. Not only his batting, but his fielding and general competitiveness and niggle he brings to a youngish side.
January 24th 2018 @ 1:30pm
English twizz said | January 24th 2018 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
Big scores the only way to go in ODI in England last couple of years
January 24th 2018 @ 4:14pm
JamesH said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:14pm | ! Report
I’m not suggesting Warner should be dropped or questioning his form, just trying to assess where he best fits into the order. It used to be as an opener but I’m not convinced that’s the case anymore.
As for the decks, in the last few years ODIs in England have generally been played on small grounds with highways running through the middle of them. A fast start and 320+ is almost non-negotiable.
The modern model is to put a couple of hitters at the top and a couple of more reliable bats below them. It’s been working pretty well for England, India, NZ and SA but Australia has fallen behind.
January 24th 2018 @ 5:46pm
Stephen said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:46pm | ! Report
I think in finch, warner and khawaja we have 3 explosive players there. If you watched khawaja in the big bash and JLT cup he is very explosive in the power play perhaps the most out of all these 3 players. And once the field goes back he can craft a big innings. We have power hitters at the back with Stonis, mitch and lynn so get khawaja in at 3 and smith in at 4. We also need good wk I don’t see pain in 2019 world cup at no6 you need strong hitters so Australia should pick handscomb or alex carey another thing Australia should play one bating all rounder at the moment they pick both marsh and stoinis they need to pick one and pick one bowling all rounder likes of ben cutting at no 7 hope they should makes some changes in the squad for next odi series. First and foremost get khawaja in at 3
January 24th 2018 @ 11:35am
Bob Sims said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:35am | ! Report
Eddie, I really like your starting eleven. There will no doubt be arguments about Maxwell v Marsh, as there have been all season, but as Marsh is in the squad anyway, these two could be interchanged depending on ground conditions, opposition etc. I think Stanlake is not up to the standard required at this stage and Head has been nowhere near as impressive this time around, either batting or bowling, and has a lot of work to do to keep pushing his name forward. I’d have either Jhye Richardson or AJ Tye in for Stanlake, and I’d give Short a run in place of Head.